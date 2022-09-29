ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Angry over cost, man shoots at tow truck driver, Annapolis police say

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Annapolis police said a man whose car was towed early Saturday shot at the tow truck driver after an argument over the price. About 3:30 a.m., police were called to the 900 block of Royal Street after a report of a shooting. There, the driver told officers he unlocked a vehicle for a man but there was an argument over the cost of the service.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Wounded Baltimore city police officer still hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore police offficer, who was shot during a struggle with a suspect Friday, remained hospitalized Sunday, officials said. "The officer is doing well and resting in the presence of his family. There is no word on when he will be discharged from the hospital," said Donny Moses, a spokesman for the department.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Virginia Minivan Bandits Steal Baltimore ATM In Broad Daylight

Police have released images of three suspects seen stealing an ATM from a Carryout in Baltimore over the weekend in hopes to identify them, authorities say. Detectives say the three suspects entered the Carryout at 1644 N. Milton Avenue and stole the ATM, loading it into a blue Dodge Grand Caravan with Virginia tags around 4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police in search of 3 males involved in an ATM robbery

BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for three people involved in stealing an ATM from a store in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Around 4 p.m. Friday, three people entered a carryout store, located at 1644 N. Milton Avenue, and removed the ATM, police said.The suspects walked the ATM out the front door and loaded it into the pictured blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Virginia tag and fled southbound on Milton Avenue, according to a release. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433. 
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Baltimore#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
Nottingham MD

Shooting reported in Perry Hall

UPDATE: Police confirm that officers located a male victim who has been pronounced dead. ——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are on thescene of a Monday evening shooting in Perry Hall. Police have confirmed to NottinghamMD.com that shots were fired at around 5:45 p.m. in the 8000-block of Heathrow Court...
PERRY HALL, MD
WTOP

Man dead in Northeast DC shooting

A shooting in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night left a man dead. D.C. police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Adams Street Northeast, which is part of the residential Brentwood neighborhood located between Rhode Island Avenue and New York Avenue in Northeast. The victim was shot in a back...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Woman who stabbed man to death in Glen Burnie parking lot gets 60-year sentence

BALTIMORE -- A judge has sentenced a 27-year-old woman to 60 years in prison for stabbing to death a man whom she had attempted to steal from in 2019, according to authorities.Inari Molina had opened the door of a truck belonging to Brian Gifford to search for valuables in July 2019. Gifford was sitting in the truck in a parking lot at the time, prosecutors said.Molina then stabbed Gifford 36 times. She and Gifford did not know each other, according to authorities.Anne Arundel County detectives investigated her role in the attack and obtained evidence linking her to the crime scene....
GLEN BURNIE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy