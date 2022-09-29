Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Parents Beware: Fentanyl being disguised as popular candies
JACKSON COUNTY – Law enforcement officials are warning parents about a recent trend of drug cartels disguising the deadly drug fentanyl as candy, such as Nerds and Skittles. “Parents absolutely must educate both themselves and their children,” said Sheriff Rick Meyer. “The DEA has determined that this is a deliberate effort to target children and young adults. Fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat facing us at this time.”
wdrb.com
New Narcan machine in Vine Grove emptied 36 hours after being installed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Vine Grove are upset after a Narcan vending machine was emptied within a few days of being installed. According to Kenneth Mattingly, the Vine Grove police chief, the machine was empty after 36 hours. Chief Mattingly says a new shipment of Narcan has...
Mystery surrounds toddler with clean diaper found with mother who had been dead for days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky woman found her 2-year-old granddaughter alive, in a clean diaper, in the same apartment where her daughter had been shot and killed three days earlier. On Sept. 21, Michelle Stone went to check on her daughter at her apartment after not hearing from her...
kentuckytoday.com
School administrator takes stand against suggested pronouns, keeping parents in dark
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (KT) – An Anderson County educator, who is also a Kentucky Baptist pastor, is taking a moral stand on the issue of being told to refer to students by their suggested pronouns and not being allowed to tell the child’s parents if the request was made.
Wave 3
Vine Grove Narcan vending machine emptied one day after opening
VINE GROVE, Ky. (WAVE) - A little over 24 hours is all it took, according to Mayor Pam Ogden, for 48 doses of life saving Narcan to disappear from the new Vine Grove vending machine. “Literally at noon we came and did a ribbon-cutting,” Ogden said. “We didn’t post it...
Wave 3
Previous investigations at Vanguard Academy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville daycare is at the center of a police investigation after an employee is charged with child abuse. An incident that’s horrified parents as the details are revealed. Turns out, it’s not the facility’s only incident. The incident happened Thursday at Vanguard...
wdrb.com
Norton Commons daycare employee accused of infant abuse pleads not guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of a Norton Commons daycare accused of assaulting three infants there pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on Saturday morning. Racheal Flannery, 24, was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with three counts of first-degree Criminal Abuse. Flannery, an employee of Vanguard Academy, located at 9306 Dayflower Street in Prospect, allegedly assaulted and injured three infants.
wdrb.com
WDRB in the Morning's Monica Harkins shares Halloween Rice Krispies treat recipe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Halloween around the corner WDRB's Monica Harkins shares a spooky twist on a Rice Krispies treat. This recipe is credited to Tim and Brad the owners of The Craft Grooms. The pair makes DIY projects and shares fun recipes. WDRB's Monica Harkins follows the recipe posted to TikTok here.
wdrb.com
Louisville police arrest Norton Commons daycare employee in connection with alleged infant abuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of a Norton Commons daycare was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the alleged assault of at least two infants there. According to Officer Elizabeth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 24-year-old Racheal Flannery is in custody. She is charged with three counts of first-degree Criminal Abuse.
Wave 3
Fallen Louisville firefighter honored ahead of Fire Safety, Prevention Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Every year ahead of National Fire Prevention Week, the Louisville Division of Fire honors its fallen firefighters. This year, a new name was added to the Fallen Firefighters Memorial at Jefferson Square Park. Sgt. David Pawley died last year of cancer at 52 years old. Doctors...
LMPD identifies Prospect man who died when his Audi flipped down the Gene Snyder several times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after flipping his car several times down a Louisville interstate early Sunday. Around 3:45 a.m., Louisville Metro Police Traffic Unit and officers were reportedly notified of the accident on I-265 North, according to a department spokesperson. Investigators determined that "for some unknown...
Wave 3
Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man killed early Sunday in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway in the Highview area has been released. Richard A. Reid, 48, of Prospect, died of injuries he sustained in the crash. The single vehicle accident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: How many JCPS employees make at least $100,000 a year?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No one becomes a teacher to get rich quick; public education is hardly considered a lucrative field. However, there are a number of employees in Kentucky’s largest school district that bring home six figures every year. Thomas submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “With the...
Wave 3
Louisville man wanted for murder arrested in Henry County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man wanted for murder was arrested over the weekend in Henry County by the Kentucky State Police. On Sunday at about 1:37 a.m., a KSP Post 5 trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Dodge Challenger on Interstate 71 near mile marker 26 after observing a traffic infraction, according to a release.
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
Wave 3
Victim identified in Park Duvalle neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood over the weekend. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting at the 1400 block of Hazel Street on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. Police...
Wave 3
Man pushing for reinvestigation into husband’s death at Louisville bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been more than two and a half years since Christopher McKinney died after a confrontation with a bouncer at Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road. No one was charged in McKinney’s death, and his husband is pushing to get the case reinvestigated. Everyday, Nick...
Wave 3
Juvenile taken to hospital after being struck in wreck
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a wreck on South Hurstbourne Parkway Monday afternoon. Louisville MetroSafe said calls reporting the wreck came in around 4:46 p.m. It was not confirmed how many cars were involved in the wreck. LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said a...
Wave 3
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fight for Waverly Hills. It sounds like a historical battle, but it’s happening now. But this battle field is in the court room. October is the time of the year when thrill-chasers and horror-lovers can get their fill. One of the most popular spots to get scared is the Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
wdrb.com
Golden Alert ended after Franklin County man found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert for a missing man in Franklin County has ended after he was found. Franklin County officials say Scott Schultz, 23, was found around 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Schultz had been last seen Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. walking at Stewart Home School in...
