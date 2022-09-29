ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU fraternity cleared of hazing allegations

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1076YV_0iFdVpkD00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia University announced on Thursday that after a thorough investigation, one of its fraternities has been cleared of hazing allegations.

Pi Kappa Phi fraternity has entered an agreed resolution with WVU to end its suspension related to an alleged hazing that was announced in August .

According to the WVU release , the investigation did, however, reveal other violations related to recruitment and alcohol. The chapter will be placed on deferred suspension until February 2023, lose some social privileges through June 2023 and has agreed to take numerous “harm reduction” trainings and programs.

Mon County Superintendent addresses Morgantown walkout over pride flag removal

“This is an example of the reporting and investigation process working the way it should. We want students to feel comfortable reporting concerns, and we will take each one seriously,” Jill Gibson, director of the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities, said. “In this case, our inquiry found no evidence of hazing, but exposed recruitment and alcohol behaviors which violate our Student Conduct Code .”

WVU worked with the staff of the national fraternity on the sanctions.

Matthew Richardson, director of the Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership, encouraged students, faculty and staff to attend the inaugural Prevention Summit Friday, Sept. 30 to raise awareness about unhealthy and dangerous behavior.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

New Morgantown salon looking for beauticians

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – A new salon celebrated its opening in Morgantown on Monday. Sola Salons West Virginia held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its new location at Suncrest Town Centre. It has 27 fully furnished private one- and two-chair salons for lease, 10 of which have already been rented out. That […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Education
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
WBOY 12 News

FSU holds first Aviation Career Fair

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Fairmont State University’s Aviation Center of Excellence and Career Development Center hosted a career fair for aviation students on Friday. This was the first career fair that the university has had specifically for aviation students. Regional employers and students were invited to the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center to […]
FAIRMONT, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Gibson
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia volunteers pack food for ‘hungriest in the world’

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Knights of Columbus members of West Virginia as well as Cross Catholic Outreach held a meal packing event called “Food for the poor is food for your soul” in the gymnasium of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy at Camp Dawson on Saturday.   Challenge Academy Cadets as well as others helped put meal packages […]
KINGWOOD, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazing#Fraternities#Fraternity#Linus College#Prevention Summit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown Citizens Academy holds first class session

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Morgantown held its first session for its “Citizens Academy” on Friday, Sept. 29. Accepted applicants will be part of this eight-week course that is designed to give them a look into the inner workings of the city departments and how to effectively engage their local government. The goal […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy