Adrien Brody says 'Blonde' is supposed to be a 'traumatic experience' and defends the film against critics
Some critics slammed "Blonde," which hit Netflix on Wednesday, as exploitative based on intense scenes shown in the film.
Christian Bale Was Told to Sing Quieter During ‘Amsterdam’ Duet With Taylor Swift: ‘Like We Had Been Drowning Out an Angel’s Voice’
A humbling moment. Christian Bale thought he and costar John David Washington were doing a great job singing while filming Amsterdam – until director David O. Russell had Taylor Swift step in to set them straight. “Our pitch was all over the place … and then all of a...
Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne caught in ‘punch-up’ that ended with arrests of two filmmakers
Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne were caught in an alleged “punch-up” that ended with two filmmakers being arrested and appearing in court. The incident happened after actress Margot, 32, and supermodel Cara, 30, had finished eating at the Patagonia Sur restaurant in the La Boca neighbourhood of Buenos Aires at 3am on Sunday (02.10.22) when a paparazzi tried to take their photo.
Everything to Know About Margot Robbie’s Live-Action ‘Barbie’ Movie
Come on, Barbie, let's go party! The live-action approach to the story of iconic doll line has been a long time in the making. The Barbie movie was originally set to be rewritten by Diablo Cody with Amy Schumer in the lead role. After the writer departed from the project, Cody opened up about the […]
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
Kathy Najimy Explains Why Mary's Crooked Smile Is Backwards in Hocus Pocus 2: 'We Can Justify It'
"It's on the other side mainly because it's so hard for me to do it on the side I did it on 30 years ago," Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy said in a recent interview Kathy Najimy is clearing the air about her character's signature quirk in the Hocus Pocus film franchise. In 1993's iconic Hocus Pocus, Najimy's Mary Sanderson has a crooked smile, a detail Najimy, 65, improvised during shooting. In the newly-released sequel, Najimy continues to use the misshapen smile, but this time on the...
Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’
Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
Colin Hanks on How Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Are as Grandparents: They Give a 'Lot of Sugar'
Colin Hanks is revealing how his parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, are at handling their grandparent duties. The actor, 44, joined Monday's episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, where he shared that his parents are "great" at being grandparents to his two daughters Olivia, 11, and Charlotte, 9.
How Yellowjackets Star Sophie Thatcher Got Ready for Her First-Ever Emmy Awards
It may have been Sophie Thatcher’s first-ever Emmy Awards, but the actor’s presence on the red carpet felt essential, an eddy of idiosyncrasy in a glamorous river. Like her character in the dark and addictive Yellowjackets, Thatcher’s style comes with an edge, a blend of doe-eyed pretty and jagged punk that infuses every look, the juxtaposition making it stronger. Thatcher and her glam team met at her boyfriend’s house in Sherman Oaks, combining their distinct visions to create an equally distinctive look.
Andie MacDowell Is Gray and Glamorous on the Runway During Paris Fashion Week Appearance
Andie MacDowell — who stopped coloring her hair during the COVID-19 pandemic — has been an outspoken advocate for beauty and aging in Hollywood Andie MacDowell is continuing to embrace the gray! The actress, 64, commanded the catwalk at the L'Oréal Paris 2022 Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, wearing a shimmery, beaded champagne-colored gown with a thigh-high slit –– and her now-signature salt-and-pepper curls. The L'Oréal Paris international spokeswoman returned to her modeling roots during the appearance, where Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria also made a cameo for the brand. The Maid...
YOGA・
Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book
Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
Will Smith Returns in Trailer for 'Emancipation', His First Movie Since Oscars Controversy: WATCH
Will Smith is making his return to acting following his Oscars controversy in March. On Monday, Apple Original Films dropped the official trailer and key art for Emancipation, directed and executive produced by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day). The drama marks the 54-year-old actor's first film since his incident at the 94th Academy Awards where he slapped Chris Rock in front of a live audience.
