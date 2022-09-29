the next time repubs cry about out of state help for their opponents, remember this. the repubs have no problem with out of state help for their own candidate. they just don't want their opponents getting out of state help.
Georgia needs help from Alabama to help elect Herschel Walker? Does it really matter? Of course it doesn't. As Alabama sees it, they want to help elect the incompetent Herschel Walker to sit next to Alabama's incompetent ... Tommy Tuberville. After all, Georgia is trying very hard to be Alabama ... turning back the clock to the good old days when voting rights didn't matter ... when education didn't matter. At least, not for everyone ... because it was a State's right to decide who had a right and who did not. As for Georgia and Alabama, only those who call themselves Republicans have rights. Competence doesn't matter. Education doesn't matter. Character and integrity doesn't matter. The only thing that matters if you are willing to blindly follow the Trump doctrine. RINO's (Republicans with independent critical thinking skills) need not apply.
Stay the heck out of Georgia and take care of your own racist state. History recounts when President Kennedy had to send the national guard in to integrate Alabama public schools. Everyone knows Herchel Walker has mental issues and there is no way in hell he's getting elected in Georgia not even as a dog catcher. So don't waste your time or gas money.
