ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

Parents Beware: Fentanyl being disguised as popular candies

JACKSON COUNTY – Law enforcement officials are warning parents about a recent trend of drug cartels disguising the deadly drug fentanyl as candy, such as Nerds and Skittles. “Parents absolutely must educate both themselves and their children,” said Sheriff Rick Meyer. “The DEA has determined that this is a deliberate effort to target children and young adults. Fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat facing us at this time.”
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Louisville, KY
Health
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

Vine Grove Narcan vending machine emptied one day after opening

VINE GROVE, Ky. (WAVE) - A little over 24 hours is all it took, according to Mayor Pam Ogden, for 48 doses of life saving Narcan to disappear from the new Vine Grove vending machine. “Literally at noon we came and did a ribbon-cutting,” Ogden said. “We didn’t post it...
VINE GROVE, KY
Wave 3

Previous investigations at Vanguard Academy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville daycare is at the center of a police investigation after an employee is charged with child abuse. An incident that’s horrified parents as the details are revealed. Turns out, it’s not the facility’s only incident. The incident happened Thursday at Vanguard...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Norton Commons daycare employee accused of infant abuse pleads not guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of a Norton Commons daycare accused of assaulting three infants there pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on Saturday morning. Racheal Flannery, 24, was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with three counts of first-degree Criminal Abuse. Flannery, an employee of Vanguard Academy, located at 9306 Dayflower Street in Prospect, allegedly assaulted and injured three infants.
PROSPECT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Respiratory Distress#Common Cold#Diseases#Middle Childhood#Parenting Tips#General Health#Rsv
wdrb.com

Louisville police arrest Norton Commons daycare employee in connection with alleged infant abuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of a Norton Commons daycare was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the alleged assault of at least two infants there. According to Officer Elizabeth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 24-year-old Racheal Flannery is in custody. She is charged with three counts of first-degree Criminal Abuse.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man killed early Sunday in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway in the Highview area has been released. Richard A. Reid, 48, of Prospect, died of injuries he sustained in the crash. The single vehicle accident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the...
PROSPECT, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Public Health
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: How many JCPS employees make at least $100,000 a year?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No one becomes a teacher to get rich quick; public education is hardly considered a lucrative field. However, there are a number of employees in Kentucky’s largest school district that bring home six figures every year. Thomas submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “With the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man wanted for murder arrested in Henry County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man wanted for murder was arrested over the weekend in Henry County by the Kentucky State Police. On Sunday at about 1:37 a.m., a KSP Post 5 trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Dodge Challenger on Interstate 71 near mile marker 26 after observing a traffic infraction, according to a release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Victim identified in Park Duvalle neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood over the weekend. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting at the 1400 block of Hazel Street on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Juvenile taken to hospital after being struck in wreck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a wreck on South Hurstbourne Parkway Monday afternoon. Louisville MetroSafe said calls reporting the wreck came in around 4:46 p.m. It was not confirmed how many cars were involved in the wreck. LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fight for Waverly Hills. It sounds like a historical battle, but it’s happening now. But this battle field is in the court room. October is the time of the year when thrill-chasers and horror-lovers can get their fill. One of the most popular spots to get scared is the Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Golden Alert ended after Franklin County man found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert for a missing man in Franklin County has ended after he was found. Franklin County officials say Scott Schultz, 23, was found around 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Schultz had been last seen Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. walking at Stewart Home School in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy