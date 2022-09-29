ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yardbarker

Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner

The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Started Being Nice To Stephen Curry A Few Years Ago Because Curry Could Join The Lakers If He Didn't Sign A Long Term Deal With The Golden State Warriors

LeBron James and Stephen Curry are the two rivals that headline the latter half of the 2010s. LeBron's Cleveland Cavaliers met up with Curry's Golden State Warriors in 4 consecutive NBA Finals. The Warriors won 3 of them, beating an injured Cavaliers team in 2015 before adding Kevin Durant in 2016 to win consecutive titles in 2017 and 2018.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

The Warriors Have A Huge Asset Back On The Floor

How does a championship team like the Golden State Warriors get even better just months after claiming yet another Finals victory?. Apparently, they do it by bringing back one of the most promising and energetic centers in the league. That is exactly what the Warriors are doing with James Wiseman,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Brooklyn Nets Surprised Kevin Durant On His 34th Birthday, But They Can't Cheat The NBA Fans: "Heard His Birthday Wish Was To Get The Hell Out Of Brooklyn."

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets' relationship over the last few months has been far from ideal. Of course, KD asking for trade played a crucial role in their relationship deteriorating. Surprisingly, despite all the rumors pointing towards Durant's departure from the team, he announced that he would be staying...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett Sends Message To Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown After Ime Udoka's Suspension: “Who’s Gonna Lead Them Now? Is This The Time With Tatum Or Jaylen Brown?"

The Boston Celtics are in a complex position now after their head coach Ime Udoka was suspended by the organization following a violation of the team's organizational guidelines that will keep him at home for an entire year. This situation has been one of the hottest topics around the league, and things get worse by the day.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley Impressed with LeBron James’ Basketball IQ: "One Thing I Have Learned About Him, You See Him Throughout The Game, Elite Passer, Probably One Of The Best To Ever Do It From His Height, His Size."

Los Angeles Lakers' latest addition, Patrick Beverley, was mighty impressed with LeBron James. After being acquired to help beef up the team’s defense and also chip with the 3’s, the guard had the best seat in the house, playing alongside James. And he liked what he saw while...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Investigation found Ime Udoka used 'crude language' with female Celtics staffer

A new report published on Friday shared information about the big rule Ime Udoka violated that led to his suspension from the Boston Celtics. Last week, we learned that Udoka was having an “improper intimate but consensual relationship” with a female staff member of the Celtics. The team suspended Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season and named Joe Mazzulla as its interim head coach.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To The Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons Having Dinner Together: "The Big 2 And The One Tryna Fit In"

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the most polarizing teams in the NBA. They have found themselves in very complex positions in the past couple of seasons, starring in big controversies due to on and off-court issues. This upcoming season, they will feature three of the most polemic players in the league: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Blake Griffin Joins Another Sixers Division Rival

When Blake Griffin was on his way out of Detroit during the 2020-2021 NBA season, many suggested the Philadelphia 76ers should look into acquiring the former Los Angeles Clippers star. There wasn’t much traction behind a Griffin reunion with Doc Rivers in Philadelphia. Therefore, Griffin never made his way to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Three standouts from Bucks' preseason opener

October is a great month for sports. Major League Baseball is wrapping up the regular season and heading into the playoffs. Football, both professional and college, has been underway for weeks. Not to be outdone, both the NHL and NBA start their preseasons in October. The Milwaukee Bucks, who recently...
MILWAUKEE, WI

