Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
New Pizza Vending Machine in HoustonJenn LeachHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
WALA-TV FOX10
6-year-old killed after driver runs over him 3 times, authorities say
HOUSTON (KHOU) – A little boy on the way to the store with his family in Texas was violently killed over the weekend when a man ran him over three times, according to authorities. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said the man was charged with murder after he...
Body of woman found outside business in Stafford, police say
STAFFORD, Texas — Stafford police are investigating after a woman's body was found outside a business Monday morning. The victim was found at 11100 West Airport Boulevard near US 59. Police said she's not a resident of Stafford and they believe she was brought there from somewhere else and...
Click2Houston.com
Person of interest sought after woman’s body found inside SUV following kidnapping in Pasadena, police say
PASADENA, Texas – October is domestic violence awareness month. Pasadena police say they were putting ribbons around trees Monday morning to raise awareness about the issue when they got a call about a kidnapping. Now, a person of interest involved in that domestic violence case is being sought after...
Crosby father shot, killed after getting into fight with stepdaughters’ friends, deputies say
A man is dead in Crosby after a fight outside his home led to a shooting on Sunday night.
Police search for driver accused of killing pedestrian in Spring area hit-and-run, deputies say
Investigators said they are checking video from businesses in the area that might help get a vehicle description.
Kidnapped woman found shot to death inside abandoned SUV in SE Houston, investigators say
HOUSTON — Investigators are working to find a person of interest Monday after a woman was found shot to death inside an abandoned SUV in southeast Houston. According to Pasadena police, they got reports Monday morning just before 10 a.m. about a woman who was being forced into a vehicle at gunpoint at an apartment complex off Red Bluff Road near Beltway 8.
Click2Houston.com
Violent offender receives 30-year sentence after leading authorities on wild chase, Montgomery County DA says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A man with a lengthy rap sheet could possibly spend the next three decades behind bars for his latest crime, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. On Sept. 28, Dominique Johnson, 32, was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment after being found guilty...
KHOU
Police find woman dead in car in southeast Houston; person of interest identified
Pasadena police say they received a call about a woman forced into a vehicle at gunpoint. A woman was later found dead in a vehicle in a wooded area.
fox26houston.com
Search underway for kidnapper after woman found dead inside car in Pasadena
PASADENA, Texas - Officials are searching for a suspected kidnapper after a woman was found dead inside a car in Pasadena. Based on preliminary information by the Pasadena PD, the unidentified woman was visiting a man at his apartment in the 3800 block of Red Bluff, and he forced her into his car at gunpoint.
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested in road rage shooting says he wasn’t the original aggressor, wants other driver to face charges
HOUSTON – Community activists say there are two sides in regards to the road rage shooting that happened on Friday, Sept. 30 in southwest Houston. “There should not have been just one arrest,” said activist Dr. Candice Matthews.” It should have been two.”. Chris Harclerode said on...
Weed, pills, stolen vehicles found at Brazoria County home, officials say
FREEPORT, Texas — Brazoria County Sheriff's Office officials said a man has been arrested and is facing drug charges after they executed a search warrant at a Freeport home last week. On Tuesday, deputies showed up at the house on County Road 233 and said they found an extensive...
Click2Houston.com
Man found shot to death in vehicle in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a man who was found inside of his vehicle in southwest Houston on Sunday. Officers responded to reports of a dead person inside of a vehicle in the 8000 block of Fondren Road around 6:15 a.m. When officers arrived,...
4 juveniles, adult arrested after ramming into CVS to steal ATM in N. Houston, HPD says
Authorities said they believe the group of 4 juveniles and 1 adult might have also tried to steal a Chase Bank ATM 30 minutes before to the CVS incident.
76-year-old killed in hit-and-run after his disabled car struck twice on Hwy 225, HPD says
Police said the man had his hazard lights on when someone rear-ended his Corolla and fled on foot. The stranded car was then hit, which led to the Corolla being struck again.
Suspect charged in deadly crash identified as man with multiple prior DWIs
HOUSTON — Court documents identified 52-year-old Pedro Alberto Hernandez as the man who hit and killed a 6-year-old boy in southwest Houston this weekend. It happened on Saturday just before 7 p.m. in front of a laundromat off Leawood Boulevard and Bissonnet Street. According to Houston police, the boy was with his family on their way to a store when the suspect hit him in a parking lot.
Driver loses control and crashes into K3 Childcare in northeast Harris County, Pct. 4 constable says
Photos posted by Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman show a K3 Childcare was rattled from inside after the vehicle's impact.
Click2Houston.com
Husband shoots wife after weapon misfires in Katy neighborhood, sheriff’s office says
KATY, Texas – A man has been detained after he reportedly shot his wife in a Katy neighborhood Saturday. Officials with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting took place in the 3300 block of Pimlico Pine Lane around 3 p.m. According to deputies, the husband...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
RETIRED TEXAS RANGER SWORN IN AS CAPTAIN AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT ONE CONSTABLES OFFICE
After 22 years with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Ranger Wesley Doolittle retired last week. Doolittle had the weekend off before continuing in his new endeavor in law enforcement. Monday morning, friends, and family gathered at Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Office. Constable Phillip Cash swore Wesley Doolittle in as his new Captain with the Precinct One Constables Office. His swearing-in was witnessed by family and friends that he has been associated with in law enforcement over the years. Some included Former Montgomery County Sheriff Tommy Gage, also Commanders with Houston Police Department, and Police Chiefs from around the area including Humble Police Chief Ken Theis and his Assistant Chief Dan Zientek. Doolittle will be over the Criminal Investigation Unit. He will also be over Lake Patrol, recruiting, Internal Affairs, and watching over the children of Willis as he heads up the Precinct 1 Deputies who handle security for Willis ISD. In addition, he was tasked with being Public Information Officer and dealing with the media.
Man caught on doorbell camera stealing motorcycle from single father of 3 in NW Harris County
'My bike is everything,' the single father of three told ABC13 on Friday. He says that the bike helps him relieve stress.
Click2Houston.com
19-year-old woman found dead inside apartment in west Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside an apartment in west Houston Monday morning. Officers found the 19-year-old woman unresponsive inside an apartment located at 2777 Briargrove Drive around 1:20 a.m. Paramedics were called and the woman was pronounced dead. Officers said she...
