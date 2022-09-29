SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) – Temperatures for today are going to be well above average. Average high temperature in Sioux Falls for the first day of October is 70° and we will slowly climb to almost 80°. Across the region highs for your Saturday will be into the 70s and 80s in eastern and central KELOLAND. Western South Dakota will be in the 60s and 70s and a chance of isolated showers will linger into Sunday. KELOLAND will continue the day with partly cloudy skies and a stronger breeze from the south for most of eastern and central KELOLAND.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO