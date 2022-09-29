ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooling Tower From Cape May Power Plant Imploded

 4 days ago
A cooling tower at a former power plant in Cape May County was destroyed by an implosion Thursday, Sept. 29, media reports said. Photo Credit: Wikipedia (Smallbones, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

A cooling tower at a former power plant in Cape May County was destroyed by an implosion Thursday, Sept. 29, NJ.com reported.

The implosion of the cooling tower at the B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point, New Jersey, occurred at 9:30 a.m. in Upper Township, the outlet said.

Two of the plant's generating units burned coal and one burned oil along Great Egg Harbor Bay.

The tower was considered a Jersey Shore landmark since 1974. The power plant has been closed for more than three years.

Beesley's Point Development Group hired Controlled Demolition Inc. to perform the implosion.

NJ Advance Media described a loud bang and posted a YouTube video of the implosion.

