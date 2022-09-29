Read full article on original website
Douglas County helps prepare evacuation plans for residents
After December's massive Marshall fire that destroyed over 1,000 homes in Boulder County, fire agencies want to make sure you have a plan, should something like that happen again.That's why multiple agencies in Douglas County came together on Saturday to prepare for a catastrophic wildfire.Deputies went door-to-door to talk with residents about evacuating. They even brought out the helicopter, which Douglas County uses for rapid and aggressive responses.They also showed the inside of their mobile command post truck, that's where dispatchers manage communications during an emergency – from anywhere in the county.
KKTV
Police activity at a Colorado medical center in Lafayette on Monday, no known threat to the public
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Lafayette asked the public to avoid the Good Samaritan Medical Center on Monday. At about 3:10 p.m. the department tweeted the following:. “Police activity at Good Sam Medical Center, 200 Exempla Circle. Please avoid area at this time. More information to follow,” the tweet reads.
Community activists draw attention to recent Colorado police shootings
A group at the state capitol gathered Monday to draw attention to the recent shootings by Colorado police officers.Those who were out there say that too often they can't get the information they need regarding the death of their loved ones.And they don't feel like officers are often held accountable. "As these atrocities continue, we can no longer be stamped out as if we no longer exist," said community activist Candice Bailey.The group wants the state's attorney general to make public more information about the investigations and officers involved.The Denver metro area has seen four police shootings in four days, as...
Squatters take over a Colorado home; now, the owner is in a homeless shelter
B. Lin found herself homeless after her good intentions squared off against bad people. The clash led to squatters illegally occupying and trashing her once-nice home in a middle-class neighborhood in northeast Colorado Springs. And for more than three months, Lin has been seesawing between living in her car and...
Highway reopened after semitruck rollover caused significant delays on I-25
A section of Interstate 25 is closed due to a crash causing a delay for morning commuters.
coloradosun.com
Fired director Patty Limerick blurred line between work and private life, CU Center of the American West audit says
An investigation by the University of Colorado at Boulder this year could not find evidence to support claims that professor Patty Limerick was guilty of fiscal misconduct but concluded the recently fired director of the school’s Center of the American West violated ethical rules addressing “prudence and integrity in the management of university resources.”
Crash triggers severe backup on northbound Interstate 25, now reopened
There was a significant backup resulting from a crash on Interstate 25 between Exit 174 and Exit 181, but traffic has eased up and those lanes have been reopened.
CBS News
'I want you all dead': Boulder man arrested for threatening phone calls placed to politician's offices
A 46-year-old Boulder man is set to go to trial next year on charges of stalking and harassment after allegedly making hundreds of threatening phone calls in a single day to a Colorado congressman's offices. Travis Chaudoir is accused of calling the Boulder and Washington D.C. offices of Rep. Joe...
KRDO
Colorado Parks and Wildlife conducts checkpoints during a busy hunting weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Saturday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) had crews out at checkpoints about an hour east of Colorado Springs at Punkin Center. They were stopping drivers that had been hunting. Hunters were required to go to the check station to get their vehicles checked. According to CPW, they have been planning this for around 6 months.
KKTV
2 juvenile trespassing suspects dead following ‘exchange of gunfire’ at a Colorado home
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KKTV) - Two juvenile suspects are dead following an incident at a Colorado home Sunday afternoon. Northglenn police say officers were called to the 11600 block of Pearl Street on Sunday at about 2 in the afternoon on the report of a trespass along with felony menacing. The neighborhood is south of 120th Avenue off Washington Street. When officers arrived at the property, they found two juveniles who had been shot. Both juveniles were taken to the hospital, but later passed.
lamarledger.com
Will hail hit Colorado harder? Will hail stones get bigger? Cause more damage? Here’s what NCAR scientists say
Heat wafting upward from the earth is raising the layer in the air where temperatures are warm enough to melt hail, scientists at the National Center for Atmospheric Research have found. This leads to increased shrinking of big hailstones that otherwise could shatter car windows, batter roofs and wreak havoc...
These 2 high country roads are about to close for the season
Two popular high country roads will be closed off to vehicles for the season this coming Monday.
Colorado Springs man arrested for attempting to transmit classified material to foreign nation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man was in court Thursday, September 29 facing charges related to violating the Espionage Act. 30-year-old Jareh Dalke faces three espionage-related charges, for allegedly attempting to send classified information to a foreign government. A criminal complaint filed in Federal Court says Dalke transmitted excerpts of three classified The post Colorado Springs man arrested for attempting to transmit classified material to foreign nation appeared first on KRDO.
boulderreportinglab.org
Louisville seeks to become second Colorado city to ban gas in new commercial buildings
This summer, Crested Butte became the first municipality in Colorado to ban natural gas in new buildings. Other than cooking in commercial kitchens, everything in the mountain town’s new structures must be achieved electrically. If it had been up to Ashley Stolzmann, however, Boulder’s neighbor would have taken gold.
KJCT8
2 teens fatally shot in shootout with resident of home
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (AP) — Two teen boys were fatally shot in a shootout with a resident of a home in suburban Denver after they are suspected of trespassing into the backyard, police said Monday. The teens, whose names and ages were not released, were shot in Northglenn on Sunday...
Deadly Lakewood intersection has history of close calls
Several hours after a deadly hit-and-run crash Thursday night in Lakewood, FOX31 obtained a new video showing the moments before the incident.
Officers shoot, kill suspect on RTD bus
An alleged armed suspect was shot and killed by police on an RTD bus Sunday night, Interim Aurora Police Chief Dan Oates said.
denverite.com
Colorado’s oversaturated cannabis industry has plateaued, and public programs could feel the impact
Cannabis revenue has grown consistently since legal sales started in Colorado. Dispensaries broke records month after month early on in the pandemic, and industry figures believed at the time that business was unlikely to slow down. But for nearly a year, sales have done just that, raising questions about the future of Colorado cannabis.
CU students scared after shooting feet from campus
Boulder Police are actively investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near 12th Avenue and Pennsylvania early Sunday morning.
wufe967.com
Colorado teen arrested in connection with 14-year-old's death
Denver police made an arrest Friday night in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found in the city’s Marston neighborhood in August. Authorities revealed that the suspect in custody is a 17-year-old Colorado boy during a press conference Saturday night. The suspect’s identity will not...
