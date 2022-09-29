Read full article on original website
Best Sellers: 19 Things GQ Readers Couldn't Stop Buying in September
The GQ Recommends team spends a hell of a lot of time digging through deals and drops to bring you well-informed buying advice, from deep dives on the coziest comforters to our weekly Best New Menswear posts to curated intel on the finest jewelry you can score on Amazon. The 19 best sellers below resonated hard in September—so we gathered them here, figuring that if everyone else liked what they saw, you might, too.
Rhuigi Villaseñor Brings His Enviable Personal Style to Bally
Saturday afternoon, Rhuigi Villaseñor strode quickly into the Milanese warehouse where he was set to show his debut Bally collection in a few hours time. Wearing a dark denim set and Visvim sandals, he dropped a well-traveled Hermès HAC duffle bag on the ground and looked around for a coffee. He was, he admitted, feeling nervous. How could he not be? He’d been given the keys to a well-resourced luxury house, and tasked with turning the old boat around. Or, more specifically, with bringing some of the magic he’s conjured at Rhude, where his cleverly branded riffs on Americana—racing jackets, penny loafers—have earned a growing cult following among young, fashion-obsessed men. A simple assignment, maybe, but not an easy one to pull off.
8 Ways to Style a Vintage T-Shirt | GQ Recommends
A good vintage t-shirt can spark up some wild conversations and pairs well with just about anything. The GQ staff knows exactly how to pair an Insane Clown Posse tee and a white button-down when throwing together an office-friendly fit. From where to source them to how to wear them, here are eight different ways to style a vintage tee according to GQ staffers. Director - Lizzy Halberstadt Director of Photography - Cole Evelev Editor - Gerard Zarra Internal Talent - Eileen Cartter, Chris Cohen, Haley Gilbreath, Yang-Yi Goh, Avidan Grossman, Doug Guida, Gerald Ortiz, Melissa Yang Senior Producer - Lizzy Halberstadt Associate Producer - Camille Ramos Production Manager - James Pipitone Production Coordinator - Jamal Colvin Camera Operator - Bradley Wickham Audio Engineer - Sean Paulsen Production Assistant - Griffin Garnett Post Production Supervisor - Rachael Knight Supervising Editor - Rob Lombardi.
Finally, a Scented Candle for Sneakerheads
"Am I the only one who loves that new shoe smell?" one user asked the three million sneakerheads on Reddit's sneaker subforum. The question was posted, a few years back, alongside a selfie of the asker nose-deep in an Air Jordan. The group's consensus was: No, they weren't alone. "I borderline huff my new shoes," someone replied. New car smell has been a sought-after scent for decades. But what about that box-fresh sneaker smell?
Ye Brought Crystal Flip-Flops and Tabi Socks to London Fashion Week
During a particularly tense moment in The Social Network, the 2010 David Fincher film about the genesis of Facebook, Eduardo Saverin (played by Andrew Garfield) confronts his cofounder, Jesse Eisenberg’s Mark Zuckerberg, by calling out Zuck’s now-famous schlubby uniform. “Sorry, my Prada’s at the cleaners,” he yells, “along...
Meet the Man Behind TikTok’s Most Influential Fit Account
This originally appeared in Show Notes, GQ staffer Samuel Hine's fashion week newsletter. For more stories like it, hit the link above and subscribe. Almost every day, around 1:00, Maurice Kamara takes his lunch break from selling clothes at a luxury boutique in Soho and gets to work at his real job: taking videos of people’s outfits for TikTok. The 35-year-old Brooklyn native strolls the neighborhood’s cobblestone streets in a big loop, intently scanning passers-by for viral gold. Kamara, whose fashion page The People Gallery has over 500,000 followers between TikTok and Instagram, has an open mind for any and all styles. He’s captured a guy named Cris wearing a vintage Michael Jackson tee and a magnificent Chopova Lowena skirt, and Aziz Ansari in a Japanese chore coat and navy chinos. The quality that links both is Kamara’s singular, discerning eye. During fashion week, I tag along and get a look at his process in action. As we stroll down Wooster St, we pass an elegant woman dressed like a rich cowboy, with a suede jacket, flared jeans, and a Rolex on her wrist. Her, I ask? Kamara shakes his head. His curation is a combination of wattage—the Ansaris of the neighborhood—and pure intuition. “I just have to see that person and I know: that’s the fit,” Kamara says.
The Race to Develop the World’s Thinnest Watch
Watchmakers love a good arms race. The first and perhaps most enduring being the race to equip a timepiece with the maximum number of functions, or complications—a distinction currently held by Vacheron Constantin’s breakthrough Reference 57260, released in 2015, which has 57 of them. Then, of course, there’s the matter of depth. Among diving watches, Omega trumps all with its 6,000-meter Seamaster Planet Ocean Ultra Deep, as covered in this column earlier this year.
Patagonia’s Founder Isn’t Selling the Company—He’s Donating It
Patagonia and its founder Yvon Chouinard have long made a business out of doing the right thing. Its famous 2011 Black Friday ad that instructed customers “Don't Buy This Jacket” helped sell a ton of jackets. When the company sued then-president Donald Trump in 2017 to protect national monuments in Utah, business boomed again. “[The Black Friday ad] wasn't a way to sell more product, even though, of course, that jacket sold like crazy,” he said in a 2018 GQ interview. “It's kind of Zen. You do the right thing and good things happen.” Now, the fly-fishing, mountain-climbing, and whitewater-kayaking founder of Patagonia is giving away his (and his family’s) entire stake in the company he built, according to the New York Times, to ensure that its profits will continue to go to good causes.
