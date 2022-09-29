ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

CBS Denver

Douglas County helps prepare evacuation plans for residents

After December's massive Marshall fire that destroyed over 1,000 homes in Boulder County, fire agencies want to make sure you have a plan, should something like that happen again.That's why multiple agencies in Douglas County came together on Saturday to prepare for a catastrophic wildfire.Deputies went door-to-door to talk with residents about evacuating. They even brought out the helicopter, which Douglas County uses for rapid and aggressive responses.They also showed the inside of their mobile command post truck, that's where dispatchers manage communications during an emergency – from anywhere in the county.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Community activists draw attention to recent Colorado police shootings

A group at the state capitol gathered Monday to draw attention to the recent shootings by Colorado police officers.Those who were out there say that too often they can't get the information they need regarding the death of their loved ones.And they don't feel like officers are often held accountable. "As these atrocities continue, we can no longer be stamped out as if we no longer exist," said community activist Candice Bailey.The group wants the state's attorney general to make public more information about the investigations and officers involved.The Denver metro area has seen four police shootings in four days, as...
DENVER, CO
coloradosun.com

Fired director Patty Limerick blurred line between work and private life, CU Center of the American West audit says

An investigation by the University of Colorado at Boulder this year could not find evidence to support claims that professor Patty Limerick was guilty of fiscal misconduct but concluded the recently fired director of the school’s Center of the American West violated ethical rules addressing “prudence and integrity in the management of university resources.”
BOULDER, CO
KKTV

2 juvenile trespassing suspects dead following ‘exchange of gunfire’ at a Colorado home

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KKTV) - Two juvenile suspects are dead following an incident at a Colorado home Sunday afternoon. Northglenn police say officers were called to the 11600 block of Pearl Street on Sunday at about 2 in the afternoon on the report of a trespass along with felony menacing. The neighborhood is south of 120th Avenue off Washington Street. When officers arrived at the property, they found two juveniles who had been shot. Both juveniles were taken to the hospital, but later passed.
NORTHGLENN, CO
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs man arrested for attempting to transmit classified material to foreign nation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man was in court Thursday, September 29 facing charges related to violating the Espionage Act. 30-year-old Jareh Dalke faces three espionage-related charges, for allegedly attempting to send classified information to a foreign government. A criminal complaint filed in Federal Court says Dalke transmitted excerpts of three classified The post Colorado Springs man arrested for attempting to transmit classified material to foreign nation appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KJCT8

2 teens fatally shot in shootout with resident of home

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (AP) — Two teen boys were fatally shot in a shootout with a resident of a home in suburban Denver after they are suspected of trespassing into the backyard, police said Monday. The teens, whose names and ages were not released, were shot in Northglenn on Sunday...
NORTHGLENN, CO
wufe967.com

Colorado teen arrested in connection with 14-year-old's death

Denver police made an arrest Friday night in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found in the city’s Marston neighborhood in August. Authorities revealed that the suspect in custody is a 17-year-old Colorado boy during a press conference Saturday night. The suspect’s identity will not...
DENVER, CO

