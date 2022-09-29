Hong Kong filmmaker Peter Ho-sun Chan has launched a production company to focus on streaming content, Changin’ Pictures, with a debut slate of five projects and talent including action star Donnie Yen and Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi. The new outfit aims to “revolutionize the streaming multiverse in Asia” by signing up leading filmmakers and fresh talent from across the region to create drama series for a pan-Asian audience and beyond. Chan also intends to collaborate with platforms and potential co-production partners who want to jump into Asia’s expanding streaming market. Changin’ Pictures plans to roll out 20 limited series across various genres...

