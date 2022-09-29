PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “You know, there are people like you and I that have just had the worst day of their life. And they worked for 20 years to build a home and family and all of that,” says American Red Cross disaster relief volunteer, Charles “Chip” Pickering. “And all of a sudden, all that is taken away.”

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO