CSO: Alabama man cashed check for daycare playground, never did the work

Terry Scott Murphy Cherokee Sheriff's Office

A man was recently arrested after authorities say he was paid a $3,200 check over two years ago to rebuild a daycare playground, but never returned to complete the work.

Terry Scott Murphy, 58, of Falkville, Alabama is charged with one felony count of theft by deception.

In his arrest warrant, the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office says Murphy obtained a $3,200 check from a daycare near Acworth, after agreeing to rebuild a playground there in November 2019, but after cashing the check never returned to the daycare.

According to the sheriff’s office, Murphy was arrested in Florida and later extradited to Cherokee, and was booked into the Cherokee County jail Sept. 28.