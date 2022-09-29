Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Steelers bench Mitchell Trubisky in Week 4; Kenny Pickett in at quarterback
The Pittsburgh Steelers have benched quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in their Week 4 game against the New York Jets. Trubisky was having a truly awful day against a weak Jets defense, guiding the Steelers to just six points in over a half of play. The Steelers had evidently finally seen enough, and have replaced him with 2022 first-round Kenny Pickett.
numberfire.com
Update: Brian Hoyer (head) won't return in Week 4 for Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer will not return Sunday in the team's Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. Only in because starter Mac Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain and will miss a few weeks, the veteran backup Hoyer has now been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon with a head injury - which is likely a concussion. Bailey Zappe, making his NFL regular season debut, is now the only quarterback left for the Pats.
numberfire.com
Giants optimistic Daniel Jones (ankle) plays Week 5
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) could play in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers in London, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jones exited Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears in the third quarter with an ankle injury, but he returned just two possessions later after Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion. If Jones and Taylor are both unavailable for Week 5 in London, then the Giants may opt to just go with Saquon Barkley in the wildcat. Jones only attempted 13 passes in Week 4 and he completed eight of them for 71 scoreless, interception-free yards. He also added 68 yards and a pair of scores with his legs.
numberfire.com
Bucs' Julio Jones (knee) a game-time decision in Week 4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will test out his injury ahead of the team's Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Adam Schefter reports. Jones has missed the last two games with a knee injury, but could be healthy enough to suit up against the Chiefs tonight. Schefter noted that the team is optimistic about both Jones' and Chris Godwin's (hamstring) availability.
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) will play in Saints' Week 4 contest
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is active for the team's Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Landry suffered an ankle injury in Week 3 that kept him out of most of that week's tough loss to the Carolina Panthers, but he'll suit up in Week 4 after some limited practices this week. With starting quarterback Jameis Winston (back) sidelined, the Landry will be catching passes from Andy Dalton in today's game.
numberfire.com
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) active for Week 4 clash with Browns
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) is active for Week 4's game against the Cleveland Browns. Patterson has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Sunday's showdown with Cleveland. Our models expect him to handle 15.3 carries and 2.96 receptions in Week 4. Patterson's Week...
numberfire.com
Sants promote Latavius Murray to active roster on Saturday
New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray is eligible to play in Week Four's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Murray could make his season debut after he was promoted to the active roster for the first time since signing with New Orleans' practice squad in mid-September. On 119 rushing attempts...
numberfire.com
Julio Jones 'nicked up' for Buccaneers in return
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones got "nicked up" in Sunday night's Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, per head coach Todd Bowles. Jones logged 17 snaps in the first half, but he didn't see the field again after the Buccaneers' first play of the second half. The veteran wideout had missed the previous two contests after injuring his knee in the season opener, but it's not clear if that is related to Jones' latest ailment. The Buccaneers will likely limit Jones' practice reps this week before making a decision on his status for Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons. Russell Gage and Cole Beasley could see more snaps if Jones is unable to play versus his former team.
Jerry Jones credits Mike McCarthy and highly-paid Dan Quinn for Dallas Cowboys success
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said DC Dan Quinn stayed with the team because he made it happen with a big raise on his contract.
Meet one couple heading to London for Green Bay Packers game
The countdown is on to the Packers first ever regular season international game. The Packers face the Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Sunday.
numberfire.com
Laviska Shenault (hamstring) questionable to return for Panthers in Week 4
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers. Coming out of the halftime break, Shenault has been deemed questionable to come back to the field due to a hamstring injury. Rashard Higgins should see more work while Shenault is out.
numberfire.com
Bills' Gabe Davis (ankle) active for Week 4 showdown with Ravens
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle) is active for Week 4's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Davis has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Ravens on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 5.4 targets against Baltimore. Davis' Week 4 projection includes 3.2 receptions,...
Week 5 NFL power rankings: Who moves up to No. 2 behind unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles?
The Eagles are the league's only unbeaten team and retain the No. 1 slot, but there's quite a list of pursuers vying to check in right behind them.
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Rams at 49ers
Monday Night Football brings a big NFC West duel as the Los Angeles Rams visit the San Francisco 49ers. Which bets should we make for the game at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the matchup as the two discuss traditional markets, their favorite player props, and which touchdown-scorer bets are showing value to them.
Key For Jets to Slow Down Dolphins' Dynamic Duo of Receivers
New York needs to contain Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill on Sunday if they want any chance at winning against the Dolphins
‘Keep pounding for football, not each other’: Another fight breaks out during Panthers game
Queen City News obtained video of what appear to be two fans attacking one another.
numberfire.com
Carson Kelly catching for Arizona Sunday
The Arizona Diamondbacks will start Carson Kelly in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Kelly will handle catching duties and bat second Sunday while Cooper Hummel takes a seat. Kelly has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 6.1 fantasy points against...
numberfire.com
Will Brennan starting for Cleveland Sunday
Cleveland Guardians outfeilder Will Brennan is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Brennan is getting the nod in left field, batting leadoff versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Brennan for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 RBI and 7.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Dermis Garcia in Oakland's lineup Sunday afternoon
Oakland Athletics infielder Dermis Garcia is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Garcia is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Mariners starter Robbie Ray. Our models project Garcia for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.7...
numberfire.com
Bo Naylor in Sunday's lineup for Cleveland
Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Naylor is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Naylor for 1.1 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 RBI and 6.3 FanDuel points.
