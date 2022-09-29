Read full article on original website
Shares in French TV group M6 slump after RTL scraps plan to sell stake
PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Shares in French TV company M6 (MMTP.PA) slumped on Tuesday after Bertelsmann's RTL Group (AUDK.LU) scrapped a plan to sell its controlling stake in M6.
Donnie Yen, Zhang Ziyi Among Talent On Debut Slate Of Peter Chan’s Changin’ Pictures
Hong Kong filmmaker Peter Ho-sun Chan has launched a production company to focus on streaming content, Changin’ Pictures, with a debut slate of five projects and talent including action star Donnie Yen and Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi. The new outfit aims to “revolutionize the streaming multiverse in Asia” by signing up leading filmmakers and fresh talent from across the region to create drama series for a pan-Asian audience and beyond. Chan also intends to collaborate with platforms and potential co-production partners who want to jump into Asia’s expanding streaming market. Changin’ Pictures plans to roll out 20 limited series across various genres...
PlayStation eyes new investment for PC, mobile push
TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp's (6758.T) gaming business is looking at fresh investment to bolster its push into PC and mobile, a senior executive said, as the PlayStation 5 maker competes for talent with deep-pocketed rivals and as industry dealmaking heats up.
