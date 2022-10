Beulah Stang, a sixth-grade math teacher at John Hopkins Middle School in St. Petersburg, carries a pillow and suitcase into the Pinellas County special needs shelter at the school on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 in St. Petersburg. The shelter had a capacity of over 700 people. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

As Hurricane Ian threatened to batter Tampa Bay, Pasco County officials outnumbered evacuees at Sunlake High, which had opened as an emergency shelter hours earlier.

Acting principal Rebecca Jarke, who managed the operations, said she couldn’t predict how many residents might fill the