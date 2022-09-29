Read full article on original website
Bobby Collins, coming to Bound Brook, on insulting Trump and what makes NJ funny
He's been described as a combination of Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis — "That means I'm dead" — and was named after Bob Hope. Wherever he goes, he brings the funny and Bobby Collins will be bringing that funny to the Brook Arts Center Saturday, Oct. 8 along with New Jersey 101.5 personality and comedian Eric Potts and myself.
This Legendary Bar Has Been Named The Best In New Jersey For 2022
New Jersey is home to a lot of great places to get a cocktail, but a legendary New Jersey bar has just received the honor of being the best in the state. New Jersey has always been well known for our watering holes, and we've always had a great reputation for having awesome clubs, bars, and bartenders.
‘Murder on the Mountain’ recalls infamous West Orange case
WEST ORANGE, NJ — “Crime, Passion, and Punishment in Gilded Age New Jersey.” This subtitle for the nonfiction book “Murder on the Mountain,” by Peter J. Wosh and Patricia L. Schall, is just as intriguing and captivating as the book itself. In this book, the married duo of Wosh and Schall examine and relate a case of murder that occurred in West Orange in the late 1800s.
2 NJ Locations of a Popular National Restaurant Chain Have Abruptly Closed
In an example of "here today, gone tomorrow," a company that owns a well-known restaurant chain has rather abruptly closed two locations in New Jersey. Consider this: just days ago at one of the restaurants, its employees were handing out coupons and people were still scheduled to come in for job interviews.
Paul Reiser on his enduring TV career — and making Toms River, NJ laugh
Paul Reiser has been nominated for four Golden Globes and 11 Emmys. He has appeared on such shows as "Stranger Things", "The Kominsky Method", Hulu's "Reboot" and of course "Mad About You," which was recently brought back for a limited run. But what he really loves is his standup comedy...
Amazing! One of the Oldest Schools in America is Right Here in New Jersey
Talk about real American history, this is one of those cases involving one of the oldest schools in the United States and right in Burlington County, New Jersey. This one-room schoolhouse dates back to 1759, making it 263 years old and still standing. According to Google, the oldest school in the United States is the Boston Latin School, established in 1635.
New Jersey ice cream shop offers 40+ flavors year-round
I recently got a chance to stop by an ice cream shop that has been raved about by so many. Beanie’s has made every list of best ice cream places in New Jersey including NJ Mom, NJ.com, New Jersey Isn’t Boring and more. I finally decided to try...
French Bakery and Cafe Coming to North Jersey
Le Carre, an “authentic French bakery and cafe”, is coming to Hillsdale. According to details from the team, expect typical patisserie (croissant, etc) and boulangerie (bread) items along with coffee. Food will be crafted using imported ingredients like their butter and flour. No word on an opening date.
She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her N.J. mansion is on the market for $3.5M.
It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
Another NJ bid for Fort Monmouth details non-Netflix studio plans
Several months after submitting plans for Forth Monmouth, the last of four bidders hoping to redevelop nearly 300 acres has gone on the record about their vision for the property. Extell Acquisitions — an arm of New York-based real estate company, Extell Development — shared some of its mixed-use proposal...
Keyport, NJ fire chief mourned after line-of-duty death
KEYPORT — Community members have been mourning 32-year-old Keyport Fire Chief Tim Pfleger, who died on Friday from injuries in a line-of-duty crash in July. Pfleger, who was a graduate of both Holmdel High School and Brookdale Community College, had been returning from training at the Monmouth County Fire Academy at the time of a crash in July.
Titanic 2? Colin Jost and Pete Davidson christen their Staten Island Ferry with an unfortunate name.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Colin Jost and Pete Davidson have learned that ferry ownership is not exactly smooth sailing. In a laugh-loaded interview on Late Night with Seth Myers last week, Jost joked about the project’s financial woes and poked fun at some of the duo’s entrepreneurial mistakes. Their biggest blunder to date? Naming the ship “Titanic 2.”
Meet this curious NJ squirrel that walks right up to you
Something you don't see every day in New Jersey. When wildlife walks right up to you without you doing anything to prompt it. This is something that happened to me while working on my laptop at Monmouth County's Thompson Park in Lincroft, NJ. I was just sitting there minding my own business when all of a sudden, this little squirrel approached me.
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ
One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
Fran Lebowitz slams NYC Mayor Eric Adams
Fran Lebowitz is not a fan of New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “It would be good if we had a good mayor but we don’t,” the acerbic author, 71, told Page Six at the Broadway opening of “Leopoldstadt” Sunday night. “I hated [previous mayor Bill] de Blasio but Eric Adams I saw coming,” she continued. “I said to my friends, ‘He’s going to make you long for de Blasio, [and] he was terrible.’” The life-long New Yorker agreed that the city is currently going through a scary time “right now,” but said the crime is nothing compared to the ’70s which “was...
The slave trade thrived in the Meadowlands. A N.J. woman wanted the story told.
The shackled men and women were sold door to door. Privateers sailed up the Hackensack River, offering slaves to plantation owners from modern-day Newark to Rutherford.
Crumbl Cookies Sets Grand Opening Date in West Windsor, NJ
This is the news your tastebuds have been waiting for. I just got word the Crumbl Cookie Princeton has set a Grand Opening date. Yay!. The doors will finally be opening to this very trendy and popular shop on Friday, October 14th. Did you hear that? I'll say it louder...Crumbl Cookies Princeton in Nassau Park Pavillion will be opening October 14th. Hip Hip Hooray! Lol.
One of the most historic sites in NJ also one of the most haunted
I'm a huge history buff, and by that I mean I like to look at old buildings and go on tours when I'm on vacation. So, maybe not a buff but I love learning about the past. One of the best weekend trips I ever took was just about two Halloweens ago when my wife and I along with our two good friends went to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
‘Compulsive’ Old Tappan, NJ cyberstalker is charged yet again
OLD TAPPAN — A former firefighter with a criminal history of posting fake nude images of women online has again been accused of violating a restraining order and posting explicit images. Daniel Pfeiffer, 33, of Old Tappan, created an account on a social media platform and used it to...
Best places in New Jersey to trick or treat (Opinion)
So you already know the worst places to trick or treat. 🚫 Rural areas where the houses are acres apart. 🚫 Apartment complexes because parents seem to not trust the people who live there. 🚫 The neighbor who's a dentist who won't give out candy on principle and...
