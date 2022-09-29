ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey 101.5

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 PST

This Legendary Bar Has Been Named The Best In New Jersey For 2022

New Jersey is home to a lot of great places to get a cocktail, but a legendary New Jersey bar has just received the honor of being the best in the state. New Jersey has always been well known for our watering holes, and we've always had a great reputation for having awesome clubs, bars, and bartenders.
essexnewsdaily.com

‘Murder on the Mountain’ recalls infamous West Orange case

WEST ORANGE, NJ — “Crime, Passion, and Punishment in Gilded Age New Jersey.” This subtitle for the nonfiction book “Murder on the Mountain,” by Peter J. Wosh and Patricia L. Schall, is just as intriguing and captivating as the book itself. In this book, the married duo of Wosh and Schall examine and relate a case of murder that occurred in West Orange in the late 1800s.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Netflix#Westfield#Real Estate Brokerage#Linus Realestate#The Watcher#Tv Series#Nj
boozyburbs.com

French Bakery and Cafe Coming to North Jersey

Le Carre, an “authentic French bakery and cafe”, is coming to Hillsdale. According to details from the team, expect typical patisserie (croissant, etc) and boulangerie (bread) items along with coffee. Food will be crafted using imported ingredients like their butter and flour. No word on an opening date.
HILLSDALE, NJ
NJ.com

She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her N.J. mansion is on the market for $3.5M.

It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
MOUNT ARLINGTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Keyport, NJ fire chief mourned after line-of-duty death

KEYPORT — Community members have been mourning 32-year-old Keyport Fire Chief Tim Pfleger, who died on Friday from injuries in a line-of-duty crash in July. Pfleger, who was a graduate of both Holmdel High School and Brookdale Community College, had been returning from training at the Monmouth County Fire Academy at the time of a crash in July.
KEYPORT, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Titanic 2? Colin Jost and Pete Davidson christen their Staten Island Ferry with an unfortunate name.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Colin Jost and Pete Davidson have learned that ferry ownership is not exactly smooth sailing. In a laugh-loaded interview on Late Night with Seth Myers last week, Jost joked about the project’s financial woes and poked fun at some of the duo’s entrepreneurial mistakes. Their biggest blunder to date? Naming the ship “Titanic 2.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Meet this curious NJ squirrel that walks right up to you

Something you don't see every day in New Jersey. When wildlife walks right up to you without you doing anything to prompt it. This is something that happened to me while working on my laptop at Monmouth County's Thompson Park in Lincroft, NJ. I was just sitting there minding my own business when all of a sudden, this little squirrel approached me.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
UNION CITY, NJ
Page Six

Fran Lebowitz slams NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Fran Lebowitz is not a fan of New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “It would be good if we had a good mayor but we don’t,” the acerbic author, 71, told Page Six at the Broadway opening of “Leopoldstadt” Sunday night. “I hated [previous mayor Bill] de Blasio but Eric Adams I saw coming,” she continued. “I said to my friends, ‘He’s going to make you long for de Blasio, [and] he was terrible.’” The life-long New Yorker agreed that the city is currently going through a scary time “right now,” but said the crime is nothing compared to the ’70s which “was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

Crumbl Cookies Sets Grand Opening Date in West Windsor, NJ

This is the news your tastebuds have been waiting for. I just got word the Crumbl Cookie Princeton has set a Grand Opening date. Yay!. The doors will finally be opening to this very trendy and popular shop on Friday, October 14th. Did you hear that? I'll say it louder...Crumbl Cookies Princeton in Nassau Park Pavillion will be opening October 14th. Hip Hip Hooray! Lol.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
65K+
Followers
19K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy