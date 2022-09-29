ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne caught in ‘punch-up’ that ended with arrests of two filmmakers

Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne were caught in an alleged “punch-up” that ended with two filmmakers being arrested and appearing in court. The incident happened after actress Margot, 32, and supermodel Cara, 30, had finished eating at the Patagonia Sur restaurant in the La Boca neighbourhood of Buenos Aires at 3am on Sunday (02.10.22) when a paparazzi tried to take their photo.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timothy Olyphant
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Michael Shannon
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Mike Myers
Person
David O. Russell
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Beth Grant
Person
Christian Bale
Person
Ed Begley Jr.
People

Kathy Najimy Explains Why Mary's Crooked Smile Is Backwards in Hocus Pocus 2: 'We Can Justify It'

"It's on the other side mainly because it's so hard for me to do it on the side I did it on 30 years ago," Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy said in a recent interview Kathy Najimy is clearing the air about her character's signature quirk in the Hocus Pocus film franchise. In 1993's iconic Hocus Pocus, Najimy's Mary Sanderson has a crooked smile, a detail Najimy, 65, improvised during shooting. In the newly-released sequel, Najimy continues to use the misshapen smile, but this time on the...
MOVIES
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Police#Amsterdam#Celebrity News#Film Star#Call Wrap#Christian
Vogue Magazine

How Yellowjackets Star Sophie Thatcher Got Ready for Her First-Ever Emmy Awards

It may have been Sophie Thatcher’s first-ever Emmy Awards, but the actor’s presence on the red carpet felt essential, an eddy of idiosyncrasy in a glamorous river. Like her character in the dark and addictive Yellowjackets, Thatcher’s style comes with an edge, a blend of doe-eyed pretty and jagged punk that infuses every look, the juxtaposition making it stronger. Thatcher and her glam team met at her boyfriend’s house in Sherman Oaks, combining their distinct visions to create an equally distinctive look.
CELEBRITIES
People

Andie MacDowell Is Gray and Glamorous on the Runway During Paris Fashion Week Appearance

Andie MacDowell — who stopped coloring her hair during the COVID-19 pandemic — has been an outspoken advocate for beauty and aging in Hollywood Andie MacDowell is continuing to embrace the gray! The actress, 64, commanded the catwalk at the L'Oréal Paris 2022 Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, wearing a shimmery, beaded champagne-colored gown with a thigh-high slit –– and her now-signature salt-and-pepper curls. The L'Oréal Paris international spokeswoman returned to her modeling roots during the appearance, where Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria also made a cameo for the brand. The Maid...
YOGA
WWD

Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book

Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Will Smith Returns in Trailer for 'Emancipation', His First Movie Since Oscars Controversy: WATCH

Will Smith is making his return to acting following his Oscars controversy in March. On Monday, Apple Original Films dropped the official trailer and key art for Emancipation, directed and executive produced by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day). The drama marks the 54-year-old actor's first film since his incident at the 94th Academy Awards where he slapped Chris Rock in front of a live audience.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Rebecca Gayheart's Daughter Billie, 12, Looks All Grown Up in Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Mom

The mother-daughter duo stepped out Saturday night for the 2022 Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Brentwood, California Rebecca Gayheart enjoyed a special mother-daughter night out this weekend! On Saturday, the actress attended the 2022 Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Brentwood, California, where her 12-year-old daughter Billie made a rare appearance alongside her mom. The pair posed together on the red carpet, both wearing black outfits for the night out. Billie looked all grown up in a mini dress with a black polka dot overlay and heels. Gayheart sported a velvet one-shoulder...
BRENTWOOD, CA
People

Victoria Beckham Shares Photo with David Beckham and All Four Kids at Paris Fashion Week Debut

"I love you all so much," designer Victoria Beckham captioned a family photo including her four children with husband David Beckham Victoria Beckham is surrounded by family. The fashion designer held her first fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, which also marked her first runway event since the pandemic. Beckham presented her Spring/Summer 2023 line with husband David Beckham and their four children rooting her on. "I love you all so much x," she captioned a family photo shared to her Instagram feed, which included daughter Harper,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Zendaya Wears Sheer Bodysuit With Sequined Blazer to Valentino Show In Paris

These Celebrities Had the Cutest Disney Auditions as Kids These Celebrities Had the Cutest Disney Auditions as Kids. On Sunday, October 2, Zendaya made a stunning appearance at the Valentino spring/summer 2023 collection show during Paris Fashion Week and took a front seat to the runway. The Spider-Man star was wearing a sheer bodysuit covered in tiny crystals covering a pair of black short-shorts. Over the ensemble, she wore an oversized black blazer, also glimmering with sparkling sequins and patterned in the same alternate V-shapes as the sheer suit.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Zendaya Suits Up in Sheer Logo Catsuit, Blazer and Pumps with Law Roach for Valentino’s Spring 2023 Fashion Show

Zendaya embodied logomania for Valentino’s Spring 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. While arriving at the show on Sunday afternoon, Zendaya posed with her longtime stylist Law Roach. For the occasion, the “Spider Man” star wore a sheer catsuit covered in crystal “V” logos. Giving her ensemble a burst of slick glamour was an oversized black blazer, covered in the same V-shaped logos — a Valentino signature under Pierpaolo Piccioli — in embroidered sequins, complete with a matching set of micro-length shorts. Finishing her ensemble was a set of sparkling black chandelier earrings, featuring dark crystal fringe hanging from Swarovski-encrusted Rockstud post studs. Roach also dressed in all-black, pairing a 3D flower-accented coat with a leather Rockstud clutch.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

People

333K+
Followers
53K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy