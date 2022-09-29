Read full article on original website
KBI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Lawrence
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday night in Lawrence, Kansas. The Lawrence Police Department contacted the KBI on Sunday, Oct. 2, to request assistance investigating the shooting. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., the Lawrence Police Department received a report of a burglary and...
Leavenworth Selected as Regional Site for Veterans Day 2022
Governor Kelly announced that the Veterans Day National Committee has selected Leavenworth as a regional site for celebrating the holiday. The Committee is part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. This Veterans Day will mark the 103rd consecutive year for the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade. The parade was...
