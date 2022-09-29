Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Creation vs. Evolution at the House of Prayer in Kewaskum
Kewaskum, WI – Creation vs. Evolution monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at the House of Prayer, 100 S. Clinton Street, in Kewaskum. This is a great evening for believer and nonbeliever alike. Bring your doubts, bring your questions, bring your curiosity, get equipped to respond and learn why evolution has been called “a fairy tale for grownups.”
washingtoncountyinsider.com
U.S. News & World Report names Cedar Community a 2022-23 Best Independent Living | By Carrie Sturn
West Bend, WI – Cedar Community is one of the senior living communities recognized by U.S. News that earned “Best” status by achieving the highest possible rating for independent living. U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that satisfy U.S. News’s...
Comments / 0