Olivia Wilde Makes a Sexy Appearance at Harry Styles' Concert in Dress with a Daring Neckline
Olivia Wilde is celebrating boyfriend Harry Styles — in style!. The Don't Worry Darling star, 38, toasted the "As It Was" singer's final concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, wearing a plunging Stella McCartney cut-out dress. The floor-sweeping gown matched the boho vibe of Harry's House,...
Bella Hadid has dress spray-painted onto her body in captivating fashion show appearance
Walking onto the runway solely wearing underwear and heels, Bella Hadid made a striking statement as a dress was spray-painted on her silhouette. Walking in Coperni's show for its spring-summer 2023 line on Friday, Sept. 30, the 25-year-old model publicly posed as three men with paint canisters sprayed a white slip dress onto her body.
Will Smith's First Movie Post-Chris Rock Slap Screens and Earns Praise: 'A Story of Adversity'
Will Smith is making his return to the movies. The Oscar-winning actor appeared at a screening for his upcoming Antoine Fuqua-directed film, Emancipation, which marks his first film since his incident at the 94th Academy Awards where he slapped Chris Rock in front of a live audience. "Emancipation tells the...
Samuel L. Jackson Reunites with 'Pulp Fiction' Costar Uma Thurman Backstage at 'Piano Lesson' Play
Samuel L. Jackson got a visit backstage from former costar Uma Thurman. The pair — who both starred in Quentin Tarantino's 1994 movie Pulp Fiction — reunited at the Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, which is currently in previews at New York City's Barrymore Theatre ahead of its opening on Oct. 13.
Rebecca Gayheart's Daughter Billie, 12, Looks All Grown Up in Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Mom
The mother-daughter duo stepped out Saturday night for the 2022 Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Brentwood, California Rebecca Gayheart enjoyed a special mother-daughter night out this weekend! On Saturday, the actress attended the 2022 Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Brentwood, California, where her 12-year-old daughter Billie made a rare appearance alongside her mom. The pair posed together on the red carpet, both wearing black outfits for the night out. Billie looked all grown up in a mini dress with a black polka dot overlay and heels. Gayheart sported a velvet one-shoulder...
Victoria Beckham Shares Photo with David Beckham and All Four Kids at Paris Fashion Week Debut
"I love you all so much," designer Victoria Beckham captioned a family photo including her four children with husband David Beckham Victoria Beckham is surrounded by family. The fashion designer held her first fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, which also marked her first runway event since the pandemic. Beckham presented her Spring/Summer 2023 line with husband David Beckham and their four children rooting her on. "I love you all so much x," she captioned a family photo shared to her Instagram feed, which included daughter Harper,...
Zendaya Wears Sheer Bodysuit With Sequined Blazer to Valentino Show In Paris
These Celebrities Had the Cutest Disney Auditions as Kids These Celebrities Had the Cutest Disney Auditions as Kids. On Sunday, October 2, Zendaya made a stunning appearance at the Valentino spring/summer 2023 collection show during Paris Fashion Week and took a front seat to the runway. The Spider-Man star was wearing a sheer bodysuit covered in tiny crystals covering a pair of black short-shorts. Over the ensemble, she wore an oversized black blazer, also glimmering with sparkling sequins and patterned in the same alternate V-shapes as the sheer suit.
Zendaya Suits Up in Sheer Logo Catsuit, Blazer and Pumps with Law Roach for Valentino’s Spring 2023 Fashion Show
Zendaya embodied logomania for Valentino’s Spring 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. While arriving at the show on Sunday afternoon, Zendaya posed with her longtime stylist Law Roach. For the occasion, the “Spider Man” star wore a sheer catsuit covered in crystal “V” logos. Giving her ensemble a burst of slick glamour was an oversized black blazer, covered in the same V-shaped logos — a Valentino signature under Pierpaolo Piccioli — in embroidered sequins, complete with a matching set of micro-length shorts. Finishing her ensemble was a set of sparkling black chandelier earrings, featuring dark crystal fringe hanging from Swarovski-encrusted Rockstud post studs. Roach also dressed in all-black, pairing a 3D flower-accented coat with a leather Rockstud clutch.
