This originally appeared in Show Notes, GQ staffer Samuel Hine's fashion week newsletter. For more stories like it, hit the link above and subscribe. Almost every day, around 1:00, Maurice Kamara takes his lunch break from selling clothes at a luxury boutique in Soho and gets to work at his real job: taking videos of people’s outfits for TikTok. The 35-year-old Brooklyn native strolls the neighborhood’s cobblestone streets in a big loop, intently scanning passers-by for viral gold. Kamara, whose fashion page The People Gallery has over 500,000 followers between TikTok and Instagram, has an open mind for any and all styles. He’s captured a guy named Cris wearing a vintage Michael Jackson tee and a magnificent Chopova Lowena skirt, and Aziz Ansari in a Japanese chore coat and navy chinos. The quality that links both is Kamara’s singular, discerning eye. During fashion week, I tag along and get a look at his process in action. As we stroll down Wooster St, we pass an elegant woman dressed like a rich cowboy, with a suede jacket, flared jeans, and a Rolex on her wrist. Her, I ask? Kamara shakes his head. His curation is a combination of wattage—the Ansaris of the neighborhood—and pure intuition. “I just have to see that person and I know: that’s the fit,” Kamara says.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 18 DAYS AGO