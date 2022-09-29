ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Lucky Phelps
4d ago

the next time repubs cry about out of state help for their opponents, remember this. the repubs have no problem with out of state help for their own candidate. they just don't want their opponents getting out of state help.

Charles Moore
4d ago

Georgia needs help from Alabama to help elect Herschel Walker? Does it really matter? Of course it doesn't. As Alabama sees it, they want to help elect the incompetent Herschel Walker to sit next to Alabama's incompetent ... Tommy Tuberville. After all, Georgia is trying very hard to be Alabama ... turning back the clock to the good old days when voting rights didn't matter ... when education didn't matter. At least, not for everyone ... because it was a State's right to decide who had a right and who did not. As for Georgia and Alabama, only those who call themselves Republicans have rights. Competence doesn't matter. Education doesn't matter. Character and integrity doesn't matter. The only thing that matters if you are willing to blindly follow the Trump doctrine. RINO's (Republicans with independent critical thinking skills) need not apply.

Shari Strafford
4d ago

Stay the heck out of Georgia and take care of your own racist state. History recounts when President Kennedy had to send the national guard in to integrate Alabama public schools. Everyone knows Herchel Walker has mental issues and there is no way in hell he's getting elected in Georgia not even as a dog catcher. So don't waste your time or gas money.

alreporter.com

Opinion | It’s hard to vote in Alabama

Term-limited Secretary of State John Merrill isn’t going to like this. According to the 2022 study “Cost of Voting in the American States,” Alabama ranks No. 45 out of the 50 states when it comes to how easy it is for people to vote. In other words, we’re fifth from the bottom. In yet another category. In so many categories. In just about any of the quality-of-life studies.
WRDW-TV

Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
altoday.com

Kay Ivey promises tax rebates to help Alabama families

The state’s 2022 fiscal year ended on Friday, and the state of Alabama had over $2 billion it did not spend left over going into 2023. On Monday, Governor Kay Ivey announced that, while she believes these revenues are unsustainable, she will present a plan to the State Legislature where some portion of this historic surplus will be rebated back to taxpayers.
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 49 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Food Security for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 29, House Representatives voted on bill HR8888 - the 'Food Security for All Veterans Act'. The bill seeks to address food insecurity among working age veterans, broadening access to schemes such as food stamps that help to prevent those in need from going hungry.
live5news.com

Gov. McMaster to hold briefing on Ian aftermath

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster and state leaders will hold a briefing Saturday afternoon on the state’s recovery from Hurricane Ian. McMaster and his “Team South Carolina” will speak from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia. That briefing is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests

SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
wrbl.com

Georgia Senate Debate: Warnock, Walker to clash in exclusive event

Nexstar Media is set to host a multi-market live telecast of a debate between the major party candidates for U.S. Senator from Georgia: incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The debate will be the only scheduled face-to-face meeting between the two candidates. It will take place on Friday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET, at the J.W. Marriott Savannah in Savannah’s Plant Riverside District.
103GBF

Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.

If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
The Citizen Online

Fayette’s 2022 SAT scores outpace state, nation

McIntosh High had the 15th highest average in Georgia — Fayette County’s public high school students again greatly outpaced the rest of Georgia and the country as a whole on the 2022 SAT, according to results released by the College Board. Fayette County Public Schools students posted a mean...
