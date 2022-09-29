Read full article on original website
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Toombs County (Toombs County, GA)
The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash in Toombs County. The authorities detected a crash through a smartphone app, Life 360, but could not reach the person by phone.
South Ga hotels booked with Florida evacuees and power crew members
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Evacuees from Florida have arrived in Georgia as Hurricane Ian intensifies. Several hotels In Tifton are completely booked up. People who are traveling from Florida said this is not their first rodeo. They lived through Hurricane Irma, which they described to be one of Florida’s most impactful storms, so they said they didn’t want to take any chances with Hurricane Ian.
Saturday morning homicide investigation underway in Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday morning, according to the agency. On Oct. 1, at approximately 11:34 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Hudson Street after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When...
'Wannabe cop' looks back at unexpected and unorthodox career in law enforcement
ALBANY — The Western genre is not without its share of movies with the theme of a preacher picking up a gun to right the wrongs in a town, with Clint Eastwood’s “Pale Rider” being perhaps the most famous, and “Heaven With a Gun” starring Glenn Ford being another of the type.
Ware County Teen Maze
Being a teenager is a time of tremendous possibilities however stress, anxiousness, and depression can turn those possibilities into mass confusion or worse. Teens struggle daily trying to fit in with their peers, perform athletically, and excel academically. Just being responsible or irresponsible can raise their stress levels and can cause a variety of unwelcome behaviors. It is important that youth receive open communication frequently allowing them time to explore their thoughts and feelings, find their voice, and realize “My life matters. My choices matter.” The goal of the Ware County Teen Maze is to address these and other issues empowering students to make the right choices.
Grand Jury indicts six
Six individuals who were recently arrested received indictments on their charges from the Coffee County Grand Jury last week. The cases include charges of rape, aggravated assault, furnishing prohibited items to inmates, trafficking meth, failure to register as a sex offender, and burglary. DouglasNow obtained copies of the indictments, which...
Driver uninjured after colliding with train in Douglas
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A driver is uninjured after being involved in a wreck with a train, according to the Douglas Police Department (DPD). Police say they responded to a train vs. vehicle crash crash on Sunday night around 9 p.m. The crash, that happened on Madison Avenue, caused DPD to close multiple intersections near the area.
Meet Dixie the Pig and other farm animals at this unique Georgia state park
TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — About an hour outside of Telfair County sits General Coffee State Park. It's a cool place with one feature that none of Georgia's other 52 state parks have on their grounds. General Coffee State Park sits on about 15 hundred acres in Nichols county. It's...
Student Spotlight: Meet Heather Gay
Heather Gay is a senior early childhood education major who transferred to VSU this fall. Gay will be graduating at the end of this semester, and her current dream is to be a teacher. She has always had a gift with children and loves looking after them. Before she decided...
Victim reports crime, also gets arrested
The victim of a crime found himself in jail after he called 911 to report someone attempting to break into his home. According to a report from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, on September 23, a sergeant was dispatched to a residence on Highway 221 North about a person breaking a window and a storm door at a home. When he arrived, he spoke with Robert Frank Smith, 59, who said James Lamar Smith, 37, had come to his home looking for his girlfriend and began beating on the door. Robert told the officer he walked into another part of the home and could see James outside beating on the door until the glass on the storm door broke. He also claimed James then threw an unknown object at the plate glass window, causing it to also break. He then watched James walk away.
Love triangle results in alleged beating with metal pipe
A doomed love triangle resulted in an alleged beating with a metal pipe and four individuals in jail on aggravated battery charges. The attack, according to the victim, was a set-up by Candice Kirkland, a woman he claimed to have an affair with while she was engaged to one of his alleged assailants, James Tanner.
Toombs County Sheriff's Office: 2 people dead following crash
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — Update:A GoFundMe page has been set up for the 17-year-old victim's family. You can access it by clicking here. Initial report: Two people are dead following a crash in Toombs County. At around 8 a.m. on Saturday, the Toombs County Sheriff's Office said 911 Dispatch...
1 Killed, 1 Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Sylvester (Worth County, GA)
Worth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash that killed one woman and injured another in Worth County. The crash occurred on Highway 82 off of Whiddon Mill Road in Sylvester.
J.L. Newbern interim principal announced
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education has named Ms. Valica Sampson as the interim principal of J.L. Newbern Middle School. Ms. Valica Sampson was named the interim principal of J.L. Newbern Middle School on Tuesday, September 27, by the Valdosta Board of Education. Ms. Sampson has been in...
Four teens arrested for Valdosta vehicle break-ins
VALDOSTA – Following a 911 call from Spring Chase Apartments, Valdosta police arrested four teenagers connected to multiple automobile break-ins. Arrested: Ladarrius Gipson, African American male 18 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested: Joshua Lilley, African American male 17 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested: Juvenile male, 16 years...
Hurricane Ian: South Georgia theme park offers free admission for storm evacuees
VALDOSTA, Ga. — A South Georgia theme park is offering free admission to Florida residents who were forced to flee their homes during Hurricane Ian. Valdosta’s Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta is providing free passes on Saturday or Sunday for anyone from the 26 Florida counties who were forced to leave under mandatory evacuation orders, The Tampa Bay Times reported.
Man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly choking female
Glenn Cooper, 45, was recently arrested on an aggravated assault charge after he was accused of choking a female for not doing as he said sooner. According to the officer, the victim had several red marks on her throat. However, Cooper denied the assault, claiming "his hands happened to be up" after she jumped on him.
Lowndes County to hold low-cost wellness clinic
Lowndes County is set to hold a low-cost wellness clinic on October 8, hosted by Animal Alliance of Georgia and Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society.
Tifton, October 03 High School 🏐 Game Notice
