Sioux City man knew entering U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riot was wrong
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Kenny Rader just wanted a few pieces of glass from the broken doors and windows of the U.S. Capitol, thinking someday they might be worth a little money as a memento from a historic day. But as soon as he stepped inside the door and to the...
WATCH NOW: Sioux City man who pled guilty to participating in Jan. 6 riots regrets entering U.S. Capitol
Ken Rader, a participant in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots, talks about regretting his decision to enter the U.S. Capitol during an interview Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Rader attended former president Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. and afterwards he entered the U.S. Capitol with other rioters. Rader was sentenced last week to 90 days in prison plus three years probation for his activities that day.
MINI: Sending checks for city services to other cities
Who, what, or where are the people doing the job of running Sioux City? I recently mailed a check for a traffic ticket to Arizona. I just mailed a check for my water bill to Minneapolis, Minn. In Jackson Miss., the city has let its municipal water department crumble into an unhealthy mess. When city governments stop doing the work of city government, that city will become unlivable in time. -- Donald Parsons, Sioux City.
Latest Woodbury County Court report
Lise Rene Church, 58, Sioux City, second-degree arson; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brendan Alex Aduddell, 27, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brandon Michael Keleher, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance --...
MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman wanted by fugitive task force
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. *Sarah Pray, 31. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. Pray is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for escape while in Federal Bureau of Prisons custody. She walked away from a Sioux City halfway facility. Her original conviction was for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
Sioux City police, health officials alarmed by rise of illicit, dangerous fentanyl
SIOUX CITY — Police Det. Mike Sitzman recalls administering Narcan, a nasal spray that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose, on two different occasions. With illicitly manufactured fentanyl spurring a nationwide overdose epidemic, more law enforcement agencies are equipping their officers with Narcan. Sitzman vividly remembers that call that...
From the Archives
Iowa Woman Finds Parents Lost Many Years Ago: When Mrs. Stanley of New Hartford, Iowa, accompanied Mr. and Mrs. Caywood to Elmira, N.Y., she did not expect the surprise at the home of her childhood. Mrs. Stanley, at the age of four, was adopted by Mr. and Mrs. Caywood and raised as Miss. Ella Caywood. She was the youngest of eight children, and her birth mother in poor health, Mr. and Mrs. Caywood persuaded the parents to allow them to adopt her as their own. Years ago news was received that her father had enlisted in the New York regiment and been killed in battle, and her mother died soon after. Yet Mrs. Stanley found the parents she had mourned alive and well - very active for people nearly 80 years of age - along with three of her brothers. Her father had been in the Army and wounded, laying him in one of the hospitals for months. That incident led to the report of his death to his friends in the west.
Sioux City Council green-lights first reading of pet ordinance
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted Monday, in a split decision on first consideration, in favor of an ordinance that would treat other domestic animals the same as dogs and cats. The initial reading of the ordinance passed 3 to 2, with Matthew O'Kane and Alex Watters casting...
Layton David Pick
Layton David Pick was born Sept. 19 at the Orange City hospital in Orange City, Iowa, to Rebecca Sue (Ruden) Pick and Danny Howard Pick of Merrill, Iowa. Grandparents are: Dave and Mary Ann Pick of Merrill. Great-grandparents are Mark and Susie Ruden of Le Mars, Iowa.
Five years after accident, the 'Tanzania Miracle Kids' return as Western Iowa Tech students
SIOUX CITY -- More than five years ago, three children arrived at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center following a horrific school bus crash in their native Tanzania. Wilson, then 12 years old, and Sadhia and Doreen, then both 13, were the sole survivors of the crash that killed 33 of their seventh-grade classmates, two teachers and the bus driver in the accident which occurred in the East African nation.
Sioux City Council votes to delete lease of Riverside Sports Complex from agenda
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted Monday to delete the Hesse Foundation's request to rent Riverside Recreational Sports Complex from its consent agenda, so that city staff can make changes to the lease agreement. Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore told the council that the resolution's...
$77M veteran-centric development planned for South Sioux City
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A $77 million, 20-acre veteran-centric development is being planned in South Sioux City. Veterans Victory Housing and Small Business Center, described in a press release as a campus where veterans can "live, work and play," is a 500,000-square-foot facility spread across eight buildings. The site is adjacent to the recently built RiverPointe apartment development in South Sioux City.
Heidman Law Firm announces four new associate attorneys
SIOUX CITY -- Heidman Law Firm in Sioux City and Sheldon has announced Avery N. Van Holland, Liam T. Mangan, Schuyler L. Pals and Steven R. Wilson have joined the firm as an associate attorney. Van Holland, originally from Sheldon, Iowa, earned her J.D. from the University of Iowa College...
Sioux City schools seeking community input on new superintendent
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City school board wants community input on desired leadership traits of a future superintendent. A survey asking community members what characteristics and traits they want in a new Sioux City school superintendent is now live. The survey is available at https://bit.ly/3xY1bGU, or can be accessed...
MINI: You think it's expensive to fill your vehicle with fuel?
You think it's expensive to fill your vehicle with fuel? Wait until you see what it will cost to heat your house this Winter. Biden and the Democrats did this to you, vote them out. -- Patrick Renken, Le Mars, Iowa. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of...
LETTER: Practice of deadnaming is detrimental to students
Across the country, school districts are creating policies that directly harm transgender students. I am a college student who witnesses the discrimination transgender students face due to rules that exclude them. School settings should not impose any rules or restrictions that prevent students from being addressed by their preferred pronouns or name. These rules encourage educators to deadname transgender students. Deadnaming is the act of referring to a transgender person by a name they used before transitioning.
MINI: All students should receive free breakfast and lunch
The Sioux City public schools operate on a $227 million budget. Is it too much to ask that all kids get free breakfast and lunch? I think having kids ready to learn should be priority #1. -- Steve Shadle, South Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those...
Arena Sports Academy wants to lease Riverside Recreational Sports Complex from city
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a resolution accepting a lease agreement for the Arena Sports Academy's rental of Riverside Recreational Sports Complex for an outdoor little league program. According to city documents, Siouxland Youth Athletics gave notice in September that it wants...
Resin-cast masks bring blues legends to life
SIOUX CITY -- Items on display in museums are usually surrounded by glass, or signs posted nearby warn visitors, "Don't touch." "A Cast of Blues" promotes the exact opposite behavior. The traveling exhibit, which is on display at the Sioux City Public Museum through Oct. 16, encourages visitors to reach...
Sioux City East High School crowns homecoming king and queen
SIOUX CITY — Joseph DeBates and Addyson Junge were crowned East High School’s homecoming king and queen on Monday. DeBates is the son of Valerie and Michael DeBates and Junge is the daughter of Stacy and Aaron Junge. Additional senior attendants for queen included Ava Arthur, daughter of...
