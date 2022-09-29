Gov. DeSantis visits emergency operations center in Fort Myers

Gov. Ron DeSantis visited the emergency operations center in Fort Myers on Thursday, according to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

He posted a picture on Twitter of the governor getting an update on the area, which was devastated by Hurricane Ian.

Marceno said officials are still performing rescues 24 hours after the hurricane made landfall as a Category 4 storm. He toured the county in a helicopter Thursday morning.

"When you look at Fort Myers Beach, in particular, there are no words to describe it," he said.

The area remains dangerous as power lines are down and electricity is sparse in the area.

"If you don't have to be out, don't be out," Marceno said.

Lee County instituted a curfew which is in effect until further notice.

A lot of people have taken refuge in shelters. The Lee County Manager said about 4,000 people were in the shelters on Wednesday. He expects them to fill up even more. He added that they have space for about 40,000 people.