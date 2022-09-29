Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Steelers bench Mitchell Trubisky in Week 4; Kenny Pickett in at quarterback
The Pittsburgh Steelers have benched quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in their Week 4 game against the New York Jets. Trubisky was having a truly awful day against a weak Jets defense, guiding the Steelers to just six points in over a half of play. The Steelers had evidently finally seen enough, and have replaced him with 2022 first-round Kenny Pickett.
numberfire.com
Update: Brian Hoyer (head) won't return in Week 4 for Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer will not return Sunday in the team's Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. Only in because starter Mac Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain and will miss a few weeks, the veteran backup Hoyer has now been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon with a head injury - which is likely a concussion. Bailey Zappe, making his NFL regular season debut, is now the only quarterback left for the Pats.
numberfire.com
Giants optimistic Daniel Jones (ankle) plays Week 5
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) could play in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers in London, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jones exited Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears in the third quarter with an ankle injury, but he returned just two possessions later after Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion. If Jones and Taylor are both unavailable for Week 5 in London, then the Giants may opt to just go with Saquon Barkley in the wildcat. Jones only attempted 13 passes in Week 4 and he completed eight of them for 71 scoreless, interception-free yards. He also added 68 yards and a pair of scores with his legs.
numberfire.com
Teddy Bridgewater to start at quarterback for Dolphins in Week 5
The Miami Dolphins will head into their Week 5 game against the New York Jets with Teddy Bridgewater as their starting quarterback. The Dolphins have ruled out Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) for their Week 5 tilt with the Jets, meaning Teddy Bridgewater will get the start with rookie Skylar Thompson in the backup position. Bridgewater looked solid distributing the ball to the Dolphins' talented pass-catchers in relief of Tagovailoa in Week 4, and should benefit from a week of preparation with the team's starting units.
numberfire.com
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu batting third on Sunday
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. LeMahieu will start at second base on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and the Orioles. Gleyber Torres moves to the bench. numberFire's models project LeMahieu for 11.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Bucs' Julio Jones (knee) a game-time decision in Week 4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will test out his injury ahead of the team's Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Adam Schefter reports. Jones has missed the last two games with a knee injury, but could be healthy enough to suit up against the Chiefs tonight. Schefter noted that the team is optimistic about both Jones' and Chris Godwin's (hamstring) availability.
numberfire.com
Julio Jones 'nicked up' for Buccaneers in return
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones got "nicked up" in Sunday night's Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, per head coach Todd Bowles. Jones logged 17 snaps in the first half, but he didn't see the field again after the Buccaneers' first play of the second half. The veteran wideout had missed the previous two contests after injuring his knee in the season opener, but it's not clear if that is related to Jones' latest ailment. The Buccaneers will likely limit Jones' practice reps this week before making a decision on his status for Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons. Russell Gage and Cole Beasley could see more snaps if Jones is unable to play versus his former team.
numberfire.com
Sants promote Latavius Murray to active roster on Saturday
New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray is eligible to play in Week Four's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Murray could make his season debut after he was promoted to the active roster for the first time since signing with New Orleans' practice squad in mid-September. On 119 rushing attempts...
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Rams at 49ers
Monday Night Football brings a big NFC West duel as the Los Angeles Rams visit the San Francisco 49ers. Which bets should we make for the game at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the matchup as the two discuss traditional markets, their favorite player props, and which touchdown-scorer bets are showing value to them.
numberfire.com
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) active for Week 4 clash with Browns
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) is active for Week 4's game against the Cleveland Browns. Patterson has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Sunday's showdown with Cleveland. Our models expect him to handle 15.3 carries and 2.96 receptions in Week 4. Patterson's Week...
numberfire.com
Bills' Gabe Davis (ankle) active for Week 4 showdown with Ravens
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle) is active for Week 4's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Davis has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Ravens on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 5.4 targets against Baltimore. Davis' Week 4 projection includes 3.2 receptions,...
numberfire.com
Laviska Shenault (hamstring) questionable to return for Panthers in Week 4
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers. Coming out of the halftime break, Shenault has been deemed questionable to come back to the field due to a hamstring injury. Rashard Higgins should see more work while Shenault is out.
numberfire.com
Ben Gamel starting for Pittsburgh Sunday
The Pittsburgh Pirates listed Ben Gamel as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gamel will bat seventh and start at first base Sunday while Diego Castillo moves to the bench. Gamel has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.5 fantasy...
numberfire.com
Will Brennan starting for Cleveland Sunday
Cleveland Guardians outfeilder Will Brennan is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Brennan is getting the nod in left field, batting leadoff versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Brennan for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 RBI and 7.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford starting for Giants on Sunday
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Crawford is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Crawford for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
J.P. Crawford leading off for Seattle on Sunday
Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Crawford will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat first versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Dylan Moore returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Crawford for 10.0 FanDuel points on Sunday. His...
numberfire.com
Josh H. Smith starting Saturday for Rangers
Texas Rangers infielder Josh H. Smith is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angels Angels. Smith is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. Our models project Smith for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Jose Trevino catching for Yankees on Sunday
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Trevino will catch for right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and the Orioles. numberFire's models project Trevino for 9.6 FanDuel points on Sunday. His salary...
