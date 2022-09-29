If you know anything about Lizzo (and let's be honest, you probably already know plenty), her flute skills are not to be doubted. She may be best known for chart-topping singles like "Truth Hurts" and "About Damn Time," but the pop star has never shied away from the opportunity to showcase her talent on the road. Usually not without her trusty instrument, Sasha Flute, Lizzo decided to make a very special exception on the Washington D.C. stop on her current tour.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO