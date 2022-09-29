ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Radio

This Amazing Restaurant Was Just Named The Coziest In New Jersey

New Jersey residents have a love affair with food, and no one appreciates a great restaurant more than we do. It's time to make plans to get to New Jersey's coziest restaurant. Maybe you thought you tried all the great restaurants here in the Garden State, but if you haven't...
New Jersey 101.5

10 years since Sandy hit NJ — What made the storm so unique?

Superstorm. Hurricane. Post-tropical cyclone. However you remember it, you'll likely never forget it. This month marks 10 years since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County and changed the shape of New Jersey forever, interrupting or completely destroying the lives of countless residents with a relatively quick hit the night of Oct. 29.
ENVIRONMENT
92.7 WOBM

Lighthouse Challenge of NJ is back with night climbs added for 2022

October is officially here, and with it comes one of The Garden State's most popular events. The Lighthouse Challenge of New Jersey is returning for the 2022 season, happening Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16. Along with hitting up many of New Jersey's lighthouses, the challenge also includes Squan...
TRAVEL
92.7 WOBM

NJ weather: More drought-busting rain, tidal flooding gets worse

We are coming off two sloppy, disgusting weather days. And in the forecast? Two or three more sloppy, disgusting weather days. The remnant low pressure formerly known as Ian is centered just off the Virginia coast as of Monday morning. And there it will sit and spin for the next 48 to 72 hours. That's right — we are only about halfway done with Ian's "wrath" as rain, wind, clouds, miserably cool temperatures, and coastal flooding continue to plague New Jersey.
ENVIRONMENT
94.5 PST

We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
UNION CITY, NJ
PIX11

Shelter dogs from hurricane-battered Florida arrive in NJ

MADISON, N.J. (PIX11) — It was cargo that couldn’t have been more fragile — or adorable. Shelter dogs and cats — 90 of them in total — arrived at Morristown Airport in New Jersey over the weekend after they were airlifted from southwest Florida, which was battered by Hurricane Ian last week.  The animals were taken […]
MADISON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Faint of Heart? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Visit New Jersey this Fall

It's fall in the Garden State...are you brave enough to visit?. October is here - and it's the best time of year in the Garden State...but it's not for everyone. Some of us, like me, are embracing the season with cups of pumpkin coffee, scary movies on repeat, and creepy cute Halloween decorations. I can't even tell you how many pumpkin-scented candles and soaps printed with skulls and bats I've bought over the past few weeks (the money I've spent on that is scary enough!)
TRAVEL
New Jersey 101.5

Meet this curious NJ squirrel that walks right up to you

Something you don't see every day in New Jersey. When wildlife walks right up to you without you doing anything to prompt it. This is something that happened to me while working on my laptop at Monmouth County's Thompson Park in Lincroft, NJ. I was just sitting there minding my own business when all of a sudden, this little squirrel approached me.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

How NJ can help areas affected by Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is closing in on Cuba, the Gulf of Mexico, and the surrounding areas and while the outcome is uncertain, that doesn’t mean we can’t help be prepared. New Jersey has always been successful in raising money and acquiring donations in times of need and it's important we continue to do so.
ENVIRONMENT
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

