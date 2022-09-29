Read full article on original website
Related
WTAP
2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick or Treat times
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here are the trick or treat dates and times for cities and communities in the Mid-Ohio Valley for 2022. Parkersburg: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Vienna: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Williamstown: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
WTAP
A reenactment was held to wrap up Pioneer Day
ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Civil War reenactment was apart of the 19th annual Pioneer Day event that concluded Sunday. Several reenactors had tents set up to show visitors what a camp looked like during the Civil War. Reenactor Rebecca Page talked about the importance of holding reenactments and events...
WTAP
Students learn CPR/AED for S.T.E.A.M classes at Caperton Center
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday afternoon middle school students gathered at the Caperton Center to learn CPR/AED for their Science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics class. The students will not be CPR certified but Wood County school nurse, Sherri Hudgins, is sure the students will be able to perform when...
Pomeroy community mourns long-time first responder
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – The Pomeroy Fire Department has announced the death of the longest-serving member in the department’s history, Howard B. Mullen. Mullen passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at the age of 94 after a nearly 70-year tenure at the fire department, the PVFD said. Mullen joined the PFD on Nov. 10, 1952, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTAP
Red Cross continues to provide disaster relief after Hurricane Ian
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “You know, there are people like you and I that have just had the worst day of their life. And they worked for 20 years to build a home and family and all of that,” says American Red Cross disaster relief volunteer, Charles “Chip” Pickering. “And all of a sudden, all that is taken away.”
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Baloo from the Humane Society of Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Baloo! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley!. Baloo is a sweet 7-year old male Labrador Retriever mix and currently weighs 53.2lbs. Baloo has a happy, lovable personality and he walks well on a leash....
WTAP
Obituary: Henthorn Sr., Creighton L.
Creighton L. Henthorn, Sr. 69, of Parkersburg, passed away September 27, 2022, at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born in Bellaire, OH., the son of the late John B. and Naomi M. Wallace Henthorn. He had been employed by Johns Manville for 25 years and had...
Man arrested for robbing a West Virginia Subway, assaulting employees
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) — A man was arrested on Saturday for robbing a Subway in Sissonville, West Virginia and slapping and attempting to hit employees, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, they were called to the Subway store that is located within a Little General convenience store on Call Road in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTAP
Obituary: Knotts, Chantel Lynn
Chantel Lynn Knotts, 31, of Parkersburg, died September 30, 2022, at her residence. She was born February 22, 1991, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Sherry Lynn Knotts of Parkersburg and David W. Knotts, II of Florida. She worked for Marietta Memorial Hospital as a Phlebotomist and was a strong...
WTAP
Locals discuss concerns over new business park currently under construction
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People of Washington Bottom came together Saturday afternoon to discuss concerns over a 29-acre business park currently under construction in their neighborhoods. The Saturday meeting was a chance for the Washington Bottom community to come together and discuss the construction of PMCompany’s business park. Jeff...
WTAP
Ohio and West Virginia voting officials give voting registration information
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Voting officials are looking to get people registered for the midterm election before the deadline. The registration deadline in West Virginia is on October 18 and the Ohio deadline is on October 12. “We would like to have them bring their Ohio driver’s license or a...
WTAP
Two events will be held to discuss Amendment Two on the November ballot
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There will be two events in Parkersburg to discuss Amendment Two on the November ballot. Amendment Two, or the Property Tax Modernization Amendment, would allow the West Virginia Legislature to authorize tax exemptions for vehicles and personal property used for business in West Virginia. Governor Jim...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTAP
Obituary: Martino, Joseph Thomas
Joseph Thomas Martino, 81, of Parkersburg passed away September 17, 2022 at Worthington Nursing & Rehabilitation. He was born on June 19, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA, the son of the late Joseph Salvatore and Stella Koruba Martino. Joe had proudly served his country in the US Marines. He enjoyed collecting...
Metro News
Wood County school janitor arrested for drugs
Vienna, W.Va. — A Wood County school employee faces charges after he police say he was caught with drugs at school. Clayton Wheeland, 25, of Elizabeth, W.Va. was arrested Thursday by Vienna Police at Greenmont Elementary School. Police and medics responded when it was reported he appeared to be...
WTAP
An EV car show wrapped up National Drive Electric Week
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - There was an electric vehicle car show in Civitan Park Sunday. National Drive Electric Week is wrapped Sunday and local groups decided to hold a car show for it. Electric Southeast Ohio and West Virginia Electric Auto Association partnered together to hold the car show. Organizer...
wchstv.com
Deputies ask for help from the public to locate missing Kanawha County man
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for help to find a Kanawha County man that has been reported missing. John Gatten Jr., 34, of Clendenin was last seen leaving his home on West Union Road Sept. 26., according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.
WSAZ
Man arrested for assaulting employee at fast-food chain
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There was a large police presence at a fast food chain Saturday night. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to what appeared to be a robbery at the Subway at Call Rd in Sissonville. “What deputies learned when they got on the scene was...
Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose
Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
WTAP
Obituary: Cox, Robert Owen
Robert Owen Cox, 88, of Boardman, OH, formerly of Belpre, died September 29, 2022, at his residence. Robert was born March 21, 1934, in Wirt County, WV, and was the son of the late James Okey and Opel Miller Cox. Robert had worked as a Mill Tender for U.S. Steel....
WSAZ
Box truck crashes into home
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A box truck crashed Friday afternoon into a home in Goldtown, Jackson County 911 dispatchers said. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. along Haven Lane. The county sheriff also confirmed the box truck had crashed into the house. While others details are unavailable, including...
Comments / 0