What’s Up With Kanye West’s Yeezy Shades?
This originally appeared in Show Notes, GQ staffer Samuel Hine's fashion week newsletter. For more stories like it, hit the link above and subscribe. Yesterday, the fashion supernova known as Yeezy Gap officially burned out. In a memo to employees, Gap CEO Mark Breitbard confirmed that the brand would “wind down” the partnership with Kanye “Ye” West, after Ye’s attorneys sent Gap a notice of termination earlier that day. Per that notice, Ye claimed breach of contract, following a tumultuous few weeks where he demanded, among other things, that Gap throw their mainline products in outlets and stock every store with Yeezy Gap. In a memo to employees, Breitbard wrote: “While we share a vision of bringing high-quality, trend-forward, utilitarian design to all people through unique omni experiences with Yeezy Gap, how we work together to deliver this vision is not aligned.”
Kit Harington Takes Hollywood's Favorite Shirt Out for a Spin
When it comes to movie premiere dress codes, it would seem that—contrary to popular belief—Jon Snow actually knows everything. Opting for an autumnal-hued Percival polo and a pair of pressed tailored trousers, Kit Harington embodied an image of laidback luxury as he celebrated with cast and crew at the premiere party of his latest film Baby Ruby following the 2022 The Toronto International Film Festival.
Kanye West and Gap Will End Their Partnership, With 8 Years Left on the Contract
UPDATE – 9/15/22, 6:25 P.M. EST: Gap CEO Mark Breitbard confirmed in a memo to employees on Thursday that the retailer would “wind down” the Yeezy Gap partnership, though they still plan to follow through on plans for remaining products already in the works. “While we share...
The Apple Watch Gets a Crucial Co-Sign
Anyone who follows John Mayer on Instagram is accustomed to seeing watches on his feed. Typically, they are very nice, very exclusive watches: Rolex “Rainbow” Daytonas, the new Audemars Piguet Royal Oak with gems set in a design that mimics an equalizer, one of Patek Philippe's impossible-to-find sport watches. But he shared an unexpected message on Wednesday.
The Baratza Encore Coffee Grinder Is on Sale for the First Time Ever
With coffee grinders, you get what you pay for. Sure, you could spend $3,000 on the Mahlkonig EK43, but when the Baratza Encore coffee grinder exists, why bother? After our most recent round of testing, the Encore remains our hands-down favorite option, and it costs less than 200 bucks. It was already a good deal, but now, for the first time in its 20-plus history, Baratza is marking down the Encore by 20%, making the brand's signature grinder the cheapest it's ever been: $135.
The New AirPods Pro Are (Almost) Impossible to Lose
No other product Apple makes has the same cultural cache as its AirPods. Forget the Omega MoonSwatch or a beaded necklace: these wireless earbuds are still the hottest jewelry item on the planet. (And that was before they hooked up with Harry Styles for a splashy ad campaign this summer.)
Cardi B Agrees: Offset Invented Wearing Flared Pants
Pant legs have unfurled as of late, blossoming out above ankles and pooling around various footwear of choice. That’s right: flares are happening. One could peg the great pants bloom to any number of things: general retro nostalgia, or maybe Kim Jones, Alessandro Michele, and the late Virgil Abloh sending them down the runway at Dior, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton for another. But one discernible marker is that Offset, the most fashion-obsessed member of the Migos, was an early adopter to the flares revival. Come to think of it, Offset has been ahead of the trend on several pants-related fronts—and as his wife, Cardi B, put it on Monday night, Offset’s “pant game different.”
The Best Record Players and Turntables for Every Kind of Audiophile
In case you hadn't heard, vinyl is having a moment. Record sales were up 27% last year, and if you yourself are searching for the best record players to enjoy your new stack of LPs, we've got you covered.
The Best Tea Tree Shampoo is a Scalp Savior
We rounded up the best tea tree shampoo, because we've long sung the praises of tea tree oil. It's a superhero ingredient for a variety of skin and hair care products, because the essential oil is both antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory; it has been used for centuries in remedial practices to promote wound healing, calm swelling, reduce odor, and neutralize both bacteria and fungus.
Why Do Watch Collectors Love Snoopy So Much?
In his daydreams, Snoopy took on many personas, almost all of them world-famous: the greatest living surgeon, a skilled WW1 fighter pilot, an arm wrestling champion, and the coolest most sunglasses-pulling-off creature on earth. Last year, watch designer George Bamford, along with the limited-edition team at watch publication and retailer Hodinkee, received an interesting Snoopy-related assignment: comb through the catalog of the famous cartoon dog’s alter egos, pitch their favorites, and decide which one belonged on the dial of an almost-$2,000 mechanical watch.
Hoka’s Race-Ready Sneakers Are 30% Off Right Now (Plus 7 More Gear Deals to Shop)
Hoka running shoes have a reputation. First, they're great for running. Second, they're not cheap. Whether you need something for endurance running or a pair for racing on the trail, Hoka makes one of the best running sneakers to buy. If you're currently in the market for an everyday trainer, er, sneaker, then you can get the Hoka Carbon X 2 for a nice 30% off right now.
The Met’s Next Massive Fashion Show Is Dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld
For only the third time, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute will mount an exhibition dedicated to a single designer: Karl Lagerfeld. The late prolific German designer, the New York Times reports, follows Alexander McQueen and Comme Des Garçons’ Rei Kawakubo, who each received blockbuster shows—and saw their work interpreted on the red carpet of the Met Gala, which celebrates the annual exhibition.
