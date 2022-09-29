Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Vanilla Ice Gets Emotional Recalling Last Chat With Coolio About His Kids
Vanilla Ice got pretty emotional, recalling the last time he had a heart-to-heart with Coolio about being a parent ... adding he's put a brief hold on his tour following the rapper's death. Ice tried keeping it together while talking about their last convo ... and it sounds like Coolio's...
TMZ.com
Ringo Starr Tests Positive for COVID, Postpones Tour
Ringo Starr's sudden weekend illness was actually the beginning stages of COVID -- and now, the former Beatle has been forced to hit the pause button on performing. The announcement came Monday from The Canada Life Centre -- where Ringo and his band were scheduled to perform this week -- writing ... "Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band were forced to cancel their recent shows due to illness. It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates."
TMZ.com
New 'Black Panther' Trailer Reveals Letitia Wright as Hero Post-Chadwick
Letitia Wright seems to be taking up the 'Black Panther' mantle post-Chadwick Boseman -- a revelation that just made itself clear in the latest trailer for the forthcoming sequel. A new 'Wakanda Forever' trailer just dropped, and it appears to confirm a major fan theory that's been floated for months...
TMZ.com
Niece of Jeffrey Dahmer's Neighbor Thinks Memorial is Terrible Idea
The niece of Glenda Cleveland -- Jeffrey Dahmer's neighbor played by Niecy Nash in the Netflix series -- says the show's brought nothing but trauma to the victims' families, and a physical memorial would only make things worse. Nicole Childress tells TMZ ... a potential memorial dedicated to Dahmer's victims...
RELATED PEOPLE
TMZ.com
Ringo Starr Falls Ill and Cancels Concert
Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band did not hit the stage Saturday night, because the famed drummer has fallen ill. The plug was pulled at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan after the 82-year-old former Beatle realized he could not perform. Whatever he has, it affected his voice, so just a few hours before the scheduled show ... it was canceled.
TMZ.com
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Acknowledges 'September' Joke
It's that time of the year again -- when everyone makes jokes about Billie Joe Armstrong ... and he's totally in on it, despite how difficult of a time this is in reality. The Green Day frontman tried to get ahead of all the memes and posts that inevitably were posted anyway -- taking to the GD Instagram account to throw up a photo of himself floating on a giant rubber ducky with a drink in hand.
A Plant City movie stars McKenna Grace, Dacre Montgomery, Jesse Williams
TAMPA ― In July, seeking more acting opportunities, Tamara Austin relocated from Tampa to Atlanta, which has become a second Hollywood in recent years. A few weeks later, Austin’s agent called with news of her first big role since the move. It was back in the Tampa Bay...
TMZ.com
Will Smith's Apple Film 'Emancipation' Gets D.C. Screening, Good Reaction
Will Smith might be back in business sooner than later -- a key project of his that was paused seems on track to see the light of day after all ... this after a solid test screening. The beleaguered actor -- who's still trying to repair his image after the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Northborough's Zach Newbould has fans in Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello on 'The Voice'
watching @NewbouldZach on repeat wbu #thevoice pic.twitter.com/IcbVwdj1vd— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 4, 2022 Cara Brindisi and Team Gwen are not the only ones we have to root for on NBC’s “The Voice” this season. On the show that aired Monday night, a wholesome 19-year-old from Northborough caused a sensation when Gwen Stefani (who...
TMZ.com
Coolio Was Set to Headline First Vegas Residency Show Before Death
Coolio had a lot of things in the works before his sudden passing last week -- including the fact he was about to headline his first ever Vegas residency this month ... TMZ has learned. Shortly before he died, Coolio was actually in talks with a production company called Fan...
TMZ.com
'Love Is Blind' Star Iyanna McNeely Files to Divorce Jarrette Jones
Even if love is blind, that doesn't mean it'll last ... that's the case for "Love Is Blind" costars Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, who are -- you guessed it -- getting divorced. The couple was one of just 2 pairings to get hitched on the latest season of Netflix's...
TMZ.com
Boosie Badazz Rips Kanye West For 'White Lives Matter' Shirt
Boosie Badazz is making it VERY clear, Kanye West's "White Lives Matter" shirt has taken it way too far ... and the Louisiana rapper is calling for someone to pull Ye's Black card!!!. The ever-outspoken Boosie laid into Ye after the WLM shirt made its rounds on the internet ......
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TMZ.com
Mel B -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!
Mel B's looks over the years will "spice up your life!" Here is a 22-year-old version of "Scary Spice" looking so chic in a sequined blazer at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas back in 1997 (left). This was just one year before she and the rest of the Spice Girls hit the road for the Spiceworld Tour.
TMZ.com
'Till' Star Jalyn Hall Describes Lesson Learned from Playing Emmett
A new movie about Emmett Till hits theaters next week, and the lead actor who's taking on the role says he learned some lessons -- both about himself and his surroundings. Actor Jalyn Hall -- who plays Emmett in the forthcoming film, 'Till' -- attended the New York Film Festival premiere Saturday, and as he was signing autographs ... he answered some questions about the role and his takeaways about such an important historical figure.
TMZ.com
Vanessa Bryant Attends Bad Bunny Concert with Friend & Security in Tow
Vanessa Bryant went to the Bad Bunny concert in L.A. this weekend -- and it seems two's all the company she needed for premier box seats. The widow of the late Kobe Bryant was seen attending the show at SoFi Stadium Saturday, and she ended up getting her own VIP suite ... with just a few people on hand. It was her, a female friend and a few security guards who were also tagging along.
TMZ.com
Kodak Black Apologizes to PnB Rock's Girlfriend After False Blame
Kodak Black is attempting to right at least one wrong ... blaming PnB Rock's girlfriend, and her Instagram post, for his murder -- something he now regrets doing. A clearheaded Kodak hopped on IG Live over the weekend to apologize to Stephanie Sibounheuang, the mother of PnB's children, after learning her post was not responsible for spurring the fatal armed robbery.
TMZ.com
Coolio Struggled with Severe Asthma, Friends Believe It Contributed to Death
Coolio appeared to be both happy and healthy in his final day of life, but friends say the rapper had severe asthma ... a condition they believe contributed to his death. We've spoken with several sources close to the late rapper who each told us about his asthma, and how it was something he struggled with over the years. What's more, we know Coolio's family also told investigators looking into his death about his history with asthma.
TMZ.com
Russ Says Artists Blackballing is Fake After DaBaby & Tory Lanez Claims
DaBaby and Tory Lanez are both under the impression their music is blackballed on streaming services -- but Russ says his expertise tells him it's highly unlikely artists are truly getting blackballed. On Monday, the proud independent rapper posted a message related to the ongoing debate ... prompted by Akademiks...
TMZ.com
'SNL' Spoofs Adam Levine, Armie Hammer in DM Game Show Skit
'SNL' created a game show around the Adam Levine/Armie Hammer DM scandals ... and gotta say -- pretty funny. Miles Teller did the honors of hosting the show, and did double duty as a game show host for "Send Something Normal" -- a game where contestants respond to DMs they get on Insta.
Comments / 0