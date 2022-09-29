ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

I-45 CLOSURE CANCELED FOR THIS WEEKEND-1097 EXIT TO CLOSE MONDAY

The planned repairs for the Woodlands Parkway overpass for this weekend have been canceled. Northbound Exit Ramp To FM-1097 in Willis. 1 Inside Lane(s). Closed nightly 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM from Monday, October 3 to Tuesday, October 4. Detour: exit at Longstreet. Continue to the southbound side, and come back south to FM 1097.
WILLIS, TX
kwhi.com

WORK ON OVERPASS PROJECT IN GRIMES COUNTY

Beginning Tuesday, a Texas Department of Transportation contractor will begin a traffic switch for the next phase of the State Highway 6/FM 2 overpass project in Grimes County. The switch will close the crossover in the intersection and only right turns to or from FM 2 will be possible. A...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Traffic
City
Tomball, TX
Harris County, TX
Government
Tomball, TX
Government
Local
Texas Traffic
cw39.com

Lane closures begin Friday in areas around Cypress, League City

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Outside of the total closure near the Galleria, there are various lane closure taking places throughout greater Houston this weekend. Starting on Friday, September 30 several lanes will be closed on US-290 in Cypress between Mueschke Road to Cypress Rose Hill. This is not a total closure, but drivers should still expect delays during the time frame of 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. No alternate route is needed.
CYPRESS, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAJOR BOAT CRASH ON LAKE CONROE

At about 5:15 pm Saturday two pontoon boats crashed on Lake Conroe. Multiple victims were thrown into the water. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable, Montgomery Fire, Conroe Fire, North Montgomery County Fire, and Texas Game Wardens responded. Units arrived on the scene with CPR in progress on one victim who was transported to HCA Conroe Hospital in critical condition. At least two others were transported to the hospital. Texas Parks and Wildlife is now investigating the crash.
CONROE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Toll Road#Boudreaux#Frontage Road#Rocky Road#Construction Maintenance#Tomball Tollway#Hctra
KHOU

Houston weekend traffic alert: Major road closures to plan around

HOUSTON — If you plan on being out and about this weekend in Houston, you'll want to plan around these major road closures and construction alerts. Starting on Friday at 8 p.m., I-59/69 will be closed in both directions at I-610 West Loop as crews work to demolish the old I-610 southbound main lane bridge, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The closure will last until Monday at 5 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

FIRE CONTINUES TO BURN NEAR WILLIS

North Montgomery County Firefighters are on the scene of a large construction site fire just west of I-45 in Willis. Watch for slowing traffic on the freeway. There is a large column of smoke but crews are on the scene, no need to report it…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fire-continues-to-burn-near-willis/
WILLIS, TX
mocomotive.com

PURSUIT ENDS IN DOWNTOWN HOUSTON

Montgomery County Precinct 4 attempted to stop a Jeep at SH 242 and I-69 northbound. The driver fled. A Splendora unit spotted it at East River and attempted to stop it. The Jeep wrecked but was able to get going again and fled south on I-6…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/pursuit-ends-in-downtown-houston/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘Very scary situation’: 2 off-duty HCSO deputies critically hurt in major crash on I-10 Katy Freeway near Beltway 8, sheriff says

HOUSTON – Two off-duty deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office were hurt in a major crash on Sunday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. According to Commander M. Chaney of the Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division, the crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the I-10 Katy Freeway outbound near Beltway 8.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Community Impact Houston

Festivals, fun runs and fundraisers: 27 events happening in Cy-Fair this October

Bridgeland will host Nature Fest with special guest Jungle Jordan, a zookeeper and wildlife instructor. (Courtesy The Howard Hughes Corp.) Haunted Trails and Psycho Hollow patrons can look forward to spookiness throughout the haunted attractions. 7:30 p.m.-midnight (Fri.-Sat.), 7:30-11 p.m. (Thu. and Sun.). $30-$40. Haunted Trails, 17115 Mueschke Road, Cypress. 713-618-3323. www.thehauntedtrails.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Increased traffic driving revenue in $7.3M Montgomery County Toll Road Authority budget

Pass-through traffic on Hwy. 249 has driven increases in the Montgomery County Toll Road Authority's revenue, reflected in its fiscal year 2022-2023 budget. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) The Montgomery County Toll Road Authority board—composed of Montgomery County commissioners—unanimously approved a $7.3 million budget for fiscal year 2022-23 Sept. 27 that saw...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Fall Festival and Pumpkin Patch held at Creekside Park West in The Woodlands

It’s fall ya’ll! On Saturday, October 1, The Howard Hughes Corporation hosted a Fall Festival at Creekside Park West from 1 to 5 p.m. The free festival was open to the public and featured a pumpkin patch, live DJ, a rock climbing wall, family games and activities, face painting, character sketch artists, balloon artists, and more. Attendees had the opportunity select one free pumpkin per family while supplies lasted.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
21K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy