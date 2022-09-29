Read full article on original website
Related
Scoop: Menendez warns Netanyahu against working with Jewish supremacists
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) during a trip to Israel last month warned Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu that if he forms a government after the Nov. 1 elections that includes right-wing extremists, it could harm U.S.-Israel bilateral relations, according to two sources familiar with the meeting. Why it matters:...
Breaking silence, Iran’s Khamenei blames Israel and U.S. for protests
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei without evidence on Monday blamed the U.S. and Israel for a wave of protests that has rocked the country. The big picture: It was the first time Khamenei has publicly weighed in on the protests, which began last month after the death of a woman in police custody.
Gaza struggles to accommodate the living and the dead as population grows
GAZA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - In the densely populated Gaza Strip, a battle for space is pitting the living against the dead as homeless squatters settle in the area's cemeteries while authorities grapple with the growing demand for new housing.
Officials optimistic that deal is near in Lebanon-Israel maritime dispute
U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein on Saturday sent Israel and Lebanon a draft agreement on the maritime border dispute, with Israeli, Lebanese and Western officials voicing optimism about the chances of inking a deal in the next few days, according to a Western diplomat with direct knowledge of the negotiations. Why...
RELATED PEOPLE
Blinken marks four years since Khashoggi murder
Secretary of State Antony Blinken commemorated the fourth anniversary of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder on Sunday, saying it represented "an attack on freedom of expression everywhere." Driving the news: U.S. intelligence concluded in 2021 that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) was responsible for Khashoggi's murder —...
Defiance spreads in Iran despite crackdowns
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei broke his silence Monday after 17 days of protests in Iran, saying the death of Mahsa Amini was heartbreaking but claiming without evidence the ensuing "riots" had been instigated by the U.S. and Israel. The big picture: Amini, 22, died after being detained by morality police...
Venezuela frees 7 Americans in prisoner swap
Venezuela and the U.S. conducted a rare prisoner swap Saturday, freeing seven Americans from the South American country in exchange for two relatives of Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro, the White House said. Why it matters: This is the largest prisoner swap of President Biden's term so far, the Associated Press...
What's Putin thinking? Tough to know for nuclear analysts
Trying to figure out what Russian President Vladimir Putin is thinking is tough for Kremlin watchers who want to know whether he is bluffing with his nuclear threats
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russia withdraws troops from Lyman as Ukraine gains ground in annexed city
Russia said Saturday it had withdrawn troops from the city of Lyman as Ukraine's military inched closer to re-capturing the annexed city, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: The withdrawal comes one day after Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed four regions of Ukraine, including the Donetsk region where Lyman is located.
Burkina Faso coup underscores Russia's rise in West Africa
Burkina Faso’s second coup this year had a striking geopolitical dimension. Driving the news: Capt. Ibrahim Traore grabbed power on Friday from fellow coup plotter Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Damiba, who he accused of failing to deal with Jihadist extremists. Much of the country is largely outside of the government’s control, and violence is getting worse.
Ukraine war - live: Kyiv army tears through Putin’s defences in south, advance east
Volodymyr Zelensky’s soldiers have ripped through Russian defences in Ukraine’s south and recaptured several villages along the Dnipro river on Monday, Ukrainian officials and Moscow’s leaders in the area said.This marks Kyiv’s biggest breakthrough in the south in the seven-month course of the war in Ukraine.Volodymyr Zelensky said his troops have liberated more than 450 settlements in the northeast Kharkiv region alone since their counterattack operation began in September.Heavy fighting continued in several sectors on the battle’s frontlines, he added.“Fierce fighting continues in many areas of the front. But the perspective of these hostilities remains obvious – more and...
North Korea's military fires missile over Japan
North Korea's military fired a ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday morning local time — prompting a warning to residents to take shelter, according to the Japanese prime minister's office. Why it matters: It's the first time since 2017 that North Korea has sent a missile over Japan, marking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ukraine first lady: "Hundreds of children dead," 900 schools damaged due to war
Hundreds of hospitals and schools in Ukraine have been devastated by bombings in acts of "terrorism" since Russia's military launched its invasion, Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska told CBS' "60 Minutes" in an interview broadcast Sunday evening. What she's saying: Zelenska told CBS' Scott Pelley during their interview in Kyiv...
Axios
Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
51K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0