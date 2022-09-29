ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men With Tattoos Being Sought By Boston Casting for Mystery Movie

Have you got lots of tattoos and you want to show them off? Then a new casting call for local men with tattoos has your name written all over it. The Facebook posting from Boston Casting was fairly vague, simply seeking "male actors with tattoos for feature film role." The role and the name of the feature film aren't listed but, of course, leave us quite curious.
