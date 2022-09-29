Read full article on original website
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
New Pizza Vending Machine in HoustonJenn LeachHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Total closure this weekend at Tomball Tollway and Grand Parkway starting Oct. 1
Heads up! The northbound and southbound mainlanes of SH 249 and the SH 99 eastbound mainlanes will be closed. See what alternate routes you can take.
TxDOT outlines revised scope of Hwy. 242 project in The Woodlands
Many residents near Hwy. 242 and FM 1488 had voiced opposition to a proposal to widen a portion of the state highway. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Following discussion with residents and officials in The Woodlands, the Texas Department of Transportation revised the scope of a planned project to widen a portion of Hwy. 242.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
I-45 CLOSURE CANCELED FOR THIS WEEKEND-1097 EXIT TO CLOSE MONDAY
The planned repairs for the Woodlands Parkway overpass for this weekend have been canceled. Northbound Exit Ramp To FM-1097 in Willis. 1 Inside Lane(s). Closed nightly 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM from Monday, October 3 to Tuesday, October 4. Detour: exit at Longstreet. Continue to the southbound side, and come back south to FM 1097.
kwhi.com
WORK ON OVERPASS PROJECT IN GRIMES COUNTY
Beginning Tuesday, a Texas Department of Transportation contractor will begin a traffic switch for the next phase of the State Highway 6/FM 2 overpass project in Grimes County. The switch will close the crossover in the intersection and only right turns to or from FM 2 will be possible. A...
Deadly 3-vehicle crash has all lanes blocked along Highway 225, Houston TranStar says
All eastbound lanes are closed along the La Porte Freeway at Allen Genoa Road due to the three-vehicle crash, according to Houston TranStar.
cw39.com
Lane closures begin Friday in areas around Cypress, League City
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Outside of the total closure near the Galleria, there are various lane closure taking places throughout greater Houston this weekend. Starting on Friday, September 30 several lanes will be closed on US-290 in Cypress between Mueschke Road to Cypress Rose Hill. This is not a total closure, but drivers should still expect delays during the time frame of 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. No alternate route is needed.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAJOR BOAT CRASH ON LAKE CONROE
At about 5:15 pm Saturday two pontoon boats crashed on Lake Conroe. Multiple victims were thrown into the water. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable, Montgomery Fire, Conroe Fire, North Montgomery County Fire, and Texas Game Wardens responded. Units arrived on the scene with CPR in progress on one victim who was transported to HCA Conroe Hospital in critical condition. At least two others were transported to the hospital. Texas Parks and Wildlife is now investigating the crash.
All lanes reopened after rollover accident on US-59 at University Boulevard in Fort Bend County
Hazmat crews are done cleaning up what appeared to be deer corn after a major 18-wheeler rollover happened in Fort Bend County Thursday afternoon.
KHOU
Houston weekend traffic alert: Major road closures to plan around
HOUSTON — If you plan on being out and about this weekend in Houston, you'll want to plan around these major road closures and construction alerts. Starting on Friday at 8 p.m., I-59/69 will be closed in both directions at I-610 West Loop as crews work to demolish the old I-610 southbound main lane bridge, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The closure will last until Monday at 5 a.m.
mocomotive.com
FIRE CONTINUES TO BURN NEAR WILLIS
North Montgomery County Firefighters are on the scene of a large construction site fire just west of I-45 in Willis. Watch for slowing traffic on the freeway. There is a large column of smoke but crews are on the scene, no need to report it…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fire-continues-to-burn-near-willis/
mocomotive.com
PURSUIT ENDS IN DOWNTOWN HOUSTON
Montgomery County Precinct 4 attempted to stop a Jeep at SH 242 and I-69 northbound. The driver fled. A Splendora unit spotted it at East River and attempted to stop it. The Jeep wrecked but was able to get going again and fled south on I-6…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/pursuit-ends-in-downtown-houston/
Click2Houston.com
‘Very scary situation’: 2 off-duty HCSO deputies critically hurt in major crash on I-10 Katy Freeway near Beltway 8, sheriff says
HOUSTON – Two off-duty deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office were hurt in a major crash on Sunday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. According to Commander M. Chaney of the Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division, the crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the I-10 Katy Freeway outbound near Beltway 8.
KHOU
Lake Conroe Boating Accident
A boating accident occurred on the lake outside of Conroe Lake House restaurant. Credit: Felicity P.
Click2Houston.com
1 dead, 1 injured after major crash at Highway 225 near Scarborough in east Houston, police say
Houston police are investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead and another injured at Highway 225 near Scarborough Saturday morning. The crash, which involved two sedans, was reported at 7:38 a.m., per Houston TranStar. The cause of the crash is under investigation. All mainlanes at Highway 225 were...
Police search for driver accused of killing pedestrian in Spring area hit-and-run, deputies say
Investigators said they are checking video from businesses in the area that might help get a vehicle description.
Festivals, fun runs and fundraisers: 27 events happening in Cy-Fair this October
Bridgeland will host Nature Fest with special guest Jungle Jordan, a zookeeper and wildlife instructor. (Courtesy The Howard Hughes Corp.) Haunted Trails and Psycho Hollow patrons can look forward to spookiness throughout the haunted attractions. 7:30 p.m.-midnight (Fri.-Sat.), 7:30-11 p.m. (Thu. and Sun.). $30-$40. Haunted Trails, 17115 Mueschke Road, Cypress. 713-618-3323. www.thehauntedtrails.com.
Increased traffic driving revenue in $7.3M Montgomery County Toll Road Authority budget
Pass-through traffic on Hwy. 249 has driven increases in the Montgomery County Toll Road Authority's revenue, reflected in its fiscal year 2022-2023 budget. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) The Montgomery County Toll Road Authority board—composed of Montgomery County commissioners—unanimously approved a $7.3 million budget for fiscal year 2022-23 Sept. 27 that saw...
TxDOT unveils the next 10 years' worth of construction in Houston
HOUSTON — Texas just keeps growing, and now the state's rolling out a 10-year, $85-billion plan to improve roads and keep the economy moving. The Houston area will get a big chunk of that money, about $12.4 billion of the 10-year Unified Transportation Program to give us a look at what's ahead.
hellowoodlands.com
Fall Festival and Pumpkin Patch held at Creekside Park West in The Woodlands
It’s fall ya’ll! On Saturday, October 1, The Howard Hughes Corporation hosted a Fall Festival at Creekside Park West from 1 to 5 p.m. The free festival was open to the public and featured a pumpkin patch, live DJ, a rock climbing wall, family games and activities, face painting, character sketch artists, balloon artists, and more. Attendees had the opportunity select one free pumpkin per family while supplies lasted.
Man breaks windows to save residents from massive apartment fire in southeast Houston
A woman who told ABC13 the fire started in her apartment said she doesn't remember how she got out and is worried about her dog possibly still being in the building.
