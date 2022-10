Coming off of an upset of No. 3 Syracuse on the road Sept. 24, Virginia once again had an opportunity to make a statement, both to itself and the rest of the ACC. With a 3-1 win over No. 10 Pittsburgh (5-3-1, 2-2 ACC) Friday night, the Cavaliers (7-3-0, 3-1 ACC) vaulted to second of the ACC Coastal Division and put the rest of the conference on notice.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO