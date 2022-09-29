Read full article on original website
luxury-houses.net
A World Class Architectural Masterpiece on An Incredible Waterfront Lot in Sugar Land comes with over 13,000 SF Gorgeous Living Spaces Asking $8.895 Million
The Home in Sugar Land, a world class architectural masterpiece inspired by Europe’s great estates offers endless lifestyle with opulent formals for entertaining, a gorgeous kitchen, wellness gym, two game rooms, wet bars, media room and other entertainment amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 11 Paradise Point Dr, Sugar Land, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sammy Younis (Phone: 832-878-0913) at RE/MAX Southwest for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Sugar Land.
thekatynews.com
Living Spaces Celebrates Grand Opening of Katy, Texas Store with A Series of Special Events
Top home furnishings brand, Living Spaces, is preparing to open its 31st store in Katy, Texas and will be celebrating this momentous occasion with a series of special events. In addition to a Grand Opening Event on Friday, September 30, Living Spaces will host a VIP Preview Event on Thursday, September 29 from 5 pm to 9 pm. Guests are invited to enjoy refreshments provided by Capital Grille and will be eligible for exclusive offers.
Conroe residents launch online jewelry store
Dana Mulroney (left) and Hannah Straughan (right) are Conroe residents who are launching Adorn Handcrafted Jewelry on Oct. 1 (Courtesy Hannah Straughan) Adorn Handcrafted Jewelry is an online jewelry store that will launch Oct. 1. Owned by Conroe residents, the store offers premade bracelets that come in packs of three. Bracelets range in sizes from infant to adult so parents can match with their newborn, toddler or teenager. Styles for boys are also available.
howafrica.com
Real Estate Investors File Lawsuit After Being Denied Property Near Houston
James and Misty Ra-Amari, an African American couple who are real estate investors from Houston, Texas have filed a federal discrimination lawsuit claiming that a local real estate agent allegedly rejected their intention to buy condos last August. The couple says that the realtor turned them away as well as Misty’s sister, Rosemary Afful, because they were Black.
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: Cafe Express' New Look, Kirby Ice House Woodlands
Cafe Express, 1422 W. Gray, reopens October 4 with a brand new look and some new menu items. Calling its service "craft-casual", the upscale cafe has been completely renovated with a vibrant interior that is a blend of European elegance and relaxed American eatery. Taking its inspiration from the art house cafes in Europe, it is an homage of sorts to Cafe Express founders, friends and restaurateurs Lonnie Schiller and Robert Del Grande who first conceived the brand while on a trip to Europe. The first Cafe Express opened in 1984 on Post Oak Lane. Its restaurant at River Oaks Plaza first opened in 1991 as the third location for Cafe Express.
glasstire.com
Houston Gallery Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art has Closed
In a newsletter email and social media post, the Houston-based gallery Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art (NLFA) announced that it has officially closed as of yesterday, September 30. NLFA, which originally operated in Houston from the late 1990s to the early 2000s, reopened in 2019. Since then, the space’s 5,000-square-foot River Oaks-adjacent location has presented over thirty exhibitions, including solo shows by artists such as Mary Flanagan, Cruz Ortiz, and McKay Otto. The gallery’s current exhibitions by JooYoung Choi and Libbie Masterson were originally set to close on November 5.
New retail shop The Conservatory debuts 'luxurious minimalism' concept in River Oaks
The 3,300-square-foot shop is at 4444 Westheimer Road, Ste. F100, Houston. (Courtesy The Conservatory) The fourth location of The Conservatory, a New York City-based retail shop, opened Sept. 22 in the River Oaks District, offering a concept officials said is focused on sustainability at the intersection of brick-and-mortar and e-commerce.
Victoria's Fine Jewelry & Estate is now open in Katy
Victoria's Fine Jewelry & Estate not only carries watches, knives and diamond jewelry, but also historical antiques and furnishings. (Courtesy Pexels) Victoria’s Fine Jewelry & Estate moved into 557 S. Mason Road, Ste. B, Katy, on Aug. 23. Services rendered by the business include custom jewelry design and repair; interior design; insurance appraisals; antique furniture care and maintenance; precious metals for investment; and Gemological Institute of America-certified diamonds. Victoria’s not only carries watches, knives and other pieces of jewelry, but also historical antiques and furnishings. 281-717-8944. www.victoriasfinejewelers.com.
Panr
19770 Clay Rd
Welcome home!!! Come & view this beautiful apartment home located in the preferred Katy area that offers an unmatched variety of features & amenities to choose from. Gorgeous upgraded countertops, appliances, washer & dryer, beautiful floors, huge walk in closets, gorgeous upgraded kitchens designed to make you feel like a five star chef!!! Plus a living area you won't ever want to leave, that’s great for entertaining or just being alone, either way you will feel at home!
