NFL

The Spun

NFL World Is Saddened By The Antonio Brown News

The NFL world continues to be saddened by what's transpired with Antonio Brown. Brown, one of the best wide receivers the NFL has seen, has fallen off in truly troubling fashion in recent years. Saturday, a disturbing video of Brown exposing himself and potentially assaulting a woman in a Dubai...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Overtime Loss To Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis — Despite being 9.5-point underdogs and down to their third-string quarterback, the Patriots walked into Lambeau Field on Sunday and brought the Packers to overtime. They even held a fourth-quarter lead with Mac Jones watching from home in New England. It wasn’t good enough in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Patriots Release Veteran Linebacker After Signing Jamie Collins

The Patriots on Monday made a pair of moves involving veteran linebackers. The first was reported in the morning, with Mike Reiss of ESPN revealing that Jamie Collins will return to New England for a fourth tour of duty. Hours later, Reiss reported the Patriots released fellow linebacker Harvey Langi from their practice squad. New England made both transactions official Monday evening, and in doing so confirmed Collins will join the practice squad rather than the 53-man roster.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Bench Isaiah Wynn After Disastrous Half Against Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The low point of Isaiah Wynn’s Patriots career arrived Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. The 2018 first-round pick had a disastrous first half against the Packers, allowing one quarterback hit, surrendering two sacks and committing two penalties, one of which was declined. The first sack resulted in backup quarterback Brian Hoyer leaving the game with a head injury, with the second leading to a Bailey Zappe strip-fumble.
GREEN BAY, WI
People

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says

"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Exposes Himself In Disturbing Video

Former NFL star Antonio Brown was reportedly caught exposing himself and behaving poorly in a disturbing video shared by the New York Post. Brown was reportedly caught at a hotel in Dubai earlier this year, exposing himself and becoming physical with a female guest in the pool. "Video footage obtained...
NFL
NESN

Bengals Tackle Speaks Out After Scary Tua Tagovailoa Sack

Josh Tupou’s excitement about his first NFL sack was fleeting. Tupou, a sixth-year pro, finally brought the quarterback down for the first time in his career in the first half of Thursday night’s meeting between the Dolphins and the Bengals. But the Cincinnati defensive tackle’s takedown injured Tua Tagovailoa, who exited Paycor Stadium on a stretcher as he dealt with head and neck injuries.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Makes (Unfortunate) Once In Century History

The Jaguars appeared to be in line for a Week 4 upset over the Eagles on Sunday, but Trevor Lawrence made some history he likely wants back. Jacksonville went up 14-0 after the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia then went and outscored the Jaguars 20-0 in the next two quarters. The Eagles were set up nicely after five turnovers from Lawrence, including four fumbles lost.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NESN

Bill Belichick Gushes Over Aaron Rodgers After Patriots Loss

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Bill Belichick’s overwhelming admiration for Aaron Rodgers was evident both before and after the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers squared off on Sunday. When Belichick emerged from the Lambeau Field tunnel before kickoff, he beelined to Rodgers for a quick pregame chat....
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Chiefs Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Throws Major Shade At Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s time in Pittsburgh didn’t end that well, and there doesn’t appear to be any love lost after the 25-year-old’s Steelers exit. Prior to the Chiefs’ Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pro Bowl wide receiver spoke to NBC and shared his praise for Kansas City head coach Andy Reid. But his comments also took shots at the Steelers, whether he meant it that way or not.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Patriots Make Surprising Decision On Top Wide Receiver

Initially, the New England Patriots listed wide receiver Jakobi Meyers as questionable for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. Moments ago, the team announced a change to his Week 4 status. The Patriots have now downgraded Meyers to out for Sunday's game. ESPN's Mike Reiss seems a bit surprised...
NFL
NESN

Patrick Chung Rips ‘Soft’ Refs For Penalty On Brenden Schooler

Patrick Chung has a bone to pick with the officials in Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Packers. New England special teamer Brenden Schooler made what appeared to be a great tackle on Green Bay punt returner Amari Rodgers late in the first quarter at Lambeau Field. But Schooler was flagged for a horse-collar tackle, a 15-yard penalty that gave the Packers the ball at midfield. Green Bay later scored a touchdown to take a 7-3 lead on the Patriots.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Watch Rams’ Bobby Wagner Smoke Protester Who Stormed Field

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is not one for theatrics. Just before halftime of the Rams’ “Monday Night Football” matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, a fan stormed the field and ran around holding a pink smoke bomb. As he made his was around the Los Angeles sideline, Wagner decided to put an end to the show and absolutely cream the guy.
NFL
NESN

Will Patriots Sign QB After Brian Hoyer, Mac Jones Injuries?

The New England Patriots opted not to sign an additional quarterback after Mac Jones went down with a high ankle sprain last week. This week, they might have no choice. With top backup Brian Hoyer leaving Sunday’s 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers with a concussion, the Patriots were down to just one healthy QB — fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe — as they began initial preparations for their Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium.
NFL
NESN

Peter King Calls Out Jack Jones After Patriots Rookie’s Bold Take

The Patriots nearly pulled off an upset over Aaron Rogers and the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and it was largely due to the performances of a trio of New England rookies. The visitors received major contributions from third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe, who was called on to replace an...
NFL
