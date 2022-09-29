ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Park, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Body of woman found outside business in Stafford, police say

STAFFORD, Texas — Stafford police are investigating after a woman's body was found outside a business Monday morning. The victim was found at 11100 West Airport Boulevard near US 59. Police said she's not a resident of Stafford and they believe she was brought there from somewhere else and...
STAFFORD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Deer Park, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Park Police#Firearms#Russian#The School Resource Off
fox26houston.com

Search underway for kidnapper after woman found dead inside car in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas - Officials are searching for a suspected kidnapper after a woman was found dead inside a car in Pasadena. Based on preliminary information by the Pasadena PD, the unidentified woman was visiting a man at his apartment in the 3800 block of Red Bluff, and he forced her into his car at gunpoint.
PASADENA, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man found shot to death in vehicle in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a man who was found inside of his vehicle in southwest Houston on Sunday. Officers responded to reports of a dead person inside of a vehicle in the 8000 block of Fondren Road around 6:15 a.m. When officers arrived,...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Country
Russia
KHOU

Suspect charged in deadly crash identified as man with multiple prior DWIs

HOUSTON — Court documents identified 52-year-old Pedro Alberto Hernandez as the man who hit and killed a 6-year-old boy in southwest Houston this weekend. It happened on Saturday just before 7 p.m. in front of a laundromat off Leawood Boulevard and Bissonnet Street. According to Houston police, the boy was with his family on their way to a store when the suspect hit him in a parking lot.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

RETIRED TEXAS RANGER SWORN IN AS CAPTAIN AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT ONE CONSTABLES OFFICE

After 22 years with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Ranger Wesley Doolittle retired last week. Doolittle had the weekend off before continuing in his new endeavor in law enforcement. Monday morning, friends, and family gathered at Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Office. Constable Phillip Cash swore Wesley Doolittle in as his new Captain with the Precinct One Constables Office. His swearing-in was witnessed by family and friends that he has been associated with in law enforcement over the years. Some included Former Montgomery County Sheriff Tommy Gage, also Commanders with Houston Police Department, and Police Chiefs from around the area including Humble Police Chief Ken Theis and his Assistant Chief Dan Zientek. Doolittle will be over the Criminal Investigation Unit. He will also be over Lake Patrol, recruiting, Internal Affairs, and watching over the children of Willis as he heads up the Precinct 1 Deputies who handle security for Willis ISD. In addition, he was tasked with being Public Information Officer and dealing with the media.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

19-year-old woman found dead inside apartment in west Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside an apartment in west Houston Monday morning. Officers found the 19-year-old woman unresponsive inside an apartment located at 2777 Briargrove Drive around 1:20 a.m. Paramedics were called and the woman was pronounced dead. Officers said she...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy