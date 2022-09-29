ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WTAP

2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick or Treat times

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here are the trick or treat dates and times for cities and communities in the Mid-Ohio Valley for 2022. Parkersburg: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Vienna: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Williamstown: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
NORTH HILLS, WV
WTAP

A reenactment was held to wrap up Pioneer Day

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Civil War reenactment was apart of the 19th annual Pioneer Day event that concluded Sunday. Several reenactors had tents set up to show visitors what a camp looked like during the Civil War. Reenactor Rebecca Page talked about the importance of holding reenactments and events...
ELIZABETH, WV
WTAP

Students learn CPR/AED for S.T.E.A.M classes at Caperton Center

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday afternoon middle school students gathered at the Caperton Center to learn CPR/AED for their Science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics class. The students will not be CPR certified but Wood County school nurse, Sherri Hudgins, is sure the students will be able to perform when...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Pomeroy community mourns long-time first responder

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – The Pomeroy Fire Department has announced the death of the longest-serving member in the department’s history, Howard B. Mullen. Mullen passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at the age of 94 after a nearly 70-year tenure at the fire department, the PVFD said. Mullen joined the PFD on Nov. 10, 1952, […]
POMEROY, OH
Parkersburg, WV
Society
City
Parkersburg, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Education
WTAP

Red Cross continues to provide disaster relief after Hurricane Ian

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “You know, there are people like you and I that have just had the worst day of their life. And they worked for 20 years to build a home and family and all of that,” says American Red Cross disaster relief volunteer, Charles “Chip” Pickering. “And all of a sudden, all that is taken away.”
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Pet of the Week: Baloo from the Humane Society of Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Baloo! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley!. Baloo is a sweet 7-year old male Labrador Retriever mix and currently weighs 53.2lbs. Baloo has a happy, lovable personality and he walks well on a leash....
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Henthorn Sr., Creighton L.

Creighton L. Henthorn, Sr. 69, of Parkersburg, passed away September 27, 2022, at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born in Bellaire, OH., the son of the late John B. and Naomi M. Wallace Henthorn. He had been employed by Johns Manville for 25 years and had...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Knotts, Chantel Lynn

Chantel Lynn Knotts, 31, of Parkersburg, died September 30, 2022, at her residence. She was born February 22, 1991, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Sherry Lynn Knotts of Parkersburg and David W. Knotts, II of Florida. She worked for Marietta Memorial Hospital as a Phlebotomist and was a strong...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Locals discuss concerns over new business park currently under construction

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People of Washington Bottom came together Saturday afternoon to discuss concerns over a 29-acre business park currently under construction in their neighborhoods. The Saturday meeting was a chance for the Washington Bottom community to come together and discuss the construction of PMCompany’s business park. Jeff...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Two events will be held to discuss Amendment Two on the November ballot

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There will be two events in Parkersburg to discuss Amendment Two on the November ballot. Amendment Two, or the Property Tax Modernization Amendment, would allow the West Virginia Legislature to authorize tax exemptions for vehicles and personal property used for business in West Virginia. Governor Jim...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Martino, Joseph Thomas

Joseph Thomas Martino, 81, of Parkersburg passed away September 17, 2022 at Worthington Nursing & Rehabilitation. He was born on June 19, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA, the son of the late Joseph Salvatore and Stella Koruba Martino. Joe had proudly served his country in the US Marines. He enjoyed collecting...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Metro News

Wood County school janitor arrested for drugs

Vienna, W.Va. — A Wood County school employee faces charges after he police say he was caught with drugs at school. Clayton Wheeland, 25, of Elizabeth, W.Va. was arrested Thursday by Vienna Police at Greenmont Elementary School. Police and medics responded when it was reported he appeared to be...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

An EV car show wrapped up National Drive Electric Week

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - There was an electric vehicle car show in Civitan Park Sunday. National Drive Electric Week is wrapped Sunday and local groups decided to hold a car show for it. Electric Southeast Ohio and West Virginia Electric Auto Association partnered together to hold the car show. Organizer...
BELPRE, OH
WSAZ

Man arrested for assaulting employee at fast-food chain

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There was a large police presence at a fast food chain Saturday night. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to what appeared to be a robbery at the Subway at Call Rd in Sissonville. “What deputies learned when they got on the scene was...
SISSONVILLE, WV
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose

Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
OHIO STATE
WTAP

Obituary: Cox, Robert Owen

Robert Owen Cox, 88, of Boardman, OH, formerly of Belpre, died September 29, 2022, at his residence. Robert was born March 21, 1934, in Wirt County, WV, and was the son of the late James Okey and Opel Miller Cox. Robert had worked as a Mill Tender for U.S. Steel....
BOARDMAN, OH
WSAZ

Box truck crashes into home

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A box truck crashed Friday afternoon into a home in Goldtown, Jackson County 911 dispatchers said. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. along Haven Lane. The county sheriff also confirmed the box truck had crashed into the house. While others details are unavailable, including...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV

