Fran Lebowitz is not a fan of New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “It would be good if we had a good mayor but we don’t,” the acerbic author, 71, told Page Six at the Broadway opening of “Leopoldstadt” Sunday night. “I hated [previous mayor Bill] de Blasio but Eric Adams I saw coming,” she continued. “I said to my friends, ‘He’s going to make you long for de Blasio, [and] he was terrible.’” The life-long New Yorker agreed that the city is currently going through a scary time “right now,” but said the crime is nothing compared to the ’70s which “was...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO