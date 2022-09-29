Read full article on original website
Greater Good Grocery to match SNAP purchases
Multiple non-profit organizations are partnering up to increase access and purchasing power for groceries.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Regional Farmers Market Hosts Record Fair
Hundreds gathered at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market on Sunday to get their hands on vintage records. For over 30 years, record sellers from across the Northeast have set up shop in Binghamton. At the annual fair, an array of over 100 thousand vinyl records, CD's, and DVD's can...
Massive FedEx Distribution Center Set to Open Near Binghamton
FedEx Ground workers are about to get their first look inside a huge distribution and sorting facility that's been constructed in the town of Kirkwood. The 458,000-square-foot center was built on a site that had been occupied by Link and L-3 Communications on Industrial Park Drive. FedEx Ground drivers in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County DMV Office Schedules for Columbus Day Announced
The Broome County DMV offices will be closed two days due to the Columbus Day holiday. All offices will be closed Saturday, October 8th and Monday, October 10th for Columbus Day. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, October 11th.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
BPD and Local Churches Hold National Faith & Blue Weekend to Strengthen Bond with Community
This weekend, local leaders of faith and Binghamton Police Department are collaborating to try and build a stronger connection with the community. Representatives of local churches and members of BPD were in attendance at city hall this morning, where they announced that this Friday and Saturday they will be hosting "National Faith and Blue Weekend."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The Broome County Art Trail Supports Local Talent
This weekend local artists showed off their work at nearly 30 venues across the county in the Broome County Art Trail. The event was hosted by the Broome County Arts Council and was organized in collaboration with Visit Binghamton. The first stop on the trail was the Phelps Museum, where...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
SUNY Broome PTA Club To Host First Spooky Sprint 5K Walk & Run
THE PHYSICAL THERAPY ASSISTANT CLUB AT SUNY BROOME WILL BE HOSTING THE SPOOKY SPRINT WALK AND RUN 5K ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22ND. THE 5K WELCOMES ALL AGES TO PARTICIPATE AND WILL INCLUDE A COSTUME CONTEST, PRIZE AND T SHIRT GIVEAWAYS, AND A CAN DRIVE TO HELP DONATE FOOD TO THE FOOD BANK.
14850.com
Tompkins County’s opioid crisis has a face, and a name — my son’s
Julian was working on getting away from hard drugs, an accomplishment he and his parents could all be proud of, but this summer our teen fell victim to tainted street drugs — something that we wouldn’t have chosen, but shouldn’t have harmed him, was laced with fentanyl. He graduated from New Roots Charter School in 2020, and would have turned 20 on September 29th.
Food truck explodes at Cortland Pumpkinfest in New York, officials say
CORTLAND, N.Y. — A food truck exploded early Sunday at a New York festival, closing roads around the annual event, authorities said. The Deli Bros. truck exploded before The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest opened for the day, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported. In a news release, festival officials said there were no injuries.
Trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers
(WETM) – October is here, and that means Halloween candy is coming out in droves. Halloween weekend will arrive before we know it, so here’s a list of trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers. The list will be updated as more towns announce their trick-or-treating times. If you know of a time that you don’t […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
CDC: Some Upstate Counties Have 'High' COVID Levels
Nine counties above New York City have high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control, including Onondaga county. This is the first time since May this many counties have seen this classification. The classification is based on, in the last seven days, the number of new cases in the county per 100,000, new hospital admissions of people with COVID and the percentage of staffed in-patient hospital beds.
WKTV
Students become sick after eating food laced with marijuana at middle school in Madison County
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. – A shelter in place was called at Otto Shortell Middle School in the Oneida City School District Friday morning after several students became ill after eating food laced with marijuana. According to a letter sent to parents by the superintendent, a student brought the food to...
owegopennysaver.com
Storefront arrest for illegal cannabis sales
On Sept. 23, 2022, Village of Owego Police arrested Abdo E. Ali, age 31 of Binghamton, N.Y. for Criminal Sale of Cannabis in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor). Ali was released on Appearance Tickets to return to Village of Owego Court at a later date. Ali was arrested following an investigation...
Johnson City Supermarket Closing as Neighborhood is Redeveloped
A grocery store in Johnson City is shutting down as the face of the village's downtown district continues to evolve. The Save-A-Lot store at 200 Main Street is expected to close its doors on Saturday. Roberta Douglas, who has operated the business with her husband, said they recently were advised...
Building a Dick’s “House of Sport” at the Future Oakdale Commons
Steel is being erected at the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City as construction crews convert that former Macy's store into a massive Dick's "House of Sport" complex. Dick's Sports Goods announced plans for its largest store six weeks ago. It will be located on the south end of the retail center off Harry L. Drive.
Windsor man pleads guilty to motorcycle theft
Today, in Broome County Court, Scott Frost, 37 of Windsor, pled guilty to Robbery in the Third Degree, a felony.
wnbf.com
Enter To Win Plane Tickets To Florida From The Greater Binghamton Airport
The Greater Binghamton Airport is going through lots of changes, and one of the biggest ones is now they offer flights to Orlando directly from the Southern Tier!. Want to win a flight to Orlando? Here's your chance. Fill out the form at the bottom of this article telling us...
Passersby Aid Woman Being Attacked in Front of Binghamton Church
A motorist who saw a woman being punched near a Binghamton church stopped at the scene and called police for help. Another woman who witnessed the incident on Robinson Street used her phone to record the incident. The attack occurred in front of Fairview United Methodist Church on the city's...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
NY-19 Candidate Marc Molinaro Holds Meet & Greet in Vestal
On Monday afternoon, Republican Congressional candidate Marc Molinaro held a meet and greet at the Publick House in Vestal, continuing his campaign ahead of Election Day next month -- looking to gain an edge on his opponent, Josh Riley, of the Working Families Party. With the newly created NY-19 District...
Listeria outbreak linked to recalled cheese
The CDC issued a recall of a Brie and camembert cheese due to a Listeria
