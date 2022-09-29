ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Regional Farmers Market Hosts Record Fair

Hundreds gathered at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market on Sunday to get their hands on vintage records. For over 30 years, record sellers from across the Northeast have set up shop in Binghamton. At the annual fair, an array of over 100 thousand vinyl records, CD's, and DVD's can...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Broome County, NY
Binghamton, NY
Lifestyle
Binghamton, NY
Food & Drinks
Broome County, NY
Lifestyle
Broome County, NY
Food & Drinks
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

BPD and Local Churches Hold National Faith & Blue Weekend to Strengthen Bond with Community

This weekend, local leaders of faith and Binghamton Police Department are collaborating to try and build a stronger connection with the community. Representatives of local churches and members of BPD were in attendance at city hall this morning, where they announced that this Friday and Saturday they will be hosting "National Faith and Blue Weekend."
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The Broome County Art Trail Supports Local Talent

This weekend local artists showed off their work at nearly 30 venues across the county in the Broome County Art Trail. The event was hosted by the Broome County Arts Council and was organized in collaboration with Visit Binghamton. The first stop on the trail was the Phelps Museum, where...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

SUNY Broome PTA Club To Host First Spooky Sprint 5K Walk & Run

THE PHYSICAL THERAPY ASSISTANT CLUB AT SUNY BROOME WILL BE HOSTING THE SPOOKY SPRINT WALK AND RUN 5K ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22ND. THE 5K WELCOMES ALL AGES TO PARTICIPATE AND WILL INCLUDE A COSTUME CONTEST, PRIZE AND T SHIRT GIVEAWAYS, AND A CAN DRIVE TO HELP DONATE FOOD TO THE FOOD BANK.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
14850.com

Tompkins County’s opioid crisis has a face, and a name — my son’s

Julian was working on getting away from hard drugs, an accomplishment he and his parents could all be proud of, but this summer our teen fell victim to tainted street drugs — something that we wouldn’t have chosen, but shouldn’t have harmed him, was laced with fentanyl. He graduated from New Roots Charter School in 2020, and would have turned 20 on September 29th.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grocery#Food Drink#United Way#Food Bucks Program
WETM 18 News

Trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers

(WETM) – October is here, and that means Halloween candy is coming out in droves. Halloween weekend will arrive before we know it, so here’s a list of trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers. The list will be updated as more towns announce their trick-or-treating times. If you know of a time that you don’t […]
SAYRE, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

CDC: Some Upstate Counties Have 'High' COVID Levels

Nine counties above New York City have high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control, including Onondaga county. This is the first time since May this many counties have seen this classification. The classification is based on, in the last seven days, the number of new cases in the county per 100,000, new hospital admissions of people with COVID and the percentage of staffed in-patient hospital beds.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
owegopennysaver.com

Storefront arrest for illegal cannabis sales

On Sept. 23, 2022, Village of Owego Police arrested Abdo E. Ali, age 31 of Binghamton, N.Y. for Criminal Sale of Cannabis in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor). Ali was released on Appearance Tickets to return to Village of Owego Court at a later date. Ali was arrested following an investigation...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

NY-19 Candidate Marc Molinaro Holds Meet & Greet in Vestal

On Monday afternoon, Republican Congressional candidate Marc Molinaro held a meet and greet at the Publick House in Vestal, continuing his campaign ahead of Election Day next month -- looking to gain an edge on his opponent, Josh Riley, of the Working Families Party. With the newly created NY-19 District...
VESTAL, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy