Morris, MN

Tigers Take Down Third-Ranked Pioneers With Fourth Quarter Rally

PIERZ – Drew Huebner’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Owen Anderson with 2:36 remaining completed the Tigers fourth quarter comeback in a 26-24 upset victory over 3rd-ranked Pierz on Friday night. The Tigers trailed 24-12 with under eight minutes to go before scoring 14 unanswered points. Huebner threw for...
MORRIS, MN
UM Morris alumni named 8th Judicial District Judge

[ST. PAUL, MN] – Governor Tim Walz on Monday announced the appointment of Benjamin Wilcox as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Eighth Judicial District. Wilcox will be replacing the Honorable Charles C. Glasrud and will be chambered in Morris in Stevens County. “I am delighted to appoint Benjamin...
STEVENS COUNTY, MN
Shirley Mae (Heimark) Olson

Shirley M. Olson, age 96 of Elbow Lake, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at her home. Visitation for Shirley Olson will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at United Lutheran Church, Elbow Lake, MN. Funeral services for Shirley Mae Olson...
ELBOW LAKE, MN
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
CLEVELAND, WI
Quick Country 96.5

Catalytic Converters Stolen Off School Buses In Wisconsin Town

It has come down to this where thieves are stealing catalytic converters off of school buses. Hopefully, this is not going to become a trend around the country. Parents in Oshkosh, Wisconsin had to hustle to try to figure out how to get their kids to school today because some school buses had been disabled. All the catalytic converters had been stolen.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oconto Sheriff’s: Avoid area in Little Suamico ‘due to active call of service’

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid an area in Little Suamico due to an ‘active call of service.’. In a Facebook post, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office states that the incident is in the area of County Highway S at Melissa Boulevard and that the situation is contained and isolated to this area.
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI

