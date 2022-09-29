ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

As Florida damage becomes clear, Georgia braces for Hurricane Ian

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — A full picture of the damage Hurricane Ian left behind in Florida is slowly emerging Thursday afternoon as the storm starts to bear down on Georgia.

Videos and photos from Fort Myers show near total destruction in some areas, with homes knocked completely off their foundations and cars and boats strewn around like toys.

The causeway to Sanibel Island off the coast of Fort Myers was largely destroyed, leaving residents that stayed behind stranded. Few pictures have emerged from the area, and family members are becoming more desperate to hear from their loved ones.

A team of Channel 2 Action News reporters were fanned out across Florida Thursday as emergency workers raced to rescue people from their damaged and flooded homes.

Channel 2′s Michele Newell was in Englewood, about an hour north of Fort Myers, where people were still being rescued from their flooded homes.

A woman and her elderly mother told Newell that they had been trapped in their house since last night with no power or cellphone service.

Flooding swamped many neighborhoods and volunteer crews were rescuing people via boat.

There was widespread flooding in the Orlando area, with roads and bridges underwater.

Channel 2′s Brian Mims was in Tybee Island Thursday afternoon, where wind was whipping up choppy surf as people prepared for what is likely to restrengthen into a Category 1 hurricane. The storm will likely make landfall somewhere along the Georgia/Florida coast in the early afternoon on Friday.

Gov. Brian Kemp said he will not order mandatory evacuations, but warned residents who stay behind that they will be on their own.

Ted Nelson lives on Tybee and has no plans to leave.

“Bought me a brand-new generator,” Nelson said. “Lots of food that I’m gonna cook up and wait for it.”

In Jacksonville, residents were nervous.

“We have three high tides to make it through here,” one man said. “Hunker down, sandbag. If you have sandbags, put them up. If you’re in a flood-prone area, just stay off the roads and hunker down, because here we go.”

In Ian's wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — (AP) — Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, more than half a million statewide residents faced another day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers continued their search for those trapped inside homes inundated with lingering floodwaters.
FLORIDA STATE
Atlanta comes together to donate victims of Hurricane Ian through Convoy of Care

ATLANTA — Florida are dealing with the devastating damage left behind in the wake of Hurricane Ian. On Monday, metro Atlanta residents turned out in droves to help. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne was at the First Baptist Church of Woodstock Monday, where Channel 2 Action News launched Convoy of Care to collect supplies for the victims hit hardest by the storm.
ATLANTA, GA
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned

Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Florida evacuees return to Hurricane Ian aftermath

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Many Florida residents who evacuated to Georgia when Hurricane Ian approached are headed back home now. Most of those Floridians evacuated as early as Tuesday and stayed in hotels across South Georgia only to sit and watch the devastation happening back at their homes. “It was...
FLORIDA STATE
Help those affected by Hurricane Ian.

Photos: Hurricane Ian's devastating impact on Florida MATLACHA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 30: Whitney Hall (R) embraces a friend atop the remains of his home amidst wreckage left in the wake of Hurricane Ian on the island of Matlacha on September 30, 2022 in Matlacha, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
FLORIDA STATE
WALB 10

Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a virus that can wreak havoc on a baby’s or child’s respiratory system. It causes wheezing, fever, and congestion. And as RSV Awareness month begins, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital says they are seeing an uptick in cases. The...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia ‘dodged a bullet’ but ready to aid neighbors, Kemp says

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Although Georgia escaped the worst of Hurricane Ian, the Peach State is ready to help its neighbors to the north and south Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday morning,. “We really dodged a bullet on this one,” Kemp said. From the state emergency operations center, Kemp gave...
GEORGIA STATE
wiproud.com

Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
FLORIDA STATE
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Sept. 26- Oct. 1)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon woman training caregivers to help ease shortage. In response to a shortage of caregivers in Georgia, one Macon woman decided to open up a long-term care facility where she trains and encourages people to enter the field. From checking blood pressure to performing CPR, these are just some of the skills students will learn in Patricia Duncan's new certified nursing aide program.
MACON, GA
BET

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker Debate Canceled

Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and former NFL player Herschel Walker, the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate, have a debate scheduled for Oct. 14 in Savannah, Ga. However, Warnock and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver also agreed to a debate in Macon, Georgia, but Walker has not confirmed. The debate is now canceled.
SAVANNAH, GA
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north

The Latest on Hurricane Ian: SANIBEL, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian’s passage has risen to four overall after an official said late Thursday that two people were confirmed dead on a hard-hit barrier island on Florida’s western coast. Dana Souza, city manager of Sanibel, said the deaths were confirmed by fire officials but offered no other specifics. A local medical examiner’s office said it could not comment and any details on deaths would have to come from the sheriff’s office. In addition to the two Sanibel residents, a 38-year old man from Lake County died Wednesday in a motor vehicle accident after his vehicle hydroplaned, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Medical examiners determined that his death was storm-related.
