Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones got "nicked up" in Sunday night's Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, per head coach Todd Bowles. Jones logged 17 snaps in the first half, but he didn't see the field again after the Buccaneers' first play of the second half. The veteran wideout had missed the previous two contests after injuring his knee in the season opener, but it's not clear if that is related to Jones' latest ailment. The Buccaneers will likely limit Jones' practice reps this week before making a decision on his status for Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons. Russell Gage and Cole Beasley could see more snaps if Jones is unable to play versus his former team.

TAMPA, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO