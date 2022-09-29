Summit Carbon Solutions Says They’ve Secured Easements For More Than 72% Of Pipeline Route In O’Brien County

Read full article on original website
Related
kiwaradio.com
Casey’s Corporate Still Evaluating; No Plans Yet On What To Do With Fire-Damaged Hull Store
Hull/Ankeny, Iowa — Officials with Casey’s General Stores, Inc. have yet to reveal plans for the future of the Casey’s General Store location in Hull, following last week’s fire that severely damaged the convenience store. When we asked if the building would be repaired, replaced, or...
KLEM
KLEM News for Monday, October 3
Ten States, including Iowa, have joined in a lawsuit against pesticide companies. The complaint accuses Syngenta and Corteva of using “loyalty programs” with distributors to unlawfully exclude generic competitors from the market by skirting patent rules. The lawsuit alleges this has cost farmers millions of dollars each year, and it is seeking reimbursement. The other states suing include Illinois, Minnesota, and Nebraska.
kscj.com
185TH AIR GUARD PROJECT HELPS WOODBINE SCHOOL DISTRICT
MEMBERS OF SIOUX CITY’S 185TH IOWA NATIONAL GUARD HAVE BEEN IN WOODBINE, BUILDING A GIANT TENSION FABRIC STRUCTURE THAT IS A PRECURSOR TO AN INNOVATIVE READINESS TRAINING MISSION SOON TO TAKE PLACE AT THE WOODBINE HIGH SCHOOL. WOODBINE SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT JUSTIN WAGNER, WHO ALSO SERVES AS A COLONEL WITH...
nwestiowa.com
Ernst talks drugs with area law officials
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County sheriff Bruce Devereaux and his deputies primarily come across methamphetamine during drug busts, although in other parts of Iowa and country, the synthetic opioid fentanyl is becoming more common. “Meth is still by far destroying way more lives here than fentanyl or heroin. We just rarely...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kiwaradio.com
Rash Of Field Fires Continues; Osceola County Goes Under Burning Ban
Northwest Iowa — There has been a rash of field fires in northwest Iowa over the past several days. And considering the dry conditions, warm temps, and harvest activity out in the fields, it’s not really a surprise. Since last Thursday, in the four-county O’Brien, Sioux, Osceola, and...
kiwaradio.com
Burn Ban Northwest Iowa County Count Hits Five
Northwest, Iowa — Field fires have begun to spring up around northwest Iowa recently, and that has prompted Crawford County to join Plymouth, Cherokee, Sioux, and O’Brien in instituting a burn ban. A field fire in northwest Iowa this week caused more than half a million dollars in damage and area fire departments were dispatched to battle a blaze in a field being harvested.
Here are the best-of food and drink spots in Iowa for 2022, according to Yelp
Here are the categories The Hawkeye State are included in, and the businesses most recommended by fellow customers in 2022 — including favorites from Des Moines, Sioux City and many more.
Sioux City Journal
Heidman Law Firm announces four new associate attorneys
SIOUX CITY -- Heidman Law Firm in Sioux City and Sheldon has announced Avery N. Van Holland, Liam T. Mangan, Schuyler L. Pals and Steven R. Wilson have joined the firm as an associate attorney. Van Holland, originally from Sheldon, Iowa, earned her J.D. from the University of Iowa College...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwestiowa.com
Franken, Melton, more meet in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—A six-pack of Democrats dined on confections and confidence while on some of the most GOP-friendly turf in the state. “This is a county that truly I am so very proud of, and this is our future,” said U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken. More than 100 people...
Damage to residential area intercepted by Sioux City Fire Rescue
Officials with Sioux City Fire Rescue have provided more details on the extent of the grass fire on Sunday afternoon.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County Court report
Lise Rene Church, 58, Sioux City, second-degree arson; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brendan Alex Aduddell, 27, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brandon Michael Keleher, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance --...
more1049.com
No Injuries Reported When Vehicle Collided With Okoboji Business
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– An Okoboji business is picking up the pieces and working on repairs after a vehicle collided with a building late Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to Tweeter’s Bar and Grill on Highway 71 a little after five o’clock where photos posted to social media show a minivan crashed into and entered the restaurant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officials respond to fire at previously burned residence
Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to a residence on the west side of Sioux City on Saturday.
kiwaradio.com
Uhl: If We Don’t Get Some More Rain, Mandatory Water Restrictions Are Next In Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — The municipal water situation in Sheldon is not improving. That from Sheldon Public Works Director Todd Uhl. Uhl tells us that it’s not an emergency situation yet, but things are going slowly in the wrong direction and strong mandatory restrictions may be on the horizon.
Authorities respond to report of woman on Sioux City roof
Authorities got a woman off a roof in Sioux City.
nwestiowa.com
$345,000 damage in manure spreader crash
GAZA—No one was injured, but a 2014 Case IH Steiger 420 and a 10,000-gallon manure spreader received an estimated $345,000 damage in an accident about 12:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, near Gaza. Twenty-five-year-old Brice William Goosen of Paullina was driving the tractor south on Taft Avenue when he said...
more1049.com
Arrest Made Following Saturday Pursuit in Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man has been arrested following a short pursuit through town late Saturday night. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy saw a vehicle traveling south on Grand Avenue around 11:30 with the vehicle allegedly becoming airborne while crossing the railroad tracks. The...
Sioux City Journal
Dordt University announces two alumni award winners
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt University has announced the recipients of two alumni awards:. Aaron Van Beek (class of 2018) has been named the 2022 Horizon Award recipient, which identifies alumni who are community-minded and entrepreneurial—those who are using their knowledge, gifts, and talents to participate in God's redemptive work in the world. Van Beek serves as board president and CEO for Midwest Honor Flight, an organization that flies “as many veterans from Northwest Iowa, the state of South Dakota, Northeast Nebraska, and Southwest Minnesota to Washington, D.C., as we can find—at no cost to the veteran.”
nwestiowa.com
Dordt, De Groots say 'bye to silver maple
SIOUX CENTER—One of Sioux Center’s oldest trees came down in September. The silver maple tree west of Dordt University’s Ribbens Academic Complex and classroom building and visible from Fourth Avenue is estimated to be more than 100 years old. However, the condition of the tree is both the cause of why it came down Thursday, Sept. 22, and why an exact age will be hard to determine.
siouxcenter.org
Two Sioux Center Linemen to Assist with Hurricane Relief in Florida
Two blue Sioux Center hardhats will be among those worn by linemen in Florida working to restore power due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Lorn Wielenga and Troy Kunnari, Sioux Center linemen, are leaving for New Smyrna Beach, Florida, on Friday, Sept. 30 to provide mutual aid for the electric utility there. Currently nearly all of that utility’s 29,000 customers are without power.
Comments / 0