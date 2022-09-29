Comerica Park: What you need to know to make it a great day

Not only do the Detroit Tigers play their baseball games at Comerica Park, there are also several other fascinating ballpark attractions that keep fans coming back. If you’re planning to visit Comerica Park any time soon, here’s everything you need to know.

Where is Comerica Park?

Comerica Park is located in Detroit, Michigan. The address of Comerica Park is 2100 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201.

Who plays at Comerica Park?

The Detroit Tigers play at Comerica Park.

What is the capacity at Comerica Park?

The capacity at Comerica Park is 41,083, which is the number of seats at the stadium.

What time do the gates open at Comerica Park?

Gates at Comerica Park open 90 minutes before any games. The gates will open 60 minutes before the scheduled show time for concerts.

How much is the parking at Comerica Park?

Parking will generally run around the $10 to $25 range near Comerica Park, depending on how far you are willing to walk. You can expect to pay $25 for lots that are closest to the stadium. You can use pre-booking for a parking spot with their partner ParkWhiz to ensure you have a parking spot close to Comerica Park.

Can you tailgate at Comerica Park?

Tailgating is not allowed in any parking lots at Comerica Park.

What bars are close to Comerica Park?

You can go to several bars before heading to Comerica Park if you want to start the party early. We have listed the bars you can go to, all within walking distance from Comerica Park.

Can you watch batting practice at Comerica Park?

Yes, you can watch batting practice at Comerica Park. We suggest going in when the gates open that way; you can watch them and maybe even get a ball from one of the players if you are loud enough.

What are the main attractions at Comerica Park?

There are many things at Comerica Park that you can see and do while you are there. We have listed them all so you can be prepared for when you go.

Fly Ball Ferris Wheel : Located on the third base side of the Park in the Brushfire Grill. The Ferris wheel is a 50-foot tall ride that has cars shaped like a baseball that can fit five passengers and is wheelchair accessible.

: Located on the third base side of the Park in the Brushfire Grill. The Ferris wheel is a 50-foot tall ride that has cars shaped like a baseball that can fit five passengers and is wheelchair accessible. Sculptures : The Tigers celebrate six all-time great players with a unique statue along the left centerfield wall.

: The Tigers celebrate six all-time great players with a unique statue along the left centerfield wall. Wall of Fame : All through the main concourse, you can enjoy the Tigers Walk of Fame, a historical display. It shows the Tigers’ rich history from the 1800s to the present and takes guests on a trip through time.

What can you bring inside Comerica Park?

Comerica Park does not allow bags, purses, and clutches larger than 4” x 6″ x 1.5”. Single-compartment bags like wallets and clutches smaller than the listed size are allowed in.

Can you bring food and water into Comerica Park?

Comerica Park allows you to bring individual portions of snacks and clear factory-sealed non-flavored water.

Is Comerica Park cashless?

Comerica Park is a cashless venue, meaning food, drinks, merch, and anything else you can purchase has to be paid by debit or credit card, or you can do Google or Apple pay.

How much is a suite at Comerica Park?

Suite rentals at Comerica Park will range from $2,250- $5,000 on average for the Detroit Tigers game. The pricing will vary based on the opponent, day of the week, and suite size.

What to eat at Comerica Park?

Comerica Park has so many food options that your head will hurt trying to decide what to eat. The Big Cat Food Court is near the main entrance. It offers various food choices, including fresh squeezed lemonade, elephant ears, ice cream, French fries, handmade pretzels, deli sandwiches, gyros, frozen daiquiris, and coney and Chicago-style hot dogs.

