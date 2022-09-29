ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falkville, AL

CSO: Alabama man cashed check for daycare playground, never did the work

By Isaiah Singleton, Cherokee Sheriff's Office
Cherokee Tribune
Cherokee Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YrL7V_0iFda5hr00
Terry Scott Murphy Cherokee Sheriff's Office

A man was recently arrested after authorities say he was paid a $3,200 check over two years ago to rebuild a daycare playground, but never returned to complete the work.

Terry Scott Murphy, 58, of Falkville, Alabama is charged with one felony count of theft by deception.

In his arrest warrant, the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office says Murphy obtained a $3,200 check from a daycare near Acworth, after agreeing to rebuild a playground there in November 2019, but after cashing the check never returned to the daycare.

According to the sheriff’s office, Murphy was arrested in Florida and later extradited to Cherokee, and was booked into the Cherokee County jail Sept. 28.

Comments / 2

Related
The Citizen Online

DeKalb boy, 15, arrested as part of gang that stole 2 vehicles and broke into more than 40 more in south Fayette

It was in early February that more than 30 vehicles were entered at residences off Ga. Highway 74 South in Peachtree City and up to a dozen others entered in a neighboring subdivision in unincorporated Fayette County. Today, one of the members of the gang responsible for the crimes is in custody. He is a 15-year-old from DeKalb County.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
AL.com

Alabama man arrested after 5-year-old found with cigarette burns

An Athens man is being held without bond after authorities say he left cigarette burns on the arm of a five-year-old. According to court documents, Bobby Lee Moss, 23, of Athens, has been charged with aggravated child abuse and chemical endangerment of a child, in addition to a probation violation.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Three individuals charged with third-degree burglary in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department arrested and charged three individuals after an alleged burglary happened at a residence on Oct. 2. According to the police department, the victim saw on their camera system that people were in their residence on McFoilton Lane. The victim returned home to confront the suspects, but they fled the scene before police arrived.
SCOTTSBORO, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
County
Cherokee County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Cherokee County, GA
Crime & Safety
Falkville, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Acworth, GA
State
Alabama State
City
Falkville, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in Cullman County car crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Crane Hill woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cullman County Monday afternoon. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Bonnie Pirkle was driving on U.S. 278 when her 2003 Oldsmobile Alero was struck by a 1995 Toyota Tacoma driven by Richard Rosser, 29, of Vinemont. Pirkle, who was not wearing […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Be on the lookout: Thieves target retail stores in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say thieves have been targeting major retailers. They need the public’s help to find the suspects. Investigators told WAFF the suspects have allegedly targeted Ulta, DSW shoe store and Belk over the last six months. HPD released photos of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Car crashes into home in Decatur, injury reported

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department responded to a wreck with injury on Monday afternoon. The wreck happened on 12th Avenue and 2nd Street SW after a car hit a home. According to Decatur Police, the homeowners were not there at the time of the wreck and the...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Gadsden man charged in multimillion-dollar health care fraud conspiracy involving Huntsville company

A Gadsden man has been indicted on federal charges related to a conspiracy involving health care fraud, kickbacks, a Huntsville-based company and a Huntsville doctor. James Ewing Ray, 51, of Gadsden is charged with "one count of kickback conspiracy, four substantive kickback counts and one count of health care fraud conspiracy," according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court.
GADSDEN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Murphy
Person
Terry Scott
sandiegocountynews.com

Four people plead guilty in scheme to defraud U.S. Department of Education

Four people pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds. According to court documents and statements made in connection with their guilty pleas, Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia; and their co-conspirators fraudulently obtained millions of dollars in federal financial aid funds that they misused for their personal benefit. They did so by creating an elaborate sham university – the Columbus, Georgia, satellite campus of the Apex School of Theology.
styleblueprint.com

The 12 Most Bone-Chilling & Haunted Places in Alabama

Haunted places in Alabama open a doorway to a harrowing unknown — unexplained mysteries, terrifying ghostly encounters and paranormal entities clinging to their former lives. These apparitions lurk unseen, laying a dark, perturbing blanket over the atmosphere, heavy enough to keep you up all night. Some of us spend the month of October searching for this bone-chilling thrill, while others play it safe and just trick-or-treat. But, for those brave souls who celebrate Halloween seeking terror-filled, hair-raising scares, we bring you a few of the most haunted spots in Alabama. These are not for the faint of heart. Read on, if you dare …
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cso#Daycare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

GA Police Clock A Car Going 178 MPH On 400

When police finally caught a man near Alpharetta, GA he was going over 150mph, previously clocked at almost 180. Tejas Desai , 27, of Buford, was caught on Dashcam video in Forsyth County as deputies chased him down at speeds exceeding 100 mph on I-400 near Alpharetta, Georgia. When he finally pulled over, police arrested him for reckless driving and felony fleeing. Desai told deputies he didn't stop immediately, because he was already driving 140 mph when they started chasing him, he saw no reason to stop.
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man alleges he was forced “to work against” prison strike

Doyle Lebron Gregory being interviewed by Robert Earl Council about his forced transport to Limestone to work producing sack lunches for other incarcerated individuals. ROBERT EARL/FREE ALABAMA MOVEMENT. An incarcerated individual formerly at North Alabama Work Release Center alleges that he was transported to Limestone County Correctional facility to work...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
Cherokee Tribune

Cherokee Tribune

Canton, GA
561
Followers
317
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

The Leading Voice of Cherokee County, Georgia.

 https://www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy