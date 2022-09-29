Read full article on original website
This Jaw Dropping Mansion In New Jersey Belonged To A Beloved 1800’s Celeb
New Jersey is a phenomenal place to vacation; whether you want the beach, wilderness, or lakefront fun in the sun the Garden State can provide it!. It's no secret that Jersey is a great vacation destination. What makes it so special is some of the homes that are for rent...
This Amazing Restaurant Was Just Named The Coziest In New Jersey
New Jersey residents have a love affair with food, and no one appreciates a great restaurant more than we do. It's time to make plans to get to New Jersey's coziest restaurant. Maybe you thought you tried all the great restaurants here in the Garden State, but if you haven't...
10 years since Sandy hit NJ — What made the storm so unique?
Superstorm. Hurricane. Post-tropical cyclone. However you remember it, you'll likely never forget it. This month marks 10 years since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County and changed the shape of New Jersey forever, interrupting or completely destroying the lives of countless residents with a relatively quick hit the night of Oct. 29.
Some things going well for New Jersey coastline but many challenges still have to be tackled
When you look out to the ocean on a nice summer beach day, things seem relaxing, peaceful, and pleasant but on a rainy day, things at the Jersey Shore can sometimes look more meek and destructive. While things have gone and are going well or better for the Jersey Shore...
Amazing! One of the Oldest Schools in America is Right Here in New Jersey
Talk about real American history, this is one of those cases involving one of the oldest schools in the United States and right in Burlington County, New Jersey. This one-room schoolhouse dates back to 1759, making it 263 years old and still standing. According to Google, the oldest school in the United States is the Boston Latin School, established in 1635.
Lighthouse Challenge of NJ is back with night climbs added for 2022
October is officially here, and with it comes one of The Garden State's most popular events. The Lighthouse Challenge of New Jersey is returning for the 2022 season, happening Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16. Along with hitting up many of New Jersey's lighthouses, the challenge also includes Squan...
NJ weather: More drought-busting rain, tidal flooding gets worse
We are coming off two sloppy, disgusting weather days. And in the forecast? Two or three more sloppy, disgusting weather days. The remnant low pressure formerly known as Ian is centered just off the Virginia coast as of Monday morning. And there it will sit and spin for the next 48 to 72 hours. That's right — we are only about halfway done with Ian's "wrath" as rain, wind, clouds, miserably cool temperatures, and coastal flooding continue to plague New Jersey.
How Much Snow Will New Jersey Get During The 2022-2023 Winter Season?
For some, the weather New Jersey gets during the Fall season can be considered the sweet spot. It's not too hot. It's not too cold. It's juuuuust right...and there is chocolate everywhere. But those temperatures will be plummeting in the next month or so and snow will be in our...
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ
One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
Can You Believe THIS Used To Be Legal In New Jersey?
What used to be accepted back in the day will surprise you! We know these things are more than dangerous today but way back when it was not only legal to use these products or practices in New Jersey and beyond, it was recommended. We’ve all heard that there used...
This Food Store Just Lowered Their Prices In New Jersey To Help Fight Inflation
Something has to give. Especially in New Jersey. We are exhausted and we are overcharged at every turn. COVID has sent prices soaring and everything from supply chain issues to downsizing has our economy spinning out of control. Guess what? I have some refreshing news because your food shopping bill is getting reduced.
Wow! This tree in NJ dates back to when state was called ‘New Netherlands’
There may be no better way of judging time and history than when you are dealing with trees. It is a way to estimate actual time and give age even when dealing with subjects that can be nearly 500 years old. It's pretty awesome to see approximately a tree that...
Shelter dogs from hurricane-battered Florida arrive in NJ
MADISON, N.J. (PIX11) — It was cargo that couldn’t have been more fragile — or adorable. Shelter dogs and cats — 90 of them in total — arrived at Morristown Airport in New Jersey over the weekend after they were airlifted from southwest Florida, which was battered by Hurricane Ian last week. The animals were taken […]
‘Severe’ traffic predicted from Ewing, NJ into PA Friday night
EWING — The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is suggesting that people who travel from jobs in New Jersey back across the Scudder Falls Bridge to Pennsylvania work from home on Friday, when necessary corrective construction will whittle three travel lanes on Interstate 295 northbound down to one.
Faint of Heart? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Visit New Jersey this Fall
It's fall in the Garden State...are you brave enough to visit?. October is here - and it's the best time of year in the Garden State...but it's not for everyone. Some of us, like me, are embracing the season with cups of pumpkin coffee, scary movies on repeat, and creepy cute Halloween decorations. I can't even tell you how many pumpkin-scented candles and soaps printed with skulls and bats I've bought over the past few weeks (the money I've spent on that is scary enough!)
Addresses for Some Awesome, Scary Decorated Front Yards in Ocean County, NJ
Halloween is so close and the decorations are fantastic for Halloween. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now for Halloween. If you see some phenomenal yards that you think will scare us, email me I really want to get a list together like we do every year. - sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com.
Meet this curious NJ squirrel that walks right up to you
Something you don't see every day in New Jersey. When wildlife walks right up to you without you doing anything to prompt it. This is something that happened to me while working on my laptop at Monmouth County's Thompson Park in Lincroft, NJ. I was just sitting there minding my own business when all of a sudden, this little squirrel approached me.
So much rain in NJ lately — but is the drought finally over?
Since it’s been raining in New Jersey since the end of last week, and more rain is in the forecast for Tuesday, you might think the Garden State’s drought concerns are over. Unfortunately, however, that is not the case. According to Dave Robinson, the New Jersey state climatologist...
How NJ can help areas affected by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is closing in on Cuba, the Gulf of Mexico, and the surrounding areas and while the outcome is uncertain, that doesn’t mean we can’t help be prepared. New Jersey has always been successful in raising money and acquiring donations in times of need and it's important we continue to do so.
Anxiety screenings for all adults? NJ group praises new recommendation
Every adult younger than 65 should be screened for symptoms of anxiety, according to new recommendations from a health guidelines group that's followed by medical professionals across the nation. Advocates suggest that such a move could uncover diagnoses of anxiety in many individuals who may have been battling with the...
