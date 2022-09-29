Summit Carbon Solutions Says They’ve Secured Easements For More Than 72% Of Pipeline Route In O’Brien County

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt University has announced the recipients of two alumni awards:. Aaron Van Beek (class of 2018) has been named the 2022 Horizon Award recipient, which identifies alumni who are community-minded and entrepreneurial—those who are using their knowledge, gifts, and talents to participate in God's redemptive work in the world. Van Beek serves as board president and CEO for Midwest Honor Flight, an organization that flies “as many veterans from Northwest Iowa, the state of South Dakota, Northeast Nebraska, and Southwest Minnesota to Washington, D.C., as we can find—at no cost to the veteran.”