Hair removal franchise Sugaring NYC opens new location, brings natural waxing ingredients to Sugar Land
Sugaring NYC opened a new location, bringing its natural waxing paste to Sugar Land. (Courtesy Sugaring NYC) A new hair-removal franchise that uses natural ingredients for its waxing paste, Sugaring NYC, opened a new franchise in Sugar Land, store officials confirmed with Community Impact. Sugaring NYC soft-opened a new location...
houstononthecheap.com
Strawberry picking near Houston – 15 farms to pick your own fruits & vegetables
Do you find yourself googling “strawberry picking near me”? Don’t worry we have you covered with this guide that includes strawberry, blueberry and other fruit picking places in and around Houston. When can you pick strawberries in Texas? Strawberry (and other berry) picking in Houston typically starts...
Click2Houston.com
Meet the Sugar Land Woman Who Had a Generator Installed In Just 9 Days
HOUSTON – Pam Liedy is a first responder. She can’t leave town when disaster hits which is why a generator is a must for her home, and she found one fast with Generator Industries. Dennis Hart is Lead design Consultant with Generator Industries. He says customers should expect...
International bubble tea chain Sharetea completes its move into Rice Village
Sharetea now open at 2416 Rice Blvd., Houston. (Courtesy Sharetea) The Taiwanese bubble tea chain Sharetea held a soft opening in Rice Village at 2416 Rice Blvd., Houston, in early September. The shop offers milk tea, fruit tea, ice blends, and nonalcoholic mojitos. Teas can be ordered with various toppings, including lychee jelly, pudding and boba pearls. www.1992sharetea.com.
defendernetwork.com
Black-owned sneaker, streetwear store being pushed out by Galleria
After four years in the Galleria, Ken Haggerty, owner of Agenda Houston, a successful and popular Black-owned urban sneaker and streetwear retailer, has been told he can no longer operate out of his current store, and that he may be relocated to another part of the mall. The reason? According...
papercitymag.com
Maserati’s New Swoon-Worthy SUV Roars Into Houston For an Early Sneak Peek
Guests at Helfman Maserati inspect the new Maserati Grecale. (Photo by Camille Simmons) PC Moment: The Houston Maserati dealership was one of a select number of stops across 14 states for the introduction of the Italian automaker’s newest addition — the Maserati Grecale. All three iterations of the midsize SUV were on display. The Grecale GT, powered by a four-cylinder mild hybrid engine capable of 296-horsepower; the Grecale Modena with a four-cylinder mild hybrid 325-horsepower engine; and the Grecale Trofeo powered by a high-performance 523-horsepower V6 based on the automaker’s MC20 Nettuno engine.
yolotx.com
The Largest Market on the Texas Gulf Coast
When it comes to markets, Traders Village does it big! Since 1989, Traders Village Houston has been a staple for locals and visitors along the Texas Gulf Coast. This open-air flea market hosts 2,000 merchants, as a place to buy and trade crafts and goods. Thousands of guests visit every weekend to browse, collect and bargain.
houstononthecheap.com
10 Best Tacos in Houston – Breakfast tacos, Street tacos, Birria & more!
Houston is known for having amazing Mexican food. Naturally, that means that there delicious tacos around nearly every corner. And if you find yourself googling “best tacos near me”, you are not alone! You don’t have to wait until National Taco day or even the weekly Taco Tuesday to eat this wonderful food!
icytales.com
8 Best Thrift Stores in Houston
The best thrift stores in Houston are the place to go if you want to organize or stock your closet. There are many thrift shops in Houston where you can upgrade your outfit without spending a fortune. Houston is a wonderful city! The city is renowned for its diverse culture...
woodlandsjournal.com
Niko Niko’s Coming to The Woodlands
Niko Niko’s owner Dimitri Fetokakis recently posted a picture in front of the now defunct Luby’s Cafeteria location in The Woodlands from the Niko Niko’s Facebook page saying, “Guess where I am?”. This picture prompted speculation about Niko Niko’s possibly opening up a location in our...
Lucky Brand joins Katy Mills Mall this fall
Lucky Brand is a premium denim clothing store which was founded on self-expression. (Photos Courtesy Lucky Brand) Lucky Brand will be the latest to open a storefront at Katy Mills Mall on Sept. 30. Katy Mills Mall, located at 5000 Katy Mills Circle, Katy, has seen a slew of new...
