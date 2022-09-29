ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
montanarightnow.com

Police presence at Cooper St. and Russell St. for crash in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - There is a police presence in the area of Cooper St. and Russell St. for a crash Thursday. First responders were called out just before 11:00 am and a single occupant injury is reported in the accident. Not much has been reported about the incident at this...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Crash kills 27-year-old driver in Frenchtown

FRENCHTOWN, Mont. - A 27-year-old man was killed after a crash in Frenchtown early Monday morning, Oct. 3. The Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report the driver was driving westbound on Beckwith, and then went off the right side of the road. When the driver got back on...
FRENCHTOWN, MT
96.3 The Blaze

What Is That New Building Off Highway 93 South in Missoula?

It’s going to be BIGish! New construction on what used to be an open lot off Highway 93 South between Fred's Appliance store and Transolution Lane in Missoula has begun. Just the other side of the Bitterroot trail walking path some serious dirt work has been happening for several weeks, and by that I mean dump trucks, excavators, and graders have been at work on the lot leveling things out. I think this photo of machinery is quite "Artsy."
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

1 dead in plane crash into Montana's Flathead River

THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A person has been killed after piloting a plane in western Montana that struck some powerlines and crashed into the Flathead River. The Sanders County Sheriff's Office said crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday near Plains. A initial accident report from the Federal Aviation Administration said the Scoda Aeronautica aircraft struck the power lines, causing it to crash. The sheriff's office says a good Samaritan swam out to the plane to help the pilot before rescue crews arrived. The victim was flown to Kalispell for treatment and later pronounced dead.
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Crews knock down flames in mobile home fire west of Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews knocked down a fire in a mobile home west of Missoula on Friday morning. Thick smoke rolled out of the structure just off Mullan Road. Upon arrival, fire officials found flames in the kitchen and living room. Crews knocked them down in about 15 minutes.
MISSOULA, MT
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Victims identified in Missoula crash

MISSOULA, MT — Missoula County Sheriff's Office released the names of four individuals who died in the two-vehicle crash at Highway 10 and Roller Coaster Road on Sept. 13. Sheriff TJ McDermott announced 27-year-old Jordan L. Armijo of St. Ignatius, 17-year-old Tekla N. McKain of Missoula, 40-year-old Larry D. Old Horn and 58-year-old Sheri M. Old Horn of Missoula died from crash related injuries.
MISSOULA, MT

