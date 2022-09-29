Read full article on original website
SEC Fines Kim Kardashian $1.26M for Cryptocurrency Touting
The Securities and Exchange Commission issued a press release on Monday detailing charges they had filed against Kim Kardashian for her promotion of a crypto asset security on social media without disclosure of how much she received for promoting the security offered and sold by EthereumMax. The investigation by the...
Record Label Trade Association Prevails in DMCA Suit Brought by Yout.com Over Fairness of its YouTube Content Downloading Service
Last Friday, Judge Stefan R. Underhill ruled on a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) case brought by Yout LLC against the Recording Industry Association of America Inc. (RIAA). The 46-page opinion found that Yout, which sought a declaratory judgment, fell short of proving no violation under the DMCA after examining Yout’s software, which permits subscribers to download local copies of audio, video, and combination files from major streaming websites like YouTube.
FTC, States File Suit Against Syngenta and Corteva for Anticompetitive Conduct
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and ten states collectively filed suit against defendants Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Syngenta Corporation, Syngenta Crop Protection, LLC, and Corteva, Inc. on Thursday in the Middle District of North Carolina. The complaint alleged that the defendants “unfairly impeded competitors and artificially inflated the prices that U.S. farmers pay for crop-protection products,” in violation of both state and federal laws.
