Read full article on original website
Related
Brass & Jazz Presented by ArtsBridge in Zaragoza Park
Brass & Jazz is presented by ArtsBridge-Powered by Toyota, the nonprofit AT&T Performing Arts Center program, in Zaragoza Park in West Dallas. The program is a partnership between the Center, Michelle N. Gibson, and The New Orleans Original BuckShop. Brass and Jazz in the Park is a free, family-friendly outdoor event.
Chefs for Farmers Food and Wine Festival Returns Nov. 3-6
Chefs for Farmers, the popular food and wine festival that celebrates fresh, organic products and the farmers who produce them, returns to Dallas Nov. 3 through Nov. 6. This year’s CFF benefits McKinney Roots, the Seed Project Foundation’s donation farm aimed at eliminating hunger in Collin County with fresh, organic produce. CFF features an impressive lineup of participating chefs, artisans and farmers, as well as several fun events.
City of Lancaster Holds Annual National Night Out This Tuesday
Lancaster, TX –The City of Lancaster welcomes residents to participate in the 2022 National Night Out event on Tuesday, October 4 at the Lancaster Public Safety Building, 100 Craig Shaw Memorial Parkway, Lancaster TX, 75134. The event begins at 6:00 pm and concludes at 8:00 pm. National Night Out...
“Night Must Fall” Thrills Duncanville Community Theatre Audiences
“Night Must Fall,” a classic thriller written by Emlyn Williams, is thrilling audiences at Duncanville Community Theatre Sept. 29-Oct. 8. Equal parts sinister and captivating, the play is set in a sitting room at Forest Corner in Essex in the mid-1930s. “Night Must Fall” delivers a chilling evening of suspense as detectives search for a brutal killer. So many unanswered questions…who is the murderer, who is the next victim, and what is in that hat box?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Electrifying Broadway Sensation Young Frankenstein Opens at Theatre Three
Young Frankenstein is presented by Theatre Three, in partnership with Circle Theatre, at the Quadrangle theatre Oct. 13-Nov. 13. This electrifying Broadway sensation is perfect for the Halloween season. The critically-acclaimed production of Young Frankenstein was first performed at Circle Theatre earlier this year. This bright, bold, and hilarious musical...
Children’s Aquarium Dallas At State Fair of Texas
DALLAS — Looking for the best activities and adventures for kids at the State Fair of Texas 2022? The Children’s Aquarium Dallas brings animals from the oceans and rivers of the world to families visiting Fair Park along with plenty of hands-on, hands-wet animal adventures. The historic Aquarium...
Country Day On The Hill Returning Next Weekend
One of the area’s most popular events is returning this year after a hiatus of a couple years. Country Day on the Hill in Cedar Hill is back. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the festivities to be canceled in both 2020 and 2021, but now it is returning Oct. 7-8 in historic downtown Cedar Hill, and folks couldn’t be happier, said Country Day spokesperson Jami McCain.
Public Invited to Celebrate Electric Vehicles on Oct. 2
Sept. 27, 2022 (ARLINGTON, Texas) – Are you thinking about making the switch to an electric vehicle? Do you have question about how this fast-growing form of transportation may fit your lifestyle? What about the range of EVs?. Get these and other questions answered by people who drive electric...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sid Richardson Museum Celebrates 40th Anniversary
The Sid Richardson Museum celebrates 40 years of serving the Fort Worth community with art of the American West. “Night & Day: Frederic Remington’s Final Decade” exhibition of rare artwork from the final decade of the iconic Western artist’s life, is on display Sept. 24-April 23, 2023. Included works range from 1900 to 1909, the year that Remington died from appendicitis complications at only 48. He created Western scenes using impressionist painting techniques.
Cedar Hill ISD To Host Three October Bond and VATRE Information Meetings
Early voting will take place between October 24-November 4. (CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson will host three October informational meetings about the Nov. 8 Bond and VATRE. “District representatives will be available to present information and answer questions at each of these three...
