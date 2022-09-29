ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Venice Indians deliver Chick-fil-A to families in need

VENICE (SNN-TV) - Rick Michaels of the Pelican Plaza Chick-fil-A provided 300 sandwiches that the Venice football team then distributed to people in need. The Indians, with Venice hampered by Hurricane Ian, are likely to be off the field for some time, but that's not slowing there community efforts.
VENICE, FL
Trash collection updates for Venice, Sarasota County

VENICE/SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Trash and recycling resume Monday, October 3 in the City of Venice. Carts can be placed at the curb separated from debris piles. A contractor will begin pickup of residential debris from Hurricane Ian as early as Wednesday, October 5. Remember to separate vegetation from all other material groups. Vegetation should not be bagged. Piles should be separated into like materials – construction debris, appliances, electronics, etc. Make sure piles are 5 feet from your mailbox and other objects like fire hydrants and street signs.
VENICE, FL
Fire destroys multiple Sarasota homes during Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA (WSNN) - Multiple homes were damaged during Hurricane Ian’s rampage across Florida. But some homes on the Suncoast were lost in a way some didn't see coming; left to just ashes and memories." "The last thing you expect to find when you come back in the morning is...
SARASOTA, FL
Donation sites in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - If you are interested in donating supplies for local families and people in need after Hurricane Ian, here are some sites to which you can deliver items. Grace Community Church on 8000 Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota is open 9 a.m - 6 p.m each...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Flooding North Port has never experienced

NORTH PORT- Traffic on US 41 is completely backed up for hours in both directions. Multiple agencies are assisting North Port first responders as water levels continue to rise. “As of last night we had over 550 rescues that were conducted. And that's not counting today already. We know there's...
NORTH PORT, FL
Charlotte County has three food and water distribution sites available

CHARLOTTE COUNTY (WSNN) - There are three food and water distribution sites available in Charlotte County, the county announced today. These sites allow residents to receive food and water while they recover from Hurricane Ian. The three distribution sites are:. Muscle Car City Museum, 10175 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, from...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Sarasota's Capstone offices to open for internet use for residents

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Oct. 1, 2022 - Capstone Association Management at 5602 Marquesas Cr. Suite 101, Sarasota 34233 will open the office Sunday from 10am to 2pm to anyone who needs internet or to charge their phones and cool off and hang out. We will also have a grill...
SARASOTA, FL
FPL releases estimates for power restoration

FLORIDA (SNN TV) - Florida Power & Light says they expect at least 95% of their customers in north Manatee County to have power back by end of day Tuesday, October 4. 95% of those affected in south Manatee County are expected to have power back by end of day Wednesday, October 5.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Supplies aid families in need in North Port

NORTH PORT- The death toll in North Port stands at five as officials say rescue and recovery efforts continue. “Got a lot of people in need and we’re helping as many as we can," said U.S. Army, Second Lt., Josiah Hoogerhyde. Rescue efforts and supply distributions continue in the...
NORTH PORT, FL
Suncoast updates on waste pickup, water advisories, school closures

SUNCOAST (SNN TV) - There's much information coming out after Hurricane Ian left destruction in many areas of the Suncoast. Here's some of the information we're getting about schools, waster, and waste management. If your town/city/county isn't mentioned, it's simply because I haven't seen information posted yet:. Schools. Sarasota and...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
"Operation Blessing" coordinates volunteer recovery efforts

PORT CHARLOTTE (SNN TV - October 3, 2022) – The Virginia Beach-based humanitarian organization, Operation Blessing, has deployed its U.S. Disaster Relief Team to Port Charlotte and will begin mass coordination of volunteer efforts on Tuesday morning to help residents recover after Hurricane Ian. Also, volunteers are needed. Operation...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Emergency food drive to be held Wednesday

LONGBOAT KEY (WSNN) - An emergency food drive will be held this Wednesday in Longboat Key to benefit Hurricane Ian victims. The food drive will be sponsored by Our Daily Bread of Bradenton. The location of the food drive will be Christ Church of Longboat Key, 6400 Gulf of Mexico...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Sailors football offers helping hand following Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - The My City 941 Foundation teamed up with the Sarasota Sailors Football Team this morning to provide free yard clean up to homes in the Alta Vista Community. The group met at 10am this morning at Payne Park and began their trek, going door to door offering...
SARASOTA, FL
Updated Suncoast high school football schedule

SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - As we enter another week of high school football season, the schedule is at a turning point for many, but at a stalemate for most all Suncoast schools. Below is the updated schedule for this week post-Hurricane Ian game slate:. Golden Gate @ IMG Academy Blue (Thursday,...
SARASOTA, FL
DeSantis praises number of people helping hurricane victims

NORTH PORT- As the damage in North Port continues to be assessed, Governor DeSantis has deployed twenty of Elon Musk‘s receivers for Starlink Internet in Sarasota County. There are points of distribution (POD) set up where anyone can gain access to not only the internet, but food and water as well.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Disaster relief fund established by Education Foundation

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV - October 3, 2022) - The Education Foundation of Sarasota County has established a Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief & Recovery Fund to accept monetary donations to support Sarasota County Schools and its 5,000-plus employees. The ferocious hurricane caused widespread damage with areas in South Sarasota County...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Non-profit seeking help donating to Ian victims

SARASOTA- Second Chance Last Opportunity is looking for help from the community to donate meals for those suffering from Hurricane Ian. Second Chance is a non-profit organization founded by April Glasco. The organization’s mission is to help people that are experiencing a crisis at their immediate need. “Hot food...
SARASOTA, FL

