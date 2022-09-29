Read full article on original website
Related
Retired 3-star Coast Guard vice admiral calls out Biden administration for 'misguided' military vax mandate
A top retired Coast Guard official is calling out the Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for being an "ideological purge" against religious service members who are being denied exemptions.
VP confronted over hurricane relief comments, Native American tribes rip Biden admin, and more top headlines
NO COMMENT - VP Kamala Harris dodges question about dispersing Hurricane Ian relief based on 'equity
VP Kamala Harris dodges question asking about dispersing Hurricane Ian relief based on 'equity'
Vice President Kamala Harris didn't answer a question asking her to clarify comments she made on Friday when she said that "equity" will be taken into account for hurricane relief.
The 'scary stuff' Biden's White House and DOJ might have done to attack parents: Jim Jordan
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, weighed in on the alleged collusion between the National School Boards Association and President Biden's government on "Life, Liberty & Levin."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Politico report claims DeSantis is asking for emergency aid from 'the president's wallet'
Politico was blasted on Twitter Monday for claiming Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., is asking for Hurricane Ian relief money from “the president’s wallet.”
Kamala Harris ripped for claiming government's Hurricane Ian relief will prioritize ‘communities of color’
Twitter users hounded Vice President Kamala Harris after she claimed that federal hurricane relief will be provided based on "equity," prioritizing "communities of color."
‘Monster’: Jeffrey Dahmer survivor never recovered after harrowing escape from killer, defense attorney says
Defense attorney Paul Ksicinski former client, Tracy Edwards, escaped from Jeffrey Dahmer's Milwaukee, Wisconsin apartment on the night of July 22, 1991.
Ana Navarro invokes Trump's dead ex-wife over McConnell remarks: One of them is 'buried in his golf course'
"The View" host Ana Navarro harshly invoked former president Donald Trump's late ex-wife while discussing his incendiary remarks on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Elaine Chao on Monday, saying Ivana Trump was "buried in his golf course." "Obviously what he's trying to do here is say that those...
RELATED PEOPLE
Russian nuclear submarine armed with 'doomsday' weapon disappears from Arctic harbor: report
Russia's Belgorod nuclear submarine is no longer operating in the Arctic. NATO has warned its member countries that Putin may be testing the vessel's "doomsday" weapon.
Joy Reid says DeSantis warning to looters in Ian’s aftermath is like racist threat from ‘segregationist’
MSNBC's Joy Reid accused Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., of using racist, segregationist tropes when warning looters not to invade homes of Hurricane Ian survivors.
Sherri Papini, California mom who staged kidnapping, tells police 'it's embarrassing' in interrogation video
Sherri Papini, the California mom who staged her own kidnapping in 2016, tells police what they know about her case is "embarrassing" in an interrogation interview.
A leftist victory in Brazil's election could be the lifeline Cuba, Venezuela need right now
As Brazilians go to the polls this weekend some analysts are concerned that a leftist victory could strengthen the dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela. Others question whether Bolsonaro will accept defeat if he loses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Latina ex-Democrat tells MSNBC she switched parties because she's for ‘God, country, family and hard work’
Latino voters told MSNBC they'd vote Republican in November because they identify more with the GOP's values of God, country, family and hard work.
'The View' hosts, crowd groan when Sarah Huckabee Sanders floated as Trump running mate in 2024
"The View" hosts and audience members groaned on Monday after Maggie Haberman listed Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., as potential 2024 running mates for Donald Trump. Co-host Ana Navarro asked Haberman who she believed Trump would ask to be his running mate if he chooses to run...
Vermont girls volleyball players banned from locker room after objection to transgender student: Report
A Vermont high school volleyball player says members of her team were banned from the high school locker room after objecting to changing with a transgender student.
King Charles III may remove Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's royal titles due to Prince Andrew: expert
King Charles III could be changing royal titles of a few family members now that he is at the helm of the monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month at the age of 96. Her Majesty, born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, was the longest-reigning monarch in British history...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fugitive caught 7 years after allegedly strangling Utah mom, dumping body in Colorado
Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, has been arrested in connection with the 2015 murder of Maria Maricela Astorga-Chavez, a Utah mother of three, after seven years.
During Texas debate with Gov. Greg Abbott, Beto O'Rourke supporters sound off
During a Friday night debate between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke, watch party attendees share why they're backing the Democratic candidate.
Los Angeles hit-and-run driver who mowed down mom and baby will not get early release
The California teen convicted of mowing down a mom walking her 8-month-old in a stroller will not get early release from juvenile probation camp, prosecutor says.
EXCLUSIVE: China 'would not' invade Taiwan if Beijing believes it owns the island, Asian trade official says
Senior Cambodian minister Dr. Kao Kim Hourn discussed concerns over Russia's potential use of an atomic weapon and hopes that nations on the brink of conflict give diplomacy a chance.
Fox News
829K+
Followers
6K+
Post
663M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0