Screams Opens This Friday with Lots New for 2022, Tickets Online ONLY
Screams® Halloween Theme Park 2022 Opens September 30. Dallas/Fort Worth, TX (September 26, 2022): The time has arrived! Screams® Halloween Theme Park 2022 opens this Friday, September 30, 2022, for its 26th season and will run every Friday and Saturday night through the end of October. Screams® Halloween Theme Park is 5 Haunted Houses and a Whole Lot more providing the ultimate Halloween experience in the D/FW Metroplex. For 2022, Screams® has a ton of new things in store and is bigger and better than ever with an expanded site layout!
Big Tex Goes Up-Ready to Welcome Visitors to Texas State Fair
Thanks to photographer Chris Waits for capturing these images of Big Tex being raised up to greet the crowds expected to visit the 2022 State Fair of Texas Sept. 30-Oct. 23. While taking photos, Chris met local artist Eric Hanson, the first Texas-based artist hired to participate in the Official Big Tex Portrait program.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1st Annual Kids & Youth Fitness Camp In DeSoto This October
We are excited to announce the start of our annual fundraiser for our 1st Annual Kids & Youth Fitness Camp sponsored by Can We Play Inc 501 (C3) nonprofit located in DeSoto, Texas on October 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2022 each Saturday from 10:00 am – 12 Noon @ Zeiger Park in Desoto.
Duncanville ISD Wins 2022 TAEA District of Distinction
Only the top 5 percent of districts in the state, including Duncanville ISD earned the honor this year. September 27, 2022 – The Texas Art Education Association (TAEA) announced the 59 winners of the 2022 District of Distinction Award. Among the list of honorees is Duncanville ISD. The districts received the honor for providing a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity and build social emotional learning that connect learners to their community and beyond.
Bass Pro Shops Announces Plans for New Destination Retail Store in Grand Prairie, Texas
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Officials at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s announced today plans to open a new destination retail store in Grand Prairie, Texas. The new 100,000-square-foot store will be the outdoor retailer’s fifth location in the region and 15th location in Texas, serving the southern portion of the Dallas metro area and making it easier and more convenient for our Dallas customers, who enjoy the world-class outdoor opportunities that have been attracting people to the area for generations.
Arlington PD Mourns Death of Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the Arlington Police Department announces the death of Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy, Badge #3524. Recruit Kennedy was a member of Academy Class 62, which began instruction on July 25, 2022. He was pronounced deceased by medical staff on Sunday, September 25, 2022. The cause of his death is unknown.
Midlothian City Council Votes 4-3 Not To Pass Abortion Ordinance
Midlothian – Tuesday night’s City Council meeting was a packed house, as residents in attendance showed an interest in the topic of making Midlothian a sanctuary city. Following a presentation by the committee, the majority of the Midlothian City Council chose to vote no on an ordinance outlawing abortion and designating Midlothian as a Sanctuary City for the unborn. However, the 4 – 3 vote does not mean it is the end of the discussion.
Dorian Ray Woodard sentenced to life in prison for robbing, killing Arlington store clerk
(Fort Worth, TX) – A Tarrant County jury Monday found Dorian Ray Woodard, 20, guilty of. the 2021 murder of Jordan Hightower, a 31-year-old clerk at a south Arlington E-Z Mart. Woodard received a sentence of life in prison, plus a $10,000 fine, for the crime. Tarrant County Assistant...
Autumn at the Arboretum: A Fall Fairy Tale Runs Sept. 17-Oct. 31
Autumn at the Arboretum: A Fall Fairy Tale, presented by Reliant, runs Sept. 17-Oct. 31 at Dallas Arboretum. The fall event highlights nationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village with its pumpkin houses and creative displays featuring over 100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash. Cinderella’s Carriage returns this year, along with themed pumpkin houses...
2022 DFW Area Pumpkin Patches, Fall Festivals
Fall weather might not have arrived in the Dallas Fort Worth area yet, but the pumpkins have arrived. Local pumpkin patches are either open or prepping for opening weekend. Make plans early to take advantage of fall savings. Alvarado. Country Critters Farm. Address: 3709 County Rd. 617 Alvarado, TX 76009.
Focus Daily News
Desoto, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNewshttps://www.focusdailynews.com/
Comments / 0