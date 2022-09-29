ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Depew, NY

New York State Police investigating tractor trailer crash on I-90

By Julia Soluri
 4 days ago
New York State Police are investigating a tractor trailer crash from Thursday around 2:30 p.m.

The crash happened on the I-90 New York State Thruway between the Depew and Pembroke exit.

According to police, the driver of the tractor trailer was traveling eastbound when she lost control and drove off the thruway.

Police say 25-year-old Laura M. Winspear of Oakfield, New York had to be extracted from the overturned vehicle. She was air lifted to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

The tractor trailer was carrying liquid manure which spilled onto the road. Environmental Conservation Police assisted with the non-hazardous spill.

All eastbound lanes between exit 49 and exit 48A on the I-90 New York State Thruway were closed. Additionally, eastbound traffic was being diverted off the thruway at exit 49.

As of 9 p.m. Thursday, all eastbound traffic was cleared.

