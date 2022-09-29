Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Small Business Development Center Workshop in Meeteetse on Tuesday, Oct. 4
Anyone with a big idea for a small business is encouraged to attend the Meeteetse workshop, where the Wyoming Small Business Development Center will share the specifics for a good start. The thought alone can be daunting for anyone contemplating starting a small business. However, advice and assistance are available...
mybighornbasin.com
Four Cody School Board Candidate Forums in Cody and Wapiti this October
Throughout October, there will be four candidate forums for the six candidates running for the Park County School District #6 Board of Trustees before the Nov. 3 general election. Six candidates are vying for three open positions. Incumbents Brandi Nelson, Cathy Roes, and Karen Schipfmann-Nielson are all seeking an additional...
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Lisa Watson, Gerry Geraud, from Northwest College
Lisa Watson, President of Northwest College and Gerry Giraud, Vice President of Academics for Northwest College spoke about how the college got a sterling review on their accreditation report and what that means for the future of the college. Also, they talked about the Strategic Plan for 2030, how the construction of the new student center is going, and some of the new programs they’re offering.
mybighornbasin.com
Cody Residents Should be Bear-Aware While Hiking and Hunting This Fall
As winter approaches, grizzly and black bears are getting more active as they prepare for hibernation – which means there’s a higher chance of potentially dangerous encounters in the wilderness. Black bear and grizzly bear activity is increasing at lower elevations in rural areas surrounding Cody. Landowners and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mybighornbasin.com
Cody Cross Country Sweeps Foxes and Hounds Meet
The Cody Cross Country teams played host to their Foxes and Hounds Meet late last week. Both teams continued their amazing season as they swept the team titles. Charlie Hulbert led the way for the Broncs finishing 2nd with a time of 16:58, Ben Stewart was 3rd with a time of 17:01. David Juergens finished 9th while Riley Nielson was 12th.
mybighornbasin.com
Weekly Sports Schedule for October 3rd through the 8th
Sports Schedule for the week of October 3rd through October 8th. Now a look at the weekly Sports Schedule for Cody and area college teams. We’ll first take a look at the sports that will air live on KODI. The Cody Bronc Football team will make the trek to...
mybighornbasin.com
Filly Volleyball Rebounds, Sweeps Rock Springs
The Cody Filly Volleyball team would return to action over the weekend. Following their loss to Casper on Thursday the Fillies would get back to their winning ways, on Saturday, as they played hot to Rock Springs and came away with the sweep: 3 games to 0. The Fillies won...
Comments / 0