ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BreakingAC

Driver held in Wildwood crash that killed two people

A Delaware man with a 20-year history of driving violations was on a suspended license when he fatally struck two people in Wildwood last month, according to information at his detention hearing. Gerald White, 37, will remain jailed after a detention hearing that included a list of his driving history...
WILDWOOD, NJ
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey Woman Found Guilty of Horrifically Murdering Wife With Wine Chiller

A Brick Township woman is facing a sentence of life in prison after being found guilty of murdering her wife in May of 2020. It was an extensive, arduous search for the arrest of 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township in 2020 when she was on the lam but law enforcement located her, extradited her back to New Jersey, charged her with Murder, and eventually indicted her leading to the guilty verdict in court last week.
BRICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Wildwood, NJ
Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Accidents
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Clayton, NJ
City
Williamstown, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Williamstown, NJ
Wildwood, NJ
Accidents
City
Linden, NJ
County
Cape May County, NJ
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Linden, PA
City
Wildwood, NJ
Cape May County, NJ
Accidents
Cape May County, NJ
Crime & Safety
WPG Talk Radio

Afternoon Shooting at Absecon, NJ, Apartment Complex

Absecon Police are investigating the firing of a weapon at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police say they responded to the Oyster Bay apartment complex off of California Avenue just after 3 PM for the report of shots fired. Officers at the scene found evidence that a rifle was discharged,...
ABSECON, NJ
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 2 Wounded In Camden Shootings

A man was killed and two others were wounded in shootings in Camden, authorities said. Liaquia L. Moore, 21, was pronounced dead at 12:35 a.m., Monday, Oct. 3 at Cooper University Hospital, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. On Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11:22 p.m,, Camden County Police received...
CAMDEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Burk
Daily Voice

Massive Search Launched For Atlantic City Man

A search has been launched for a 39-year-old Atlantic City man missing since Sept. 26, authorities said. Mark Farley is described as a white male, 6’0” tall, approximately 225 pounds, with blue eyes and balding. He may be in the area of Bayville, Ocean County. Anyone with information...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
southjerseyobserver.com

Salem County Courthouse Operations Temporarily Moving

The Salem County Courthouse will be closed temporarily for renovation beginning Monday, Oct. 3, and court operations will be relocated during the work. During the closure, all in-person criminal proceedings will be held at the Historic Courthouse, 104 Market St., Salem (the corner of Broadway and Market Street, half a block from the closed courthouse).
SALEM, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Man Dies After Being Struck By Hit & Run Driver

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A pedestrian was struck on Monday, September 26 on Prospect Street , died from his injuries Friday afternoon at Capital Health trauma center, his daughter said in a phone call. The crash happened just after 8:30 Pm Trenton Ems, and Capital Health paramedics rushed the man to the hospital where he continued to fight for his life. Police have not made an arrest in this fatal accident. We are awaiting a comment from the Mercer County prosecutor’s office.
TRENTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy