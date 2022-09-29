There may be no American spice blend so rooted to its place of origin as Baltimore’s Old Bay. For over 80 years, that familiar yellow-and-blue tin has contained a mix of 18 different spices including black and red peppers, celery salt and sweet baking spices like clove and ginger. (The others and the exact proportions are, unsurprisingly, a closely guarded secret.) And while it’s best known for adding oomph to an array of non-kosher offerings like crab and shrimp, it was somewhat ironically invented by a Jewish immigrant.

