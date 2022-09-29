Read full article on original website
Sioux Falls adds usable space to its downtown landscape
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls’ newest “green” space is open for business. “Just a great gathering space for people to really connect downtown and enjoy what downtown has to offer,” Sioux Falls Parks & Rec Recreation Manager Jackie Nelson said. “Something very similar...
Will Sioux Falls hit $2 billion in permit values?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city only needs $280 million to reach $2 billion in building permit values for the city of Sioux Falls. Will the city reach $2 billion by the end of the year?. “I don’t think we will hit $2 billion. I really don’t,” said...
SDSU president receives national award
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)– One South Dakota University president has been recognized on the national stage. South Dakota State University president Barry Dunn was awarded the Harold W. McGraw, Jr. Higher Education Prize for his work with the Wokini Initiative, improving college access and success for Native American students. Dunn is the first university president from South Dakota to be given this honor.
House fire; SDSU president receives nation award; Scattered rain ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Investigators are looking into what sparked a weekend fire in Southeastern Sioux Falls. An 80-year-old Mitchell woman has been given back...
Track the changing fall colors throughout South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed more leaves are starting to turn color around Sioux Falls. We’ve mainly seen yellows, but the reds and oranges are starting to pop. According to the South Dakota Parks Fall Foliage Tracker, the Sioux Falls area is seeing minimal to partial change in the orange.
Yankton lawmaker, challenger discuss food sales tax
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Jean Hunhoff considered herself surprised when Gov. Kristi Noem announced a campaign promise to repeal the state sales tax on groceries. While many Democrats, including Noem’s challenger Jamie Smith, called it a political stunt a few weeks before an election, Hunhoff believes it has reopened a door on discussing tax dollars in the state.
Midwest Honor Flight group returns to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of local veterans is back home this morning following their whirlwind trip to Washington, DC on Saturday. They were part of the latest mission of Midwest Honor Flight’s trip to the nation’s capital to visit memorials in their honor. Some...
Yankton welcomes World Archery Championship
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — The National Field Archery Association Foundation will host the World Archery Field Championships in Yankton this week. The competition will run Monday through Sunday at the NAA Easton Yankton Archery Center. The best archers in the world will be featured at the event. Nearly 400...
Crews respond to fire in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews on Sunday afternoon responded to a fire call near 49th and Cliff in southern Sioux Falls. Multiple fire trucks responded to the fire. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says they were able to extinguish the fire about 45 minutes. No injuries were reported. The northbound lane of Cliff was temporarily blocked.
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, October 1
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, October 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A former child care worker is under arrest for 10 counts of sexual contact with children. A 52 year old Aberdeen...
A Tribute to Elvis; special fundraiser
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Elvis has left the building, a few of him to be exact. Monday some local musicians stopped by Active Generations in Sioux Falls to sing a few Elvis songs that left residents…..all shook up. A little foot tapping and knee shaking screams Elvis...
Cliff Ave. residents see the difference with 4-lane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Joe Fletcher will miss the trees that created a canopy along the east side of Cliff Avenue from the intersection with 49th Street to the intersection of 56th Street. “The thing I will miss most are the trees on this side of the street,”...
Sioux Falls road closures starting Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As you get ready to head out the door Monday morning, there are some road closures we want to tell you about. Starting Monday, the inside westbound lane and left turning lane on East 57th Street will be closed at Southeastern Avenue. Crews will...
Sam Clemens discusses his role with SFPD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As police Departments grow it’s common for the chief to shift some of the department’s communications to a public information officer. Sioux Falls has had a dedicated officer in this role for several decades. For the past 12 years, Sam Clemens has held that position.
SFPD hopeful surveillance video sheds light on shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A victim is expected to survive following a weekend shooting, while police are hoping surveillance video gives them a better idea of what happened and who did it. The shooting took place at a Giliberto’s restaurant on the west side of Sioux Falls near the intersection of Sertoma Avenue and 41st Street early Sunday morning.
1 hospitalized following Giliberto’s shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in southwest Sioux Falls that sent a man to the hospital. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday inside the Giliberto’s restaurant near 41st Street and Sertoma Avenue. Police at the scene say the suspected shooter...
Scattered rain ahead; Much colder later this week
We are starting the day with areas of scattered rain in parts of KELOLAND, including the Miller area. Rain chances should be expanding across KELOLAND the next 24 to 36 hours. You can see the narrow belt of rain from near Winner to Redfield early this morning. There will be more to show on Futurecast later today.
What to expect for weather in October
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been coasting through the fall, but we know how quickly that can change. The warm weather has been sticking around for much of the fall as well as the dry weather. But October can give us some big swings. October is here,...
Man accused of chasing, throwing weapon at 9-year-old
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of chasing a 9-year-old boy and throwing a stun gun at the child’s head. Police say some kids noticed Larry Newholy, jumping on cars and yelling Saturday evening in central Sioux Falls. One of the...
Warm and breezy weekend: Storm Center AM Update — Saturday, October 1
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) – Temperatures for today are going to be well above average. Average high temperature in Sioux Falls for the first day of October is 70° and we will slowly climb to almost 80°. Across the region highs for your Saturday will be into the 70s and 80s in eastern and central KELOLAND. Western South Dakota will be in the 60s and 70s and a chance of isolated showers will linger into Sunday. KELOLAND will continue the day with partly cloudy skies and a stronger breeze from the south for most of eastern and central KELOLAND.
