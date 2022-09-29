ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMZ.com

Ringo Starr Tests Positive for COVID, Postpones Tour

Ringo Starr's sudden weekend illness was actually the beginning stages of COVID -- and now, the former Beatle has been forced to hit the pause button on performing. The announcement came Monday from The Canada Life Centre -- where Ringo and his band were scheduled to perform this week -- writing ... "Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band were forced to cancel their recent shows due to illness. It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates."
PUBLIC HEALTH
TMZ.com

New 'Black Panther' Trailer Reveals Letitia Wright as Hero Post-Chadwick

Letitia Wright seems to be taking up the 'Black Panther' mantle post-Chadwick Boseman -- a revelation that just made itself clear in the latest trailer for the forthcoming sequel. A new 'Wakanda Forever' trailer just dropped, and it appears to confirm a major fan theory that's been floated for months...
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Niece of Jeffrey Dahmer's Neighbor Thinks Memorial is Terrible Idea

The niece of Glenda Cleveland -- Jeffrey Dahmer's neighbor played by Niecy Nash in the Netflix series -- says the show's brought nothing but trauma to the victims' families, and a physical memorial would only make things worse. Nicole Childress tells TMZ ... a potential memorial dedicated to Dahmer's victims...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMZ.com

Ringo Starr Falls Ill and Cancels Concert

Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band did not hit the stage Saturday night, because the famed drummer has fallen ill. The plug was pulled at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan after the 82-year-old former Beatle realized he could not perform. Whatever he has, it affected his voice, so just a few hours before the scheduled show ... it was canceled.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
TMZ.com

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Acknowledges 'September' Joke

It's that time of the year again -- when everyone makes jokes about Billie Joe Armstrong ... and he's totally in on it, despite how difficult of a time this is in reality. The Green Day frontman tried to get ahead of all the memes and posts that inevitably were posted anyway -- taking to the GD Instagram account to throw up a photo of himself floating on a giant rubber ducky with a drink in hand.
MUSIC
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Northborough's Zach Newbould has fans in Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello on 'The Voice'

watching @NewbouldZach on repeat wbu #thevoice pic.twitter.com/IcbVwdj1vd— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 4, 2022 Cara Brindisi and Team Gwen are not the only ones we have to root for on NBC’s “The Voice” this season. On the show that aired Monday night, a wholesome 19-year-old from Northborough caused a sensation when Gwen Stefani (who...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
TMZ.com

Boosie Badazz Rips Kanye West For 'White Lives Matter' Shirt

Boosie Badazz is making it VERY clear, Kanye West's "White Lives Matter" shirt has taken it way too far ... and the Louisiana rapper is calling for someone to pull Ye's Black card!!!. The ever-outspoken Boosie laid into Ye after the WLM shirt made its rounds on the internet ......
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Mel B -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Mel B's looks over the years will "spice up your life!" Here is a 22-year-old version of "Scary Spice" looking so chic in a sequined blazer at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas back in 1997 (left). This was just one year before she and the rest of the Spice Girls hit the road for the Spiceworld Tour.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TMZ.com

'Till' Star Jalyn Hall Describes Lesson Learned from Playing Emmett

A new movie about Emmett Till hits theaters next week, and the lead actor who's taking on the role says he learned some lessons -- both about himself and his surroundings. Actor Jalyn Hall -- who plays Emmett in the forthcoming film, 'Till' -- attended the New York Film Festival premiere Saturday, and as he was signing autographs ... he answered some questions about the role and his takeaways about such an important historical figure.
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Vanessa Bryant Attends Bad Bunny Concert with Friend & Security in Tow

Vanessa Bryant went to the Bad Bunny concert in L.A. this weekend -- and it seems two's all the company she needed for premier box seats. The widow of the late Kobe Bryant was seen attending the show at SoFi Stadium Saturday, and she ended up getting her own VIP suite ... with just a few people on hand. It was her, a female friend and a few security guards who were also tagging along.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Kodak Black Apologizes to PnB Rock's Girlfriend After False Blame

Kodak Black is attempting to right at least one wrong ... blaming PnB Rock's girlfriend, and her Instagram post, for his murder -- something he now regrets doing. A clearheaded Kodak hopped on IG Live over the weekend to apologize to Stephanie Sibounheuang, the mother of PnB's children, after learning her post was not responsible for spurring the fatal armed robbery.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Coolio Struggled with Severe Asthma, Friends Believe It Contributed to Death

Coolio appeared to be both happy and healthy in his final day of life, but friends say the rapper had severe asthma ... a condition they believe contributed to his death. We've spoken with several sources close to the late rapper who each told us about his asthma, and how it was something he struggled with over the years. What's more, we know Coolio's family also told investigators looking into his death about his history with asthma.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Russ Says Artists Blackballing is Fake After DaBaby & Tory Lanez Claims

DaBaby and Tory Lanez are both under the impression their music is blackballed on streaming services -- but Russ says his expertise tells him it's highly unlikely artists are truly getting blackballed. On Monday, the proud independent rapper posted a message related to the ongoing debate ... prompted by Akademiks...
MUSIC
TMZ.com

'SNL' Spoofs Adam Levine, Armie Hammer in DM Game Show Skit

'SNL' created a game show around the Adam Levine/Armie Hammer DM scandals ... and gotta say -- pretty funny. Miles Teller did the honors of hosting the show, and did double duty as a game show host for "Send Something Normal" -- a game where contestants respond to DMs they get on Insta.
TV SHOWS

