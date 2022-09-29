Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vriginia Sends $82 And Under Property Tax RebatesCadrene HeslopRoanoke, VA
Dogwood Restaurant's menu is highy recommendedCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Former Virginia Tech Coach Frank Beamer is the subject of ACC Legends on Monday nightCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Roanoke Williamson Road branch Library offers many October EventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Blue Ridge Nightmares is open for the Halloween seasonCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home talks workforce training programs at Wytheville Community College
(WDBJ) - There are thousands of jobs open across Virginia, and many of these essential fields don’t require a college degree. If you’re looking for a safe, affordable job career training program Workforce may be for you. We sit down with Mr. Perry Hughes and Dr. Dean Sprinkle...
WDBJ7.com
Community remembers Coach Christopher Askew
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of people stopped by Cave Spring High School Sunday to remember Christopher Askew. He was a father, son, friend, teacher and avid football fan. “Football to him was everything to him. I mean, it started when he was a kid. Then he got the chance to go play at Emory and Henry, which is what he wanted to do. And he’s always been an Alabama fan,” said Cave Spring High School Football alum Bryce Cooper.
WDBJ7.com
New Taubman Museum exhibit features European masterworks
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new exhibit at the Taubman Museum of Art is bringing European masterworks to western Virginia. Opening later this month, ‘Titian to Monet: European Paintings from Joslyn Art Museum’ includes paintings by some of the most famous names in art history. It includes 52...
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Elmwood Country Night
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Elmwood Country Night is set for Saturday, October 8 at Elmwood Park in Roanoke. LANCO will headline the show, alongside The Low Low Chariot and Adam Rutledge to benefit Center in the Square with Big Lick Entertainment.
Virginia National Guard mobilized for Hurricane Ian severe weather response
Around 60 members of the Virginia National Guard has been mobilized to prepare for the possible impacts of Hurricane Ian across the commonwealth.
cardinalnews.org
Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia
Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Marine Corps Toys for Tots drive getting underway
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Marine Corps Toys for Tots program is gearing up for this year, with a big need: a warehouse to conduct distribution. Sergeant Christopher Gama and Corporal Jordan Gibson stopped by WDBJ7 to talk about this year’s program.
WSET
These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
WDBJ7.com
Musical duo finds community, love through Celtic music
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A passion for Celtic culture and music sparked the love story for a pair of musicians behind the group known as Kinnfolk. The husband-and-wife duo plays shows throughout the Roanoke Valley, but say the Celtic music community in the area helped inspire them to dive deeper into their instruments.
WDBJ7.com
Hexed Haunted Attraction ready for 2022 season
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hexed Haunted Attraction in Montgomery County is getting ready for it’s 11th year of scares and screams. The attraction will open for the first time this year on Oct. 7 after Hurricane Ian rained out the first weekend. Hexed Haunted Attraction says there’s...
WDBJ7.com
Winery tweaks harvest schedule for Hurricane Ian
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s peak harvesting season at Beliveau Winery and the owner, Yvan Beliveau, says he’s thankful that rainfall from Hurricane Ian didn’t cause too much damage to this year’s crops. Most of the grape harvesting at Beliveau Farm was completed by the time...
wfirnews.com
Rain from Ian leads to power outages in Roanoke and New River Valleys
As expected, heavy rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian caused damage in parts of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area late Friday night, which left more than 29,000 customers without electric service. Outages. Most outages are in the company’s Virginia service territory in areas east of...
WDBJ7.com
Gas in Roanoke down 14.3 cents in a month, up 26.4 cents from a year ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.23 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 14.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 26.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.86 per gallon.
WDBJ7.com
Woman found shot in SW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found Saturday morning in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue SW with what was believed to be a non-critical gunshot wound, according to Roanoke Police. Police were notified around 5:00 a.m. about a report of a person who had been shot. The woman...
WSLS
Several schools closed due to power outages in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Appalachian Power says power has been restored to a large majority of its customers in Montgomery County. More than 2,500 Appalachian Power customers are in the dark Thursday morning. As a result, several schools in the area are closed, including:. Auburn Elementary School. Auburn...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Co. crash along 221S cleared
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Bedford Co. crash along US-221S at Enterprise Dr; Rt. 1415E/W (Bedford Co.); Rt. 1427N/S (Bedford Co.) is causing delays Sunday, according to VDOT. The right shoulder and lane are both closed.
WDBJ7.com
Two killed in Henry County crashes
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been identified as the man killed in a Henry County crash Tuesday. David Nelson Henderson, 57, was killed in the crash on Kings Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue. Virginia State Police say Henderson was driving a Nissan Altima westbound...
WSLS
One person sent to hospital after Bedford County crash
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – One person is recovering after a crash in Bedford County. It happened Saturday around 3:21 p.m. near the intersection of Route 460 and Timber Ridge Road. The Bedford Fire Department posted on Facebook about the crashing, saying it was the department’s seventh call of the...
WSET
Trapped passenger rescued from car in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A passenger was trapped in their vehicle Wednesday after it went off the road in Roanoke. The Orange Avenue on-ramp at 581 South was the location of the accident, Roanoke Fire EMS said. Photos show a car stuck between trees with personnel working on retrieval....
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County house a total loss after fire
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries have been reported after a house fire in Roanoke County early Monday. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 8:36 a.m. October 3 to the 5700 block of Enchanted Lane, in the Clearbrook area. Crews found a one-story brick home with smoke and fire in the roof.
