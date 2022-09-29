ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Comments / 3

shilder1975
3d ago

Good suspend them,enough with this political garbage, it has to stop, education is the main reason, not political correctness

Reply
4
Laura Reckart
3d ago

if it wasn't political WHY was DW there with her blowhorn!!! she needs held accountable for encouraging and instigating these kids!!!!

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monongalia County, WV
Education
Morgantown, WV
Education
County
Monongalia County, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
caltimes.org

Human Trafficking: Yes, it’s in Your Backyard

On Wednesday, Sept. 28. PennWest California students and staff had the opportunity to attend The Asservo Project: Human Trafficking 101 Education. The event was held in the South Wing of the Convocation Center from 4 to 6 p.m. The Asservo Project is a non-profit organization based in Pittsburgh, PA and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Campbell
The Recorddelta

Fatal accident leads to outpouring of community support

BUCKHANNON — On Tuesday, September 27, a tragic motor vehicle accident occurred in Upshur County. Two individuals including Christopher Michael Pyles age 50 and Karen Gimmel age 54 were pronounced deceased on scene. Following the news of the tragedy many community members, businesses, organizations and friends of the family are holding fundraisers and more to support the family of Pyles and Gimmel.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Balloons Over Morgantown returns for a third year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - “5,000 feet of air up there, and right now it’s 145 degrees. Good morning beautiful day in Morgantown,” Captain Mark Woodard said. Captain Woodard and many others took off at 8 a.m. Friday morning to celebrate balloons over Morgantown. Balloons Over Morgantown is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Walkout#Tuesda
WDTV

FBI raids Buckhannon city councilman’s home

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI raided the home of a Buckhannon City Councilman Friday morning. The home, located at 10 Meade St., belongs to Councilman David McCauley, Buckhannon City Attorney Tom O’Neill confirmed to 5 News. FBI agents could be seen going in and out of the home...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence on a road outside of White Hall. Several officers are searching in the area near the intersection of Dean Dr. and Riggi Ln. It is unclear exactly why they are there, but they arrived on the scene around...
WHITE HALL, WV
The Recorddelta

Pittsburgh FBI raids home of former Buckhannon Mayor

BUCKHANNON — On Friday, September 30, local law enforcement was present as the Pittsburgh Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted an investigation at the home of former Buckhannon Mayor and current City Council member David W. McCauley. Local law enforcement and the Pittsburgh FBI were present at McCauley’s home, which is located at 10 Meade Street for an undetermined amount of time while conducting the investigation.
BUCKHANNON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Autumn fun abounds at Washington County fall festivals

The leaves are turning, the nights are chilly, and the pumpkin patches and apple orchards are resplendent with a harvest-ready bounty. Autumn is here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and that means an exciting time of family activities, delicious food and holiday get-togethers. In Washington County, it also means a schedule of seasonal festivals and special events spread across the weeks of autumn.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wvpublic.org

WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County

The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Mon County man sentenced for role in firearms conspiracy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man was sentenced on Thursday for his role in a firearms conspiracy, officials said. Harry Anderson Sprouse, III, 53, of Maidsville, West Virginia, was sentenced to 12 months behind bars, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Sprouse pleaded guilty in May 2022 to...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

2 killed in Upshur County wreck

EXCELSIOR, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were killed in a wreck in the Excelsior area of Upshur County, authorities said. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Old Elkins Rd., the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials said a Jeep Cherokee was being driven by 50-year-old Michael...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy