ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Woman searches for her mother after Hurricane Ian floods Fort Myers Beach

By Hannah Critchfield
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40V6TK_0iFdX5AS00
Aerial photo of damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in Fort Myers. [ JOE CAVARETTA | South Florida Sun-Sentinel ]

The last time Beth Booker spoke to her mother, photos were rolling in.

It was 3 p.m. on Wednesday, and Carole McDanel was surrounded by rising water, cutting in on both sides of her Fort Myers Beach home.

Though the 78-year-old’s house was on stilts, the flooding was surging rapidly. Only the top of her garage, with her now-submerged car inside, was visible. The coffee-colored water had engulfed her lanai and was about to reach her balcony floor.

To Booker, who was in Naples, it was clear the storm would be inside her mother’s house imminently.

McDanel had knee problems, but this was an emergency. Booker told her to climb as high as she could.

Booker started to cry, but her mother remained calm.

“She was like, ‘I think I made a mistake not evacuating, but I’m going to have to just ride this out and it’s going to be fine,’” Booker said. “‘She said, ‘This house has withstood Andrew, Charlie, Irma.’”

Then the line went silent. Booker hasn’t heard from her mom since.

“She honestly didn’t think it was going to be as bad as it was because initially it was heading toward Tampa,” Booker said. “It just turned into such a vicious storm so quickly.”

Carol McDanel is among many older adults who were caught off guard as Hurricane Ian changed course yesterday, moving away from Tampa Bay and barreling into the state’s southern counties.

As Fort Myers Beach lies decimated, with many areas unreachable due to flooding and power outages, families like hers wait anxiously for news.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bebYB_0iFdX5AS00
Beth Booker, of Naples, waits to hear from her mother, who was at home in Fort Myers as floodwaters surged around her from Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. This is a photo of her mother from her wedding. [ Courtesy of Beth Booker ]

Booker has texted — using iMessage and regular text messaging — called, and left voicemails using Zelo, a walkie-talkie app, with no luck.

“If she can see anything, I want her to know that help’s coming and she’s not alone,” Brooker said. She still doesn’t know when emergency responders will be able to visit her mother’s home. They aren’t giving timelines yet.

Booker, a 32-year-old publicist, posted the photos of her mother’s flooding home on Twitter.

The tweet went viral.

Messages of support from strangers and calls from national news outlets poured in, but so did vitriolic posts from users who blamed her mother for not evacuating. Some told Booker it was her fault; others said they were certain her mother was dead.

“The thing that is just so crazy, to me, is I’ve been in Florida for many years — I understand hurricanes,” Booker said. “But oh my god, you don’t realize how bad it is until you’re in it.”

But Booker still hasn’t heard from the one person she wants to speak to most.

“It’s so unsettling to know that she’s alone,” Booker said. “I’m trying not to imagine the house filling up with water, or her trying to escape.

“She was always the one in our family who would be there in a crisis,” she added. “So to not be there for her — that’s what hurts the most.”

• • •

Tampa Bay Times Hurricane coverage

TAMPA BAY CLOSURES: What to know about bridges, roads in Ian’s aftermath

WHEN THE STORM HAS PASSED: Now what? Safety tips for returning home.

POST-STORM QUESTIONS: After Hurricane Ian, how to get help with fallen trees, food, damaged shelter.

WEATHER EFFECTS: Hurricane Ian was supposed to slam Tampa Bay head on. What happened?

WHAT TO DO IF HURRICANE DAMAGES YOUR HOME: Stay calm, then call your insurance company.

SCHOOLS: Will schools reopen quickly after Hurricane Ian passes? It depends.

SELF-CARE: Protect your mental health during a hurricane.

IT’S STORM SEASON: Get ready and stay informed at tampabay.com/hurricane.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

‘Absolute devastation’: Hurricane Ian decimates Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH — They thought second floors would be safe. But Hurricane Ian was more brutal than some residents of Fort Myers Beach ever imagined. Kevin Behen left his studio apartment and hunkered down in a corner room in a stout building by the foot of the bridge into town. The surge licked the second-floor deck. He sprinted upstairs and banged on a door until someone let him in.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooker, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Insider

'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors. 
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Irma#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian
The Independent

Fox meteorologist makes unfortunate drawing while explaining Hurricane Ian

Days before residents of southern Florida prepared to brace for the landfall of Hurricane Ian, a meteorologist on Fox Weather caused a stir on social media for an unfortunately shaped drawing.Bryan Nocross, who has long appeared on US news stations to discuss hurricanes, was a guest of Fox Weather on Sunday when he began drawing the expected path of the tropical storm.Having already drawn a curved-shape line down the spine of central Florida, Nocross explained that Hurricane’s path was hard to predict and that meteorologists often used a “cone of uncertainty” to guess its path.“Look at this,” Mr Norcross...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida man swims inside house as Hurricane Ian storm surge brings devastating floods

A man swam through a flooded house in Naples Park, Florida, as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state on Wednesday, 28 September.The storm made landfall as a Category 4, just shy of a monstrous Category 5, packing winds of 155mph.Ian’s eyewall brought surging ocean waters onshore in the state, as residents were told that there was no longer time to evacuate and instead urged to shelter in place.“This is going to be a nasty two days,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Florida homes flooded as residents brace for ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane IanHurricane Ian makes landfall with warnings of 'unsurvivable' storm surgesSurfers try to ‘catch’ big waves as Hurricane Ian set to hit Florida
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Sanibel mayor pens emotional letter after Ian: ‘Our lives and our island have been forever changed’

The mayor of a Florida island that was ripped apart by Hurricane Ian has penned an emotional letter to residents, saying “Our lives and our island have been forever changed.”Sanibel Island is cut off after the only bridge that connects it and Captiva to the mainland bore the brunt of the historic hurricane and had sections ripped out.“I am struggling to find the words to convey my feelings, as I am sure most of us are as we look to the past four days. All our lives and our island have been forever changed. What we do tomorrow and...
SANIBEL, FL
The Independent

Hurricane Ian: Death toll continues to climb after sheriff predicts hundreds of lives lost

As Hurricane Ian continues to move forward into South Carolina, the death toll continues to rise in Florida.During a press briefing on Friday morning, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie confirmed that there was one Ian-related death in Polk County and 12 unconfirmed deaths in Charlotte County. Guthrie warned that these numbers are likely to rise as search and rescue efforts continue in the wake of the storm. Separately, officials in Lee County – home to cities like Fort Myers – have reported 16 deaths from Hurricane Ian, and five other deaths.Earlier this week, Lee County Sheriff...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Whiskey Riff

Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida

First and foremost, we hope everyone in the path of Hurricane Ian in Florida and beyond is staying safe during this dangerous storm. The category four Hurricane just made landfall in the Sunshine State, and so far, has already dumped an exorbitant amount of rain onto towns through the Gulf side of Florida, along with bringing wind gusts over 100 miles per hour. Meteorologist Mike Bettes from the Weather Channel shared this view of the storm surge that is already […] The post Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FORT MYERS, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
80K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy