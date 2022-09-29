Read full article on original website
NJ woman killed after exiting Jeep parked on Garden State Parkway
TOMS RIVER — A drunk driver's passenger was killed after he pulled over to the side of the Garden State Parkway and the woman got out of the vehicle on Sunday night, police said. Judith Morillo-Rosario, 53, of Haskell, was a passenger in the Jeep Wrangler that was stopped...
New Jersey Woman Found Guilty of Horrifically Murdering Wife With Wine Chiller
A Brick Township woman is facing a sentence of life in prison after being found guilty of murdering her wife in May of 2020. It was an extensive, arduous search for the arrest of 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township in 2020 when she was on the lam but law enforcement located her, extradited her back to New Jersey, charged her with Murder, and eventually indicted her leading to the guilty verdict in court last week.
Seaside Heights, NJ man pleads guilty to murdering woman and taking off
A Seaside Heights man who had been arrested and charged with murdering a woman at a borough motel last year and later overdosed himself has now pleaded guilty. To this day, 51-year-old Gerardo Ruiz of Seaside Heights, remains in a secure medical facility, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
Lindenwold, NJ man arrested for murder after standoff with SWAT, prosecutors say
LINDENWOLD — A 23-year-old man barricaded himself in a home on Saturday after fatally shooting another man the night before, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. Ronin Austin Nevels, of Lindenwold, is charged with first-degree murder and a weapon offense for the killing of Isaiah Shaw. Prosecutors said...
Living in ‘survivor cities’ — Certain crimes go underreported in NJ
They're called "survivor cities" — places where residents may not yet have been personally touched by gun violence but the threat continually remains that they might. Daniel Semenza, assistant professor at Rutgers University-Camden and director of interpersonal violence research for the school's New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center, is applying that term to cities like Philadelphia and several of its neighbors to the east in the Garden State.
Addresses for Some Awesome, Scary Decorated Front Yards in Ocean County, NJ
Halloween is so close and the decorations are fantastic for Halloween. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now for Halloween. If you see some phenomenal yards that you think will scare us, email me I really want to get a list together like we do every year. - sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com.
Atlantic City, NJ teacher accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student
ATLANTIC CITY — A high school teacher is accused of having an "inappropriate relationship" with a former student. Joseph Scalfaro and the former student engaged in their relationship "both on and off school property," according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Scalfaro has been a history teacher at Atlantic...
Seaside Heights, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to 2021 Motel Death
A man from Seaside Heights has pleaded guilty in connection to the death of a woman at a motel last year. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 51-year-old Gerardo RuizGerardo Ruiz now faces 35 years in state prison on an aggravated manslaughter charge. According to authorities, on the morning of...
Wine-chiller killer wife from Brick, NJ faces life in prison
A 49-year-old Brick woman was found guilty of murdering her wife and now faces life in prison. The Ocean County jury returned a verdict after less than two hours following a nearly three-week jury trial of Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, who was accused of killing Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus sometime between May 16 and May 17, 2020.
Man with dementia and MS missing from NJ senior complex
MANCHESTER — Police are looking for a man with dementia and multiple sclerosis who left his home at an independent living center Sunday morning. Charles DiBiase, 60, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. in the area of the Silverwoods Independent Living & Senior Apartments on Route 37 westbound in Manchester. D.
Outstanding! The Best Cannoli’s In Ocean County, New Jersey
We often talk about Italian food, but often we neglect to talk about Italian desserts. Delicious Italian treats that complete a great Italian meal. What comes into mind when we say Italian desserts?. Some Italian sweets that jump into mind include tiramisu, Italian butter cookies, panettone, ricotta cake, pizzelle, gelato,...
Some things going well for New Jersey coastline but many challenges still have to be tackled
When you look out to the ocean on a nice summer beach day, things seem relaxing, peaceful, and pleasant but on a rainy day, things at the Jersey Shore can sometimes look more meek and destructive. While things have gone and are going well or better for the Jersey Shore...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 10/1
As of Saturday morning, Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian was centered over North Carolina. The storm will drive pockets of rain and gusty winds into New Jersey through the weekend. Although it will not be a "total washout," conditions will be dreary and sloppy for the duration. In addition to the dismal...
16 Random Things I learned My First Summer In Ocean County, NJ
Not that we're a few days into fall, but I've had some time to reflect on the past four months since I moved to New Jersey. Of course, I've been coming to the Jersey Shore for vacation my entire life but things are a little different when you're a resident, and live and work within the community.
Rain, Rain Go Away, When’s the Sun Coming Out Again in Ocean County, NJ
There is a local school delay today because of the weather, please click here for stormwatch. Ocean County, LBI schools are on a two-hour delay because of all the rain and flooding on the island. Please be safe today. This rain started this past weekend with the remnants of Hurricane...
This Food Store Just Lowered Their Prices In New Jersey To Help Fight Inflation
Something has to give. Especially in New Jersey. We are exhausted and we are overcharged at every turn. COVID has sent prices soaring and everything from supply chain issues to downsizing has our economy spinning out of control. Guess what? I have some refreshing news because your food shopping bill is getting reduced.
Amazing! One of the Oldest Schools in America is Right Here in New Jersey
Talk about real American history, this is one of those cases involving one of the oldest schools in the United States and right in Burlington County, New Jersey. This one-room schoolhouse dates back to 1759, making it 263 years old and still standing. According to Google, the oldest school in the United States is the Boston Latin School, established in 1635.
How Brave Are You? Cemetery Walk & Picnic Being Hosted In New Jersey
Let's see if you're brave enough for this one. According to NJ.com, The Wenonah Historical Society and Wenonah Cemetery Association are hosting their 7th Annual Cemetery Walk & Picnic on Saturday, October 8th from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. The graveyard - yes, graveyard - is located at 390 Wenonah...
4 Things That Ocean Countyans Get Annoyed At the Most
Everyone has opinions about what annoys them the most about living in this state. The positives are where we'll start. We have beautiful beaches, close to NYC and Philadelphia, and in New Jersey, believe it or not, we have big hearts and will help out a neighbor in a second. I love that.
Make Your Own Beer From Scratch At This Philadelphia, PA Brewery
Have you ever wanted to create your very own beer? Now, you can! This sounds like a super fun thing to do with your boyfriend, girlfriend, friends, or even family this time of year. 'This nanobrewery called, “My Local Philly Works” , is a local brewery based in Philadelphia